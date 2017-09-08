Lions game-by-game predictions from Justin Rogers
Go through the gallery for game-by-game predictions for the Detroit Lions' season from Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sept. 10 vs. Arizona (1 p.m. kickoff) – Many, present company included, expected the Cardinals to compete for a Super Bowl last season. Instead, they stumbled to a 7-8-1 record. This year, the Lions should be able to take advantage of home field, a questionable offensive line and a defense that lost five starters during the offseason. Pick: Lions 24, Cardinals 21  John Froschauer, Associated Press
Sept. 18 at N.Y. Giants (8:30 p.m.) – The offense couldn't do anything last year against New York, but the unit was down several key starters, and Matthew Stafford’s throwing hand was damaged goods. If Odell Beckham’s (pictured) injury lingers, odds of pulling off the road win in prime time go up. But even a full-strength Lions offense could struggle to put up points against this defense. Pick: Giants 17, Lions 13.  Al Bello, Getty Images
Sept. 24 vs. Atlanta (1 p.m.) – There's a healthy percentage of analysts who expect a Super Bowl hangover after the Falcons blew a big lead in the big game. I'm not among the doubters. This game has the makings of a shootout, and I'm not convinced the Lions can keep up in a track meet. Pick: Falcons 34, Lions 30.  John Bazemore, Associated Press
Oct. 1 at Minnesota (1 p.m.) – The Lions beat the Vikings at their place in dramatic fashion last season. Anticipate a tougher game this year, with quarterback Sam Bradford (pictured) having a full offseason in the scheme. Pick: Vikings 20, Lions 18.  Jeffrey T. Barnes, Associated Press
Oct. 8 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.) – With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, the Panthers should have an easier time keeping Cam Newton (pictured) healthy. But the Lions' quick-hitting passing offense should find success against a so-so Panthers back seven. Pick: Lions 23, Panthers 20.  David T. Foster III, Charlotte Observer
Oct. 15 at New Orleans (1 p.m.) – For whatever reason, the Lions have had Drew Brees' (pictured) number the past few seasons, winning the last three meetings between the squads, including back-to-back victories at the Superdome. It's going to be weird seeing Adrian Peterson in another uniform. Pick: Lions 30, Saints 23.  Maddie Meyer, Getty Images
Oct. 29 vs. Pittsburgh (8:30 p.m.) – Is this the final time the Lions will see Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers quarterback strongly considered retirement this past offseason, but as long as he's taking the snaps, there aren't many more potent trios in the league than Le’Veon Bell (MIchigan State, right), Antonio Brown (Central Michigan, left) and Martavis Bryant. It could be a long night for the Lions defense. Pick: Steelers 31, Lions 20.  Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Nov. 6 at Green Bay (8:30 p.m.) – Yes, the Lions proved they could win in Lambeau, snapping a two-decade losing streak in 2015. Still, I'm never picking against Aaron Rodgers (pictured) in his house. Pick: Packers 27, Lions 17.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Nov. 12 vs. Cleveland (1 p.m.) – Just like I'm not picking against Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, I would never pick the Browns to win on the road. Don't get me wrong, that roster -- which includes ex-Michigan star Jabrill Peppers (pictured) -- looks much improved from last year's near-winless team, but Cleveland still has a long way to go. Pick: Lions 33, Browns 20  Jason Behnken, Associated Press
Nov. 19 at Chicago (1 p.m.) – Mike Glennon has been named the starter in Chicago, but if the Bears aren't close to playoff contention, this might be around the time the team hotshots rookie Mitch Trubisky (pictured) into the lineup. Regardless of who is under center, the Lions have more overall talent and should continue to own this division rivalry. Pick: Lions 24, Bears 14  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota (12:30 p.m.) – I like the chances of Taylor Decker being back in the lineup at this point, and the Lions will need all hands on deck to manage the Vikings' aggressive pass rush. These relatively equally talented teams feel destined to split their season series. Pick: Lions 24, Vikings 20.  Jim Mone, Associated Press
Dec. 3 at Baltimore (1 p.m.) – The defense is looking formidable, but the Ravens could struggle to score points. No, Joe Flacco (pictured) isn't elite. He's a second-tier quarterback with subpar weapons and mediocre ground game. The possibility of inclement weather could make for an ugly one. Pick: Lions 16, Ravens 13.  Patrick Smith, Getty Images
Dec. 10 at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.) – Everyone is looking for quarterback Jameis Winston to make a significant jump with his play, but it won't happen until he cuts down on the bad mistakes. He'll test the Lions with his multiple vertical weapons (including Mike Evans, pictured), but a timely turnover will be the difference. Pick: Lions 27, Bucs 24  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Dec. 16 vs. Chicago (4:30 p.m.) – Division game are never easy, but the Bears at home should be about as close to a lay-up as the Lions will see all season. Pick: Lions 30, Bears 17.  Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
Dec. 24 at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) – The Bengals have amassed a formidable array of weapons, including a trio of potent running backs. If everything clicks, the offense has the potential to be one of the NFL's best. I wouldn't expect any gifts on this Christmas Eve day matchup. Pick: Bengals 27, Lions 21  Al Bello, Getty Images
Dec. 31 vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.) – A win probably won't win the division, but might be enough to get the Lions into the playoffs. They've played the Packers tough at home at Ford Field, but unless Detroit discovers a pass rush at some point during the season, Rodgers will pick the defense apart. Pick: Packers 34, Lions 24. FINAL RECORD: 9-7  Dylan Buell, Getty Images
    Allen Park — Jim Caldwell has been coaching football for 40 years, so by now he knows the drill.

    And as he begins his fourth season as the Lions’ head coach, not to mention the final year of his contract in Detroit, he knows where the questions are headed even before they’re finished.

    Asked Friday about what he thinks it’ll take to earn an extension and remain in Detroit beyond this season, he quickly interjected.

    “It hasn’t crossed my mind,” Caldwell insisted. “I don’t worry about it. I don’t think about it one second. My primary focus is two things: my men and my mission. That’s it. That’s it. End of story.”

    But don’t you …

    “Nope,” he interrupted again. “No, I don’t.”

    The line of questioning continued for a several minutes, but Caldwell wasn’t having any of it. And when someone wondered aloud if that might be part of the secret to his longevity in this business — he’s preparing to kick off his 17th season in the NFL after more than two decades as a college coach — the 62-year-old Caldwell shook his head once more.

    “No,” he said. “A lot of people have a different approach than I do, and they still have been able to coach a long time. So, I think you better be good at what you do. You better find a way to win or you’ll be looking for another job. That’s our business. That’s the fun part of it, if you ask me. That’s the challenge.”

    And that’s the bottom line for the Lions as they begin the regular season Sunday at Ford Field against the Arizona Cardinals. For all the talk of building with this franchise — from the refortified roster to the newly renovated stadium — it’s about strictures as much as it is the structure.

    Time to 'prove it'

    Sure, the Lions have made the playoffs in two of Caldwell’s first three seasons in Detroit. But they’re also celebrating the 60th anniversary of their last NFL title — the second-longest championship drought in the league — and have just one playoff win to their credit since 1957. They’re the only non-expansion team never to play in a Super Bowl, and it has been more than a quarter-century since they last hosted a playoff game.

    Throw in the current state of Detroit’s other major professional sports teams — with the Tigers in full rebuilding mode and the Red Wings and Pistons stuck in limbo — and, well, it’s safe to say patience is running thin.

    “I’m ready to win, and I’m ready to win now,” receiver Golden Tate said. “And I know this city has been waiting a long, long time.”

    Detroit News sportswriters Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers take a look at the upcoming season for the Detroit Lions. Detroit News

    Likewise, they all know the window of opportunity in the NFL opens and closes on a moment’s notice. So while everyone has noticed the moves that general manager Bob Quinn made in his second year on the job — making a splash in free agency to shore up the Lions’ offensive line, revamping the linebacker corps through the draft, and finally locking up Matthew Stafford on a long-term deal — what truly will get everyone’s attention is what happens next.

    No one in management has said explicitly that the Lions need to make the playoffs again — or possibly more — for Caldwell to stay on. But it almost goes without saying, doesn’t it?

    “I feel that we’re a better team than we were a year ago, we’re a deeper team than we were a year ago,” said Caldwell, who is 27-23 in his tenure in Detroit, including a pair of first-round playoff exits.

    Injuries provide the annual caveat, I suppose. The schedule doesn’t offer the same break it did a year ago, either. But Caldwell — the first Lions’ permanent coach with a winning record since Joe Schmidt (1967-72) — is quick to note this league really doesn’t allow for excuses: “We can talk about it all we want, but you have to go out and prove it as well.”

    'You've just got to win'

    It starts with quarterback Stafford, obviously. Now the NFL’s highest-paid player after signing a five-year, $135 million extension last month, he’s coming off one of his best seasons, a year in which he led an NFL-record eight game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime and was even being mentioned as an MVP candidate in early December.

    But the Lions’ late-season skid, which coincided with Stafford dislocating a finger and tearing ligaments in his throwing hand, put a damper on that. And though the Lions still backed into the playoffs, the questions remain about just how far he can lead this team.

    “And I know that,” said Stafford, who is 48-48 as a starter since 2011 — same as the Giants’ Eli Manning — but winless in three playoff appearances. “I’ve felt that way for … going into my ninth year now. There’s no ifs ands or buts about it, the quarterback in this league is an extremely important part of the team.”

    There’s more to it than that, of course. But Stafford, like Caldwell, looks at this current roster and sees the playoff potential. There are some dynamic weapons on offense, including a backfield tandem — Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick — that’s finally healthy again. There’s also more speed on defense, and better depth across the board.

    Yet looks can be deceiving. Lions fans know that all too well. So do the players in that locker room, the ones who’ve adopted Caldwell’s even-keel, no-nonsense approach. They know what’s at stake. They also know they can’t let it distract them.

    “I love Coach Caldwell,” Tate said. “I trust him in every aspect. I love his coaching style, I love his personality. So for me personally, I want to do well to help him stay. …

    “But I think for all of us to stay safe, you’ve just got to win games. This league right here is ‘What have you done for me lately?’ That’s the league. That’s the scary part about it. But it is what it is. So the quick fix is to win games, and that’s what we’ll do.”

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

