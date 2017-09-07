Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason,
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    Allen Park — It’s one of the oldest debates in the field of psychology: nature versus nurture. And it’s one that Jim Caldwell, the Lions’ head coach, keeps coming back to when someone questions the leap of faith his team is making on the field this season.

    The Lions’ settling on Jarrad Davis with their first-round draft pick this spring wasn’t exactly a surprise. Neither was the decision to immediately entrust him with the starter’s role at middle linebacker. But it is a calculated risk, even more so than relying on rookie Taylor Decker as the team’s starting left tackle a year ago.

    And as Detroit gets ready to kick off the regular season Sunday against Arizona, all eyes will be on Davis to see if he’s ready to be the quarterback of the Lions’ defense.

    “It’s a new stage, a new level,” the 21-year-old rookie said. “But I’m excited, man. I’m excited to play and have everything count and get the exact feel of what it’s gonna be like. … I’m excited to go out and put what we’ve got on the line.”

    What they’ve got, they think, is a playoff-caliber roster, one that finished 9-7 a year ago and nearly won the NFC North despite an obvious hole in the middle of Teryl Austin’s defense. The Lions’ linebacker corps got abused by opposing quarterbacks, and if you don’t think they lacked playmakers there, consider this: Austin got no sacks, no interceptions and no forced fumbles from that position group in 2016.

    Davis’ arrival should help change that this year. A two-year starter at Florida, he has the physical tools to be a difference-maker in the pros — an explosive hitter with terrific lateral quickness and closing speed. And after taking every first-team rep from spring practice through training camp, he has a full grasp of Austin’s defensive scheme, according to coaches and teammates alike.

    But it’s some of the rookie’s other qualities — from his meticulous preparation to his comfort level in calling the shots for an NFL defense — that has Caldwell talking about his “innate leadership abilities” as he hands him the keys to the Ford family’s car.

    “Everybody’s a little bit different,” Caldwell said. “But this guy, I think was born with them. And he displays that on a daily basis. … This is natural for him. It doesn’t matter who it is that he’s talking with, his voice inflection is still the same. And he still is able to get guys lined up, make the calls that he needs to without being bashful.”

    Now then, Caldwell is quick to add this “doesn’t mean he’s going to set the world on fire right from day one.” And as good as Davis has looked on the practice field, or even in his first preseason tests against the Colts and Jets, there have been times where Davis looked like a student driver.

    “It’s efficiency,” he said. “Guys are making the right moves, they’re making the right cuts at the right second, and every move you make is vital. If I don’t make the right moves, then I’m gonna be behind.”

    Detroit News sportswriters Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers take a look at the upcoming season for the Detroit Lions. Detroit News

    Learning experience

    And so, in turn, will the rest of the defense, as we saw in that third preseason game against New England, when Tom Brady picked apart the Lions — and Davis in particular, early on — while scoring 24 points in four first-half possessions for the Patriots.

    Yet Davis insists that was an important moment, “just to be able to play against him and really see exactly how the best do it. And I learned a whole lot. A whole lot. So that’s one game I look at that I can go back and say, ‘This is what went wrong, this is how I need to fix it and this is how I need to work at it every day to make sure it doesn’t happen again.’”

    Chance are, it will, as even Caldwell admits. Decker certainly had some rough moments in an impressive debut season, and Davis figures to be no different, especially with five of the Lions’ first eight games against top-10 offenses from a year ago.

    Austin said he’ll define the rookie’s success by the growth he shows, and whether he looks like a better player in January than he does now.

    “If he does that, we’re going to have a pretty good year on defense,” Austin said. “He’s got a chance to be a really good player. If he’s good in Week 1 and better in Week 16, we’re going to be all right.”

    And if he isn’t? Well, that’s a question the Lions really aren’t concerning, mostly because they’re convinced he will be good, without a whole lot of nurturing.

    “He’s one of those guys that I just think that you’re going to see improvement every single day,” Caldwell said. “That’s the way he constructs his life. He’s a hard worker. He’s extremely serious about what he’s doing.”

    Vocal rookie

    That goes for everything, from understanding the intricacies of Austin’s playbook to setting — and sticking to — a detailed daily schedule. And it’s not just the coaches that have taken notice.

    Ask cornerback Darius Slay to identify some of the team’s leaders and he’ll quickly mention the obvious ones on the defensive side, starting with veterans Glover Quin and Haloti Ngata.

    “But the thing that’s crazy is one of the biggest leaders on the team is Jarrad Davis,” he adds. “He’s loud, he communicates, he’s confident in what he does. And it makes us feel good. He’s very, very confident. You can hear him.”

    That last part doesn’t necessarily surprise Slay, who grew up an hour away from Davis in southern Georgia. Where they’re from, Slay says, “we’re all vocal.” But whereas Slay is the garrulous voice fronting the Lions’ defensive backfield, with Davis, “he’s talking like he means something,” Slay laughs.

    “And when he steps between them lines, he’s a whole ‘nother man. That’s what we like. We like a linebacker that’s just mean and ready to go.”

    Ready or not, the Lions will find out how far they can go with a rookie at the wheel.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @John_Niyo

