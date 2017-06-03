Team Penske drivers Will Power and Helio Castroneves zip through the crowd on mopeds. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Detroit — It mattered not where Helio Castroneves went Thursday and Friday on Belle Isle.

In the parking lot at the Detroit Yacht Club, on a portable television studio set up just beyond pit road at the Detroit Grand Prix. Everywhere, it seemed, Castroneves fielded the same questions.

But if asking him about his heartbreaking, near-miss with immortality at the Indianapolis 500 five days earlier bothered him at all, one could barely tell.

And when he hit the track at the Raceway on Belle Isle for practice Friday, there were no questions about who was fastest.

Castroneves beat the field.

At the start of the week, he narrowly lost yet another chance to move from the group of seven three-time Indy 500 winners and join the three four-time winners: A.J. Foyt, Al Unser Jr., and arguably the all-time greatest Team Penske driver in IndyCar, Rick Mears.

No driver has won five.

Even after his bitter second-place finish, .2 seconds behind Takuma Sato, Castroneves, 42, said he is all about improving at racing.

The happy warrior of IndyCar, and current leader in the series, showed up in Detroit seeming as jovial and eager as when he won his first race in the old CART series in 2000 on Belle Isle, and ebulliently scaled the fence at the finish line.

“It’s just, for me, racing is the air that I breathe,” Castroneves said.

“When I wake up in the morning, I understand that racing is a hard sport. But I’m not thinking about that. I’m thinking, what can I still do to make it better?”

And he says he likes the company he keeps, with other outstanding drivers for Team Penske. Roger Penske, himself, is on the headphones, in Castroneves’s ear, for every race.

“I have an amazing team,” Castroneves said. “I have tough teammates, which makes me a better driver. And, every time you are going, it makes you think of doing something to get better.

“I just don’t want to stop.”

Among the best

And Castroneves is chasing history.

■He is climbing up the list of career wins in IndyCar. Currently 12th, he is within striking distance of great racers like Bobby Unser, Dario Franchitti and Paul Tracy.

■He is second all-time in second place finishes, behind Mario Andretti.

■He is sixth all-time in Top-5 finishes, behind Andretti, Foyt, Al Unser Jr., Al Unser and Michael Andretti.

■He is third in poles, behind Mario Andretti and Foyt.

■His 15-win season in 2008 is the third most all-time.

And, not dissuaded by agonizing defeat, Castroneves believes he will win a fourth Indianapolis 500.

“This dream?” he said. “It’s still not over.

“OK, we didn’t win the race. But what a career race!

“I was passing so many cars, having a lot of fun,” Castroneves said.

“I don’t want to stop.

“And plus, it’s special now! We still have an amazing opportunity to still be able to be in that little group. I’ll do everything that I can.”

Castroneves, Penske and many around motor sports believe he would have won Sunday, if Chevrolet had produced the same power as Honda on the big oval.

When he pulled out to pass Sato with two laps left, he was perfectly positioned. But he did not have the power.

The idiosyncratic track on Belle Isle might even the tables.

And Castroneves is eager to win.

“There are some tight corners and torque is good,” Penske said. “They (Honda) seem to have some low-end torque that Chevy doesn’t have.

“But look, I don’t make excuses today about my engine versus anyone else’s,” Penske said.

“At Indy, I think you could see it yourself. Helio drove a terrific race.

“They counted us out, and he came from the back twice, once with a broken wing and one with a penalty. They said he passed on a restart; you know, debatable.”

To Penske, the man in the cockpit made all the difference Sunday.

“With his skill, the handling of the car was as good as anyone or better than anyone else who could have been involved, because the Hondas were able to pass pretty easily.”

Graham Rahal, driving with Honda power for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, stuck close to Castroneves in practice Friday, finishing .2 seconds behind, in the combined timing, and .2 miles per hour slow.

“Well, Helio is one of the best, you know?” Rahal said. “And Penske is always the standard, particularly when it comes to bumpy street circuits, their shock department, the damper program, stuff like that. I think they are always the standard, and we just try to keep up with them.

“Helio is a great competitor, and he is in a great seat.

“So, what do you say?” Rahal said. “You’re trying to beat the best of both worlds. It’s not easy.

“We give him a lot of crap for being the old guy, but we’re still trying to catch up.”

Qualifying for the first of the dual races in Detroit is this morning, and Castroneves and Penske will try to match their qualifying strategy to their performance on practice, Friday.

“I won my first race here, so you have that special attachment,” Castroneves said.

“Not only is this a place that is very important for a lot of people, especially for Roger, but it’s because of the corporation, Penske Corp., is here.

“And Detroit, Detroit has really put a lot of effort into this place.

“I really feel that we’re driving for the home team. It’s great to have that support.”

