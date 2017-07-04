Tigers 5, Giants 3
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez watches
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez watches his RBI single to right during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton connects for a two-run
Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton connects for a two-run single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer (32)
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer (32) and left fielder Justin Upton hug after the baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Justin Wilson throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Workers gather to control an American flag after the
Workers gather to control an American flag after the national anthem before the baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer reacts
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer reacts after an out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer hugs
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer hugs catcher Alex Avila after completing the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
San Francisco Giants left fielder Austin Slater misplays
San Francisco Giants left fielder Austin Slater misplays a double hit by Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Kyle Crick throws
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Kyle Crick throws during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton, from left,
Detroit Tigers left fielder Justin Upton, from left, center fielder Mikie Mahtook and right fielder J.D. Martinez celebrate the team's 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants in a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine tries to outrun San Francisco
Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine tries to outrun San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Kyle Crick (59) at first base during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt catches
San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt catches ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Andrew Romine for an out during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez runs back to the dugout
Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez runs back to the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers first baseman Andrew Romine fields the
Detroit Tigers first baseman Andrew Romine fields the out hit by San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in Detroit.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    6 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — There’s a reason you wave the white flag.

    And even in victory, you could see that again Tuesday at Comerica Park, where a holiday matinee crowd of 32,514 cheered the Tigers’ 5-3 win over the Giants.

    One win to start the season’s second half doesn’t change the Tigers’ outlook in the standings. They’re still eight games under .500 and five games out of the final wild-card spot, tied for the second-worst record in the American League.

    One win won’t change the long-term vision for the front office, either, as the Tigers continue this tricky tightrope walk over the next few weeks, trying to trim payroll while adding young talent without completely alienating a frustrated fan base.

    But one more win for Michael Fulmer — one more impressive outing from the Tigers’ lone All-Star, who was acquired in that late-July sell-off two years ago — offers one more reason for Tigers general manager Al Avila to keep working the phones, listening and lobbying for more.

    The trade winds are blowing, and the rumors will be swirling from now until the July 31 non-waiver deadline. In the last 72 hours, there were multiple reports the Cubs have expressed an interest in dealing for Justin Verlander, as well as catcher Alex Avila, though it’s far too early to tell how serious those talks — or any others — might get.

    And while it’d be far too easy to get caught up in all that chatter, manager Brad Ausmus insists his team won’t, nor will he.

    Fulmer in early stages of adding a curveball to arsenal

    “I don’t look at it,” Ausmus said after Tuesday’s win. “Media members have their sources. My source is Al Avila. So my source I feel like is pretty safe, pretty solid, and I’ll know if something’s happening.”

    Don’t settle

    But whatever happens this month, the Tigers better not be ready to surrender for less. They might not be holding a winning hand here — with an underachieving $200 million roster and attendance numbers headed for a 12-year low — but they can’t just fold, on the field or off.

    Because when you drive a hard bargain — as Dave Dombrowski and the Tigers’ brass did in 2015 — this is what you can get.

    Fulmer, in his first start since being named to his first All-Star team over the weekend, struggled out of the gate Tuesday, staking the Giants’ first three batters to 2-0 counts and giving up Hunter Pence’s tomahawk solo shot to right-center field in the first inning.

    That was the first home run Fulmer had allowed since April, ending a 732/3-inning stretch that was the longest active streak in the majors. And it was just one of several hard-hit balls early off Fulmer, a stark contrast from the dominant outing he had five days earlier when he came up just shy of a four-hit, complete-game shutout against Cleveland.

    Yet Fulmer, 24, proved again why he’s the Tigers’ new ace — Victor Martinez essentially said as much Tuesday — as he settled in and attacked a vulnerable Giants lineup, retiring 11 in a row at one point. He gave up another homer in the seventh but then rallied again and made it through eight before handing it over to closer Justin Wilson to seal the win.

    That’s now 10 starts of seven-plus innings this season, and three in a row for Fulmer, who improved his record to 8-6 with a 3.20 ERA.

    That makes him the exception to the rule in this Tigers rotation at the moment. (Verlander’s 4.96 ERA is the next-best in the bunch.) And that’s exactly what he is in the context of the trade deadline as well.

    For every Fulmer that gets dealt in July, there are plenty more Jacob Turners that fans — and front-office executives — can point to with seller’s remorse.

    So while only Chris Ilitch, perhaps, knows just how desperate the Tigers are to shed payroll in the short term, now is no time to panic. Not yet, anyway.

    Deadline pressure

    As Mike Rizzo, the Nationals president, told the Chicago Tribune last week, “The frenzy happens at the deadline — that’s why they call it a deadline. Come deadline, people are forced to make decisions.”

    Fulmer in early stages of adding a curveball to arsenal

    That deadline pressure is what finally brought Fulmer into the fold two years ago, as Dombrowski & Co. held out for more in a deal for Yoenis Cespedes and finally landed the Mets’ top pitching prospect 15 minutes before the deadline.

    Even when the deadline arrives this time, the Tigers shouldn’t feel compelled to deal just because they’re out of the playoff picture. A trade involving J.D. Martinez probably has to happen, since he’s a pending free agent. Ditto the younger Avila, who seems like he’d be a perfect fit for the Cubs as a rental.

    But unless the Tigers are ready to eat a tough-to-swallow a portion of Verlander’s remaining contract — he’s due at least $56 million over the next two seasons — they might have a hard time getting fair value in terms of prospects. It might make more sense to wait until the winter meetings, or possibly next summer. Ditto Ian Kinsler, assuming there aren’t any big-market contenders desperate for help at second base.

    And while Wilson is still a fair bet to be moved — contenders are always in need of bullpen help, and a team like the Nationals just might be willing to pay a ransom — the Tigers don’t have to make a bad deal there, either.

    “Even if we don’t make the turnaround we need, I could stay here,” Wilson acknowledged Tuesday. “Just because it is a business, and part of that is I still have another year of (team) control.

    “I’d like to stay here. I’d like to win here. I think we have the right pieces. We just gotta put it together now.”

    It’s probably too late for that, obviously.

    But Wilson’s right about this, at least: The Tigers remain in control of what they’re willing to give up — and when. They’d be smart to hang on to that as long as they can.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

    6 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE