Michigan 36, Cincinnati 14
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill runs away from
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill runs away from Cincinnati offensive lineman Korey Cunningham after intercepting a pass in the fourth quarter. Hill scored a touchdown on the play en route to Michigan's 36-14 win Saturday at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, September 9, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel intercepts a ball
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel intercepts a ball intended for Cincinnati wide receiver Devin Gray in the first quarter. Kinnel returned the ball for a touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is dragged down
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford is dragged down after completing a first down reception in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, left, is congratulated
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford, left, is congratulated by teammate wide receiver Grant Perry after Crawford caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his team
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates his team after a first-quarter touchdown.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel rolls over Cincinnati
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel rolls over Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore for a touchdown after intercepting the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
(From left) Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, defensive
(From left) Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Tyree Kinnel, and defensive back Lavert Hill celebrate an interception for a touchdown by Kinnel in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore is sacked by Michigan
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore is sacked by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates a tackle
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel celebrates a tackle in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush keeps Cincinnati tight
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush keeps Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara from completing a pass in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati defensive end Kimoni Fitz in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
This catch by Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was
This catch by Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry was ruled incomplete while under pressure from Cincinnati cornerback Grant Coleman in the second quarter. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh challenged the ruling but it was upheld.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tries to get the attention
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tries to get the attention of an official to call a coach's challenge to a play in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and coach Jim Harbaugh chat on the field during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley runs through drills
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley runs through drills during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Conner Edmonds catches a pass during
Michigan tight end Conner Edmonds catches a pass during pre-game warmups.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore runs away from
Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore runs away from Michigan's defense for extra yardage early in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati wide receiver Kahlil Lewis shakes off Michigan
Cincinnati wide receiver Kahlil Lewis shakes off Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel for a third-quarter touchdown reception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac runs the ball in the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac runs the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley makes a third-quarter
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley makes a third-quarter reception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan punter Will Hart punts the ball in the third
Michigan punter Will Hart punts the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is pushed out of bounds
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is pushed out of bounds by Cincinnati safety Malik Clements in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto
Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black can't hold onto this potential touchdown pass while covered by Cincinnati cornerback Grant Coleman, left, and safety Malik Clements in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws to tight
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws to tight end Zach Gentry in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Cincinnati wide receiver Thomas Geddis can't come down
Cincinnati wide receiver Thomas Geddis can't come down with the pass while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Officials watch a replay of a potential targeting penalty
Officials watch a replay of a potential targeting penalty on Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the fourth quarter. Gary was not given the penalty.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay of a
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches the replay of a potential targeting penalty on defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the fourth quarter. Gary was not given the penalty.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh argues with the officials in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary shakes off Cincinnati
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary shakes off Cincinnati defensive end Mark Wilson while on his way towards the quarterback in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Cincinnati
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Cincinnati quarterback Hayden Moore in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill can't hold onto a potential
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill can't hold onto a potential touchdown pass while under pressure from Cincinnati linebacker Perry Young in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight looks for an open man in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs from Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs from Cincinnati defensive end Kevin Mouhon in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs with the ball
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight runs with the ball towards the end zone in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is tackled by Cincinnati defensive end Kevin Mouhon after running the ball for a first down in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst signals safety
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst signals safety after Cincinnati punter James Smith purposefully knocked the ball out of the end zone after a botched punt in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
After a bad snap, Cincinnati punter James Smith bats
After a bad snap, Cincinnati punter James Smith bats the ball out of the end zone to keep Michigan from scoring a touchdown. The play resulted in a safety for Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill scores a touchdown
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill scores a touchdown after intercepting the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
The players celebrate with the fans after the game.
The players celebrate with the fans after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich goofs around with a borrowed hat after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight high-fives the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight high-fives the fans as he walks into the tunnel after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Jim Harbaugh keeps telling himself they’ll grow out of this, eventually.

    But until then, everyone can probably agree on this: Whether it’s the fumbled exchanges or the erratic line play or the missed throws or the red-zone inefficiency, Michigan’s offense is rather painful to watch at the moment.

    And that was a big reason why the eighth-ranked Wolverines allowed a five-touchdown underdog to hang around and hang around Saturday, forcing the crowd of 111,384 that showed up for Michigan’s home opener to do the same.

    So while Wilton Speight tried to call it a “positive step forward,” and Harbaugh was careful to tread lightly in his postgame comments — mindful of his team’s relative youth as he discussed the Wolverines’ indiscretions — it was sophomore receiver Kekoa Crawford who probably offered the most honest assessment.

    Asked about fitful performance Saturday, which left them nursing a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter against a team that struggled to put away Austin Peay in its opener, Crawford acknowledged, “that’s all you need to know.”

    UM's Speight still finding his feet early on

    “I mean, we respect every opponent we play,” he added. “But we should’ve never let it get like that.”

    Yet it’s games like this that should remind us what we already knew. This Michigan team may be loaded with talent, but it’s also relying heavily on inexperienced starters across the board.

    That may not have slowed Don Brown’s dominant defense, which produced two more touchdowns on its own Saturday while limiting Cincinnati to 2.9 yards per play and forcing 10 punts.

    Not so special

    But elsewhere, it certainly showed, as the Wolverines struggled to find a rhythm offensively for much of the afternoon and cost themselves with their special-teams misadventures, including a pair of shanked punts and a fumbled return.

    Yet while Harbaugh did replace freshman Donovan Peoples-Jones with Grant Perry after one too many near-misses on the punt-return unit, and there was some minor shuffling elsewhere Saturday, the head coach was busy preaching restraint after the game. Because as he explained again at length, you can’t teach experience.

    “You can only do it by playing football,” Harbaugh said. “So there’s definitely a certain level of patience there. And stubbornness. Call it either way. Some people like to say stubbornness, I like to say patience. And we’ll continue on that path.”

    That’s easier said than done for some, obviously. Like the restless fans who were booing at one point Saturday, probably a first at Michigan Stadium in the Harbaugh era. And likely for some of the players, too, as they stumble their way through some of these growing pains.

    “I mean, it’s like … me, I’m 53, it’s gone dead — I’m dead in here,” Harbaugh said, smiling as he pointed to his chest. “It’s like burnt wood, in terms of nervousness and butterflies and emotions that way. But guys that are doing it for the first time, or the second time even … it takes some time on task, it takes some experience. And we got some more of that today, and that’s a good thing.”

    Now, it’d be better, obviously, if his quarterback — a fourth-year junior and second-year starter — was playing with a steadier hand right now. For those clamoring for a change after two shaky outings this fall, Harbaugh clearly feels Speight is his best — and only — option. And Speight’s final numbers Saturday weren’t terrible: 17-of-29 for 221 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

    Ty Isaac rises to Michigan's first choice back

    “Not bad,” Harbaugh said. “Could be better.”

    Global overshot

    But there was another glaring overthrow on Michigan’s opening drive of the second half, as Speight airmailed one over Peoples-Jones on a deep crossing route. (“Sometimes I get a little sloppy with my feet,” he said.) And there were a pair of fumbles by the quarterback, the first one on a careless one-handed exchange with Isaac in the red zone that Speight fell on himself.

    “I’ve been telling him, ‘It’s a matter of time until it slips out of your hand,’ and today was the day,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a bad habit. Keep working hard to break him of that.”

    The other on a jet sweep on Michigan’s next possession probably was a three-pronged miscue — a late snap, Crawford’s depth as he came across in motion, and another awkward exchange from Speight.

    But there was plenty of blame to spread around Saturday in the wider view of Michigan’s offensive struggles. In a span of five possessions from the start of the second quarter through the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Wolverines generated just 58 yards on 23 plays, including four punts and that lost fumble.

    Some of that falls on the quarterback, obviously. But there were missed assignments up front and confused alignments that Speight had to frantically fix before the snap, not to mention some play-calling that had heads shaking in the stands and probably some others spinning on the field.

    Harbaugh readily admits there’s too much thinking and not enough playing right now. But all that uncertainty was to be expected, wasn’t it?

    “I mean, there’s a lot of it right now,” Harbaugh said. “There’s a lot of ‘Who’s really got this?’ and you don’t know for sure.

    “But the other thing is, you can’t dumb it down Barney-style and just line up in two tight ends and a balanced line and think that you’re just gonna run off-tackle play after play after play, when they have five defensive linemen in the game and they’re doing a nice job, as the case was today.”

    Wolverines defense finding its way to the end zone

    So what do you do? Well, for starters, you get back to work.

    “It’s the same for any mistake,” said senior Ty Isaac, who rushed for 137 yards on 20 carries Saturday. “Whether it’s a fumble or a missed block or whatever it may be, we need to fix it with the same urgency, regardless of what it is. I’m sure it’ll be taken care of this week in practice.”

    In the meantime, you remember. Or at least you try to as a coach. You remember that “it’s hard to execute,” as Harbaugh said Saturday. And then you remember it’s still early — the second week of September, the first full week of classes — and this Michigan team should improve dramatically as this season progresses.

    “Experience has taught me, they just gotta go do it,” Harbaugh said. “I know what these guys are made of and they’re gonna get it. I feel very, very confident about that.”

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

