Detroit Grand Prix: Day 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal speeds down the front straightaway,
Buy Photo
IndyCar driver Graham Rahal speeds down the front straightaway, driving on to victory in Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, June 4, 2017, on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal is all smiles as he gets out of his car
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal is all smiles as he gets out of his car after winning Race No. 2 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory at Race No. 2 of
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory at Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Takuma Sato takes the fastest time at 1:13.6732, with
Buy Photo
Takuma Sato takes the fastest time at 1:13.6732, with a top speed of 114.831, during the morning qualifying for Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Takuma Sato talks with members of the media after picking
Buy Photo
Takuma Sato talks with members of the media after picking up the pole position in qualifying for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
No one's giving an inch, even in qualifying, as Charlie
Buy Photo
No one's giving an inch, even in qualifying, as Charlie Kimball and Mikhail Aleshin come out of the pits shoulder to shoulder early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay zips back to his trailer
Buy Photo
IndyCar driver Ryan Hunter-Reay zips back to his trailer after taking the No.2 position in qualifying for Race No. 2 of the Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Carlos Munoz's car is taken back to the pits after
Buy Photo
Carlos Munoz's car is taken back to the pits after hitting the wall during qualifying.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal waves to the crowd in the stands during
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal waves to the crowd in the stands during the pre-race parade lap on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A squadron of vintage aircraft do a flyover after the
Buy Photo
A squadron of vintage aircraft do a flyover after the national anthem Sunday before the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hello Castroneves waves to the crowd in the stands
Buy Photo
Hello Castroneves waves to the crowd in the stands as he and daughter Mikaella Castroneves go around the track during the pre-race parade lap on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Heavy traffic on turn 3 as the first lap of Race No.
Buy Photo
Heavy traffic on turn 3 as the first lap of Race No. 2 of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix gets under way.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
James Hinchcliffe and Marco Andretti come into turn
Buy Photo
James Hinchcliffe and Marco Andretti come into turn 2 with the skyline of Detroit in the background.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal is in third place at the start of the
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal is in third place at the start of the race coming out of turn 3.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Josef Newgarden comes out of turn 1 with track personnel
Buy Photo
Josef Newgarden comes out of turn 1 with track personnel looking on, ending the day in second to Graham Rahal in Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hello Castroneves tries to sneak by Charlie Kimball
Buy Photo
Hello Castroneves tries to sneak by Charlie Kimball in turn 3 early in the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Takum Sato leads Graham Rahal coming down the front
Buy Photo
Takum Sato leads Graham Rahal coming down the front straightaway early in the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal is in third place at the start of the
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal is in third place at the start of the race coming out of turn 3.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans enjoy the racing fun from the stands at the Chevrolet
Buy Photo
Fans enjoy the racing fun from the stands at the Chevrolet Detroit Gand Prix .  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Takuma Sato started from the pole postion early in
Buy Photo
Takuma Sato started from the pole postion early in the race with Ryan Hunter-Reay in second and Graham Rahal in third.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Will Power comes out of turn 2 midway through the race,
Buy Photo
Will Power comes out of turn 2 midway through the race, eventually coming in third in Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Josef Newgarden goes down the straightaway late in
Buy Photo
Josef Newgarden goes down the straightaway late in the race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal comes down the straightaway late in Race
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal comes down the straightaway late in Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Third-place finisher Will Power comes down the straightaway
Buy Photo
Third-place finisher Will Power comes down the straightaway near the end of Race No. 2.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chevrolet Detroit Gand Prix Race No. 2 winner Graham
Buy Photo
Chevrolet Detroit Gand Prix Race No. 2 winner Graham Rahal pumps his fist after crossing the finish line in first, taking both races in Detroit over the weekend.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal hugs his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal,
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal hugs his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal, after sweeping both races in the Detroit Grand Prix this weekend on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal and his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal,
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal and his father, racing legend Bobby Rahal, after Graham Rahal's victory Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal and second-placer finisher Josef Newgarden
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal and second-placer finisher Josef Newgarden celebrate on the podium at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory in Race No. 2 at
Buy Photo
Graham Rahal celebrates his victory in Race No. 2 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sheldon Creed leads the pack and eventually takes the
Buy Photo
Sheldon Creed leads the pack and eventually takes the victory in the Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck race.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
You would think the ability to see as you are flying
Buy Photo
You would think the ability to see as you are flying over jumps in the Speed Energy Stadium Super Truck race would be important, but apparently Paul Morris of Queensland, Australia can do just fine without.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Some folks can put what they know about motor sports on the head of a pin, with an empty ink pen.

    Too bad.

    They probably missed Graham Rahal on The Raceway at Belle Isle Park this weekend.

    In one of the great performances in the 2017 season of racing in IndyCar, NASCAR or Formula One, Rahal won both races in the singular doubleheader that is the Grand Prix of Detroit.

    Racing is not for everybody, and it does not always try to be.

    But Rahal, IndyCar and Roger Penske are trying hard, and a dominant performance by Rahal amid some terrific racing on an improved track this weekend provide local fans of motor sports, and perhaps more than a few new folks, a marvelous show.

    Discerning fans of motor sports understand the series is hot, and the annual weekend on Belle Isle affords the possibility of good racing.

    Halfway through the IndyCar season, seven drivers have won the eight races. They race for four different teams.

    It is the sort of parity for which some professional sports leagues work for years, and negotiate new collective bargaining agreements with their players, to achieve.

    In qualifying this weekend on Belle Isle, four track records were set.

    How sweep it is! Rahal makes it 2-for-2 at Grand Prix

    It would have been five, but IndyCar erased Helio Castroneves’s mark for going too fast under the yellow flag.

    It is the sort of improvement to the racing surface which Penske and his organizers have worked since returning racing to Belle Isle in 2012.

    Putting on a show

    Open-wheel racing has proceeded in fits and starts for decades in Detroit. But concerns about whether the most recent effort has staying power might be easing.

    The sixth annual weekend of motor sports on the island produced a good show for race fans and the curious.

    People are attending, perhaps as many as 100,000 this weekend.

    The Department of Natural Resources, which runs the state park that is the island, is already talking to Penske’s people about what happens to the Detroit Grand Prix after the state’s permit, originally let by the City of Detroit, expires after the race next year.

    The sense is that with some new controls and, perhaps, logistics in place, the racing will go on, despite some people around town who would like it to go away.

    What IndyCar is demonstrating, now, is the entertainment product sparkles.

    This is good racing.

    “There is no more competitive series in the world or racing than IndyCar right now,” said ABC broadcasting analyst Eddie Cheever, who competed as a driver in Formula One, sports cars and the forerunners of IndyCar, IRL and CART.

    IndyCar and the Detroit Grand Prix could use a few tweaks, though.

    Steady Scott Dixon takes IndyCar points lead

    The odd dual qualification in Detroit, in which the field is split in two for separate qualification periods potentially presents a big problem for the fairness of the competition.

    Usually, on street or road courses, knock-out rounds eliminate the slower drivers until the field is set.

    When Carlos Munoz wrecked in one of the rounds Sunday, the other 11 cars were left with only four-minutes of qualifying time in the 12-minute round. It left no time for even one tire change for most of the teams, an integral part of qualifying and race strategy.

    To me, it put a damper on the day. There certainly is a way of looking at everything that occurred after that as unfair.

    The track could also be smoother, even after the $250,000 spent to grind down two of the straightaways this year.

    “I don’t think we’re going to grind (turns) seven through 10,” said Bud Denker, the race chairman. “That’s competition.

    “If it was smooth like that, it would be an oval.

    “What I think we’ll do is probably some repaving, turn one to turn three. If you look at turn one and turn two, the asphalt’s really starting to crack there by the nature of how long it’s been there. How many years? Who knows?”

    Quicker takedown

    But something else is of considerably greater importance, however, if racing is to continue on Belle Isle: The organizers need to get on and off the island quicker. That is not my observation alone. DNR officials say it is a prime issue.

    Denker, Penske’s right hand man for the enterprise, said it took eight weeks to set up this year, and the intention is to reduce it to six in 2018.

    He also said the off-the-island goal for 2017 is to be off the island by the time of the annual Freedom Festival fireworks — June 26.

    “So, we got three weeks to get off the island,” Denker said.

    “If you look out there now,” he said, pointing out the window of the Belle Isle Casino, “we’re taking stuff down now. We have announced it will take us six weeks to build next year.”

    Both Denker and Penske say they expect to get approval from the state for continuing racing, and they perceive no major hurdles.

    Given what the DNR is saying publicly, that means less set-up time, less breakdown time, and more time for complete access to the island than the current 41 weeks per year.

    “We’re pretty fortunate to have this race here,” Denker said. “And we plan to have it here for many, many years to come. And you can quote me on that.”

    gregg.krupa@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @GreggKrupa

    1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE