Detroit Lions OTA: Wednesday, May 24
The Lions' Eric Ebron leads the tight ends off the
The Lions' Eric Ebron leads the tight ends off the field, including Darren Fells, Robert Tonyan, and Brandon Barnes, at the end of the organized team activity Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at the training facility in Allen Park.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterbacks Jake Rudock (14) and Matthew Stafford
Lions quarterbacks Jake Rudock (14) and Matthew Stafford head to the next drill.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah goes through all
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah goes through all the drills Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls down a reception
Lions cornerback Darius Slay pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and general manager Bob Quinn watch over practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor (Eastern
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Connor (Eastern Michigan) holds a dummy for rookie defensive end Alex Barrett to hit and work past under the watchful eyes of defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Conor of Eastern
Lions rookie defensive linemen Pat O'Conor of Eastern Michigan University lets the mane fly as he heads off the field after practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor works through drills
Lions rookie cornerback Teez Tabor works through drills with the secondary.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a reception
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions coach Robert Prince works with the wide receivers
Lions coach Robert Prince works with the wide receivers including Golden Tate, Michael Rector, Marvin Jones Jr. and others in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence works against defensive
Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence works against defensive tackle Nick James at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner runs with the ball.
Lions running back Zach Zenner runs with the ball.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Tight ends Eric Ebron (left) and Cole Wick go head-to-head
Tight ends Eric Ebron (left) and Cole Wick go head-to-head during Lions OTA drills this week.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin keeps his eyes searching
Lions wide receiver Keshawn Martin keeps his eyes searching for the ball during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi pulls down a reception
Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Ryan Spadola pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock catches some air in between
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock catches some air in between drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis pulls in a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate heads up field after
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell watches over practice Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie Lions cornerback Teez Tabor pulls down a reception
Rookie Lions cornerback Teez Tabor pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads up
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector heads up
Lions rookie wide receiver Michael Rector heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay throws on
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay throws on the breaks while running a route during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions linebacker Steve Longa pulls down a reception
Lions linebacker Steve Longa pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running backs Zach Zenner, Ameer Abdullah and
Lions running backs Zach Zenner, Ameer Abdullah and fullback Michael Burton wait for their turn during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford heads up field
Lions rookie wide receiver Dontez Ford heads up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Coming off surgery, running back Theo Riddick with
Coming off surgery, running back Theo Riddick with running back Mike James watch over drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Mike James runs with the ball.
Lions running back Mike James runs with the ball.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden pulls down a reception
Lions defensive back D.J. Hayden pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Wide receiver Jace Billingsley works up field after
Wide receiver Jace Billingsley works up field after a reception.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Jake Rudock throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate pulls in a reception and heads up field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Rookie cornerback Des Lawrence pulls down a reception
Rookie cornerback Des Lawrence pulls down a reception from the passing machine at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood and head coach Jim Caldwell
Lions President Rod Wood and head coach Jim Caldwell watch over practice Wednesday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during drills.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata heads off the field
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata heads off the field at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and the defensive
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and the defensive line goes off the field at the end of the practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin heads off
Buy Photo
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin heads off the field at the end of practice.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Allen Park — The body’s a little bit bigger now. But so is the opportunity.

    For Jake Rudock, that’s certainly no coincidence.

    Because as he enters his second NFL season, Rudock is getting his first real chance to be second in command, filling the Lions’ backup quarterback role behind Matthew Stafford.

    And while it certainly feels different — it’s always awkward being the third wheel, like he was a year ago as a practice-squad rookie behind Stafford and veteran Dan Orlovsky — it also looks different, as Rudock made good on an offseason promise to bulk up.

    “There’s a place with a lot of weights in it, and they told me, ‘Don’t leave and just keep moving stuff,’ ” Rudock laughed. “So that’s what I tried to do.”

    And it appears that’s what he has done, too, adding nearly 10 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot-3 frame before voluntary workouts began last month.

    “Physically, he’s stronger — he’s around 215 pounds now,” Jim Caldwell said. “And he’s throwing the ball better. Not to say that he was throwing it poorly before, but he’s better.”

    He’d better be, of course. The Lions are banking on that, having opted not to re-sign Orlovsky or add another veteran quarterback this offseason. General manager Bob Quinn made it clear not long after last season ended Rudock would “get every opportunity to earn that job.” And though the team went ahead and drafted another quarterback — Brad Kaaya of Miami (Fla.) was a sixth-round choice, just like Rudock a year ago — it seems likely that for the first time in Stafford’s nine-year NFL career he won’t have a veteran backup.

    “He’s a young quarterback,” Caldwell said of Rudock, 24. “Last fall, he didn’t get as many snaps because he was No. 3. Now he’s No. 2. He’s going to get a lot more. So we anticipate we’re going to see a nice, gradual improvement.”

    Quinn and the Lions’ staff thought enough of Rudock’s potential to spend a draft pick on him a year ago.

    Confident Killebrew poised for breakout year with Lions

    An impressive showing at his pro day helped, coming on the heels of a strong finish to his graduate-transfer season at Michigan.

    The endorsement of Jim Harbaugh probably didn’t hurt, either.

    Fitting his profile

    But mostly what the Lions liked was what they got: a smart, mature quarterback with a decent arm and a track record of limiting mistakes.

    And after Rudock showed some promising signs in the exhibition season — including extended duty in the finale against Buffalo — they still were able to stash him on their practice squad, allowing him to play the understudy role without much pressure.

    He’d watch film daily with Stafford and Orlovsky, spend hours in meeting rooms game-planning with coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and quarterbacks coach Brian Callahan, and then get extra reps running the scout team, treating it like his own offense — the motions, the adjustments, the reads.

    “I kind of got a chance to install every week, like, ‘Hey, this is the play, this is the play,’ ” said Rudock, who’d also go through a lengthy pregame workout on Sundays with Callahan.

    “I’d seen it so many times, watching it run, going through it in my head, the progressions, that helps a lot.”

    Confidence boost

    So did a little midseason affirmation in mid-November, when the Bears came calling, trying to poach Rudock off the Lions’ practice squad.

    That forced the Lions’ hand into signing Rudock to the 53-man roster for the final five games of the regular season and the playoffs.

    “It reinforces that, sure,” Rudock said.

    “It kind of just allows you to say, ‘Hey, I can do this.’

    “You feel good, you feel confident. And it shows the hard work you’ve been doing is paying off.

    “But the important thing is not to say, ‘OK, I made it.’ No, what got you there, keep doing that. And that’ll help you stay here.”

    That’ll be what these next few months are all about for Rudock, using that “extra zip” to open tighter windows on the field, while showing he’s got command of the huddle and not just the playbook.

    “The biggest thing is to always get better,” Rudock said.

    He’s confident he can.

    And the Lions sure seem to think so, too.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/john_niyo

