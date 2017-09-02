Michigan State 35 Bowling Green 10
Brian Lewerke dives between tacklers for a first down
Brian Lewerke dives between tacklers for a first down in the third quarter as MSU beats Bowling Green, 35-10, Saturday, Sept 2, 2017 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Lewerke passed for 250 yards and lead the team in rushing with 69 yards.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cam Chambers battles his way through
Michigan State's Cam Chambers battles his way through Bowling Green tacklers Cameron Jefferies (18) and Ben Hale (38) for a long first down in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fans were on their feet and his teammates were jumping
Fans were on their feet and his teammates were jumping with joy as Michigan State's Tyson Smith picked off this pass and ran it back for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's LJ Scott hurdles over tackler Cameron
Michigan State's LJ Scott hurdles over tackler Cameron Jefferies (18) for a first down in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke unloads a pass in the
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke unloads a pass in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Sparty leaps high into the air to plant a Spartan flag
Sparty leaps high into the air to plant a Spartan flag at midfield before MSU hosts Bowling Green.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio and the Spartans run through a tunnel
Mark Dantonio and the Spartans run through a tunnel of student athletes before the game begins.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles for a first
MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles for a first down in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Bowling Green receiver Scott Miller can't find the
Bowling Green receiver Scott Miller can't find the handle on this sure-thing touchdown in the first quarter while being covered by MSU's Khari Willis (27).  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) tackles Bowling Green
Michigan State's Joe Bachie (35) tackles Bowling Green runner Josh Cleveland (1) for a loss in the first quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU ball carrier Madre London (28) is pretty much alone
MSU ball carrier Madre London (28) is pretty much alone as he scores in the second quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU celebrates Madre London's (28) second-quarter touchdown.
MSU celebrates Madre London's (28) second-quarter touchdown.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
A Spartan dance team member cheers during a time out
A Spartan dance team member cheers during a time out in the first half.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU receiver Felton Davis goes up for this pass from
MSU receiver Felton Davis goes up for this pass from Brian Lewerke in the third quarter and comes down with a touchdown.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Chris Frey celebrates a big sack on the 1-yard-line
MSU's Chris Frey celebrates a big sack on the 1-yard-line in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives instructions to the staff
MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives instructions to the staff while freshman quarterback Rocky Lombardi watches on the sidelines.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU cornerback Justin Layne covers Bowling Green receiver
MSU cornerback Justin Layne covers Bowling Green receiver Datrin Guyton, who can't reach the ball in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Mark Dantonio tells his players on his bench that an
Mark Dantonio tells his players on his bench that an MSU fumble that was run back into the end zone has been ruled a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Josiah Scott keeps the ball away from Bowling
MSU's Josiah Scott keeps the ball away from Bowling Green receiver Datrin Guyton in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartans Khari Willis and Brandon Randle (26) pressure
Spartans Khari Willis and Brandon Randle (26) pressure Falcon quarterback James Morgan in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU ball carrier Darrell Stewart Jr evades Bowling
MSU ball carrier Darrell Stewart Jr evades Bowling Green defender Amani Posey (7) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Madre London runs though the arms of Bowling
MSU's Madre London runs though the arms of Bowling Green defender Cameron Jefferies (18) in the fourth quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Spartan Gerald Holmes (24) runs though Falcon tackles
Spartan Gerald Holmes (24) runs though Falcon tackles for a long first down near the end of the game.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
MSU tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a pass and runs
MSU tight end Matt Sokol (81) grabs a pass and runs across the goal line in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU celebrates Matt Sokol's touchdown in the third
MSU celebrates Matt Sokol's touchdown in the third quarter.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
MSU's Darrell Stewart Jr (25) and the team sing the
MSU's Darrell Stewart Jr (25) and the team sing the fight song with the student section as MSU beats Bowling Green, 35-10, Saturday, Sept 2, 2017 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Stewart caught six passes for 85 yards, including one gain of 40 yards.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    East Lansing — First they had to clear the air. That’s what the last nine months have been about for Michigan State’s football program, regaining trust and restoring faith.

    But this was something different. It was football, finally. And a chance, as coach Mark Dantonio put it, “to get out from under that rock,” the crushing weight they felt after last season’s dismal 3-9 finish and all the ugly off-field news that followed it.

    So as they bounced into their locker room at Spartan Stadium, rejuvenated by Saturday’s 35-10 season-opening win over Bowling Green, it was time to clear their voices.

    “There’s a sigh of relief, yeah,” said Chris Frey, one of the team’s senior co-captains. “But we’re just excited. You know, it’s been a long time since we sang the fight song. So we just celebrated hard in the locker room. We had a really good time. And that’s what it’s all about. You get a victory, and you celebrate with your brothers.”

    It’d been 294 days, in fact, since the last Michigan State victory, a 49-0 rout of Rutgers last November.

    And while the opponent was no better Saturday — Bowling Green went 4-8 last season and probably won’t fare much better this year — there was a lot to like about what the Spartans did.

    The defense only allowed three points, as the Falcons’ lone touchdown came on a 46-yard fumble return.

    The inexperienced receiving corps showed it’s ready to make some noise — most notably sophomore Darrell Stewart Jr. — while a suspect secondary also flashed some playmaking ability.

    A fresh look

    And perhaps most important, given all the offseason attrition for Michigan State, nine true freshmen saw the field Saturday, matching last year’s total for the entire season. They didn’t look out of place, either.

    Neither did Brian Lewerke, though, and if this season is going to be any kind of success, that’s imperative, as a sense of place develops around Michigan State’s offense and the redshirt sophomore quarterback tasked with leading it.

    We’d seen a brief glimpse of his abilities last fall, after Tyler O’Connor struggled with injuries and poor play and Dantonio reluctantly gave Lewerke a shot as the starter in mid-October. But two weeks later, his season was over after suffering a broken leg in the loss to Michigan.

    And if he showed some jitters early in Saturday’s game, well, that was understandable. It’d been 308 days since Lewerke had taken a snap against anybody other than his teammates.

    He missed a wide-open Felton Davis running a post route on the game’s first play from scrimmage. His mechanics looked bad on a few other throws early on.

    “Some of 'em were a little low, some a little high,” Dantonio said. “He was probably a little nervous.”

    But that didn’t last long, as Lewerke seemed to calm down once things started to break down around him. He scrambled for a 22-yard gain on the second play of that opening drive, and as promised, his running ability was on display all afternoon. He led the Spartans in rushing Saturday with eight carries for 69 yards, the most for a Michigan State quarterback since 2009.

    “I’ve been saying all along, he’s probably the most athletic quarterback we’ve ever had in our 11 years here, and he showed it today,” offensive coordinator Dave Warner said. “That’s the biggest threat for a quarterback that’s got some legs like that. It’s not necessarily the quarterback run game, but the scrambling. … I mean, there’s some wide-open spaces there, and he’s a threat.”

    Take the 12-yard gain he made on third-and-10 in the third quarter, inexplicably escaping a would-be sack by two Bowling Green defenders and then circling back around left end to keep alive a drive that would later end with a touchdown pass to tight end Matt Sokol for a 28-3 lead. It’s plays like those that explain why his head coach calls him “a gamer.”

    “He’s got loose-play ability,” Dantonio said. “You know, when things break down around him, he can get out of trouble and he can create. He can take a bad play and make it a good play.”

    Ramblin' man

    That ability should prove invaluable for this offense, provided Lewerke can stay healthy. Which, of course, is why his coaches keep reminding him to slide before taking any serious contact in the open field. (The way Damion Terry played in a couple series Saturday, it’s clear there’s a big gap right now between the starter and the backups — Terry or Messiah deWeaver — at the quarterback position.)

    “I’m a result-oriented guy, so when he scrambles and picks up first downs, I’m happy about it,” Warner said. “The biggest thing is him staying healthy when he does that. Sliding, or whatever he needs to do. I’m not sure there’s a magic formula to that. He made plays today. And that’s a great thing. We’ll take it.”

    So will he, obviously, and that’s what his teammates are learning to love about his game. Like the shovel pass out of nowhere that he tossed to Trishton Jackson in the second quarter Saturday, turning a broken play into a 5-yard gain on third-and-4.

    “I’m not sure he’s done it in a game before, but he’s done it in practice,” Warner said. “He’s got that mentality that he’s gonna be a little bit of a risk-taker, I guess. I thought that was a great play by him. I didn’t think so at the time, when I saw him do it. But it worked out good.”

    Lewerke thought so, too, not surprisingly. And while he was more eager to tout some of his other decision-making Saturday, in a game where he completed 22 of 33 attempts for 250 yards and three touchdowns, the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder knows his athleticism gives him an out.

    “When I skip the pocket, I’m looking mostly to throw the ball,” Lewerke said. “But if it’s open, I’m gonna run it. The flip plays and all that, it’s just instinct. Just go with whatever the defense gives you, for the most part.”

    For his receivers, that means going with the flow, and knowing they can become blockers when they least expect it.

    How do they know, though?

    “When he gives me that look,” Stewart said, laughing. “Brian, when he gives me that wink, that means he’s running.”

    And at first glance, the Spartans seem inclined to follow his lead.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

