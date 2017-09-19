Skip in Skip
East Rutherford, N.J. — There’s nothing worse than a passive-aggressive defense.

Especially in the NFL, where if you’re not the predator, you’ll end up the prey, sooner or later.

The Lions’ defense felt that way quite a lot last season, a wounded animal that did what it could to survive, through schematic design or simple desperation.

But two weeks into a new year, it doesn’t just look different with this team, now 2-0 and alone atop the NFC North after a 24-10 dismantling of the New York Giants on Monday night. No, it’s more than that.

“It just feels different,” Glover Quin said.

And to hear the Lions’ veteran safety talk, that feeling has been building for months, through offseason workouts and training camp and even an up-and-down preseason showing.

“The vibe was different, the focus was different,” Quin said. “Everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s seeing the same thing. It’s good. It’s a good feeling.”

Monday night, it was a welcome sound, too, as the Giants’ first possession was over nearly as soon as it began. A run for no gain. A strip-sack fumble by Haloti Ngata that was overturned on replay review. And then a third-down run that felt like submission, prompting the crowd of 77,004 to unleash the first of many collective boos.

“You know, that’s cool,” Quin said, laughing. “We’re just trying to get stops. That’s our job, going out there and trying to get stops.”

Nailed it

They got plenty of them Monday, limiting the Giants to just 80 total yards in the first half and 62 rushing yards for the game. They also racked up five sacks — three by Ezekiel Ansah — and eight tackles for loss. And Tahir Whitehead’s interception didn’t simply erase Matthew Stafford’s lone turnover of the game — a fumble on a third-down sack in Giants territory. It also gave the Lions offense a short field to set up the go-ahead score midway through the second quarter.

“Our defense was nails tonight,” Stafford said.

Actually, the defense has been the hammer these first two weeks. And whatever you think of the competition — the Cardinals and Giants aren’t exactly juggernauts — it’s still noteworthy. Not just for the results, either.

Lions 24, Giants 10
 Fullscreen

Lions rookie Jamal Agnew runs back a punt 88 yards
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew runs back a punt 88 yards for a touchdown down the New York Giants sideline in the fourth quarter of the 24-10 Detroit victory at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday, September 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 56-yard field
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 56-yard field goal that bounced off the bottom bar in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ameer Abdullah carries the ball in the first quarter.
Ameer Abdullah carries the ball in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew is upended returning a kick in the
Lions' Jamal Agnew is upended returning a kick in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. and T.J. Jones celebrate the
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. and T.J. Jones celebrate the former Jones' touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Paul Perkins is brought down by Lions Tavon
Giants' Paul Perkins is brought down by Lions Tavon Wilson and Tahir Whitehead in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Eli Manning is sacked by Lions' Haloti Ngata
Giants' Eli Manning is sacked by Lions' Haloti Ngata in the first quarter. Manning fumbled the ball and Lions recovered in the end zone.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick brought down in the
Lions running back Theo Riddick brought down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks out of the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford breaks out of the pocket and runs for a first down on third down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears,Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Evan Engram pulls in a touchdown reception
Giants' Evan Engram pulls in a touchdown reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball and Rick Wagner chases after it, but New York ends up gaining possession in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay poses for pictures by teammate/photographer
Lions' Darius Slay poses for pictures by teammate/photographer Tavon Wilson after Slay picked up a fumble in the end zone but sadly, the play was overturned when Giants quarterback Eli Manning's knee touched the ground before fumbling in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater is all smiles after his long
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater is all smiles after his long field goal that bounced off the bottom bar in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws in the third
Buy Photo
Giants quarterback Eli Manning throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the third
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Anthony Zettel and Tahir Whitehead stop Giants
Buy Photo
Lions Anthony Zettel and Tahir Whitehead stop Giants running back Paul Perkins in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Jerell Adams pulls in a long reception in front
Buy Photo
Giants' Jerell Adams pulls in a long reception in front of Lions Paul Worrilow in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie breaks up a long
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie breaks up a long pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks a long pass intended
Buy Photo
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks a long pass intended for Giants' Sterling Shepard in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles once again
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles once again for positive yardage in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions t.J. Lang has some words with Giants' Calvin
Buy Photo
Lions t.J. Lang has some words with Giants' Calvin Munson after Munson hit a sliding Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick vaults over a Giants
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick vaults over a Giants defensemen on a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick stiff arms Giants'
Lions running back Theo Riddick stiff arms Giants' Calvin Mason on a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah knocks the ball away from Giants
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah knocks the ball away from Giants quarterback Eli Manning, but New York is able to recover in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans begin to chant as Giants fans head to the
Buy Photo
Lions fans begin to chant as Giants fans head to the door late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall can't hang onto
Buy Photo
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall can't hang onto a reception down the sidelines with Lions D.J. Hayden defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown
Lions' Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown down the Giants sideline in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown
Buy Photo
Lions Jamal Agnew runs back a punt for a touchdown down the Giants sideline in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Jeremiah Valoaga, Paul Worrilow and Jamal Agnew
Lions Jeremiah Valoaga, Paul Worrilow and Jamal Agnew celebrate Agnew's punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants running back Paul Perkins is brought down by
Giants running back Paul Perkins is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis leaves the field
Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis leaves the field after getting hit hard and leaving the game, not to return, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. comes over and
Buy Photo
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. comes over and shakes Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis hand after Davis was hit hard and left the field, not returning to the game, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall goes up for a
Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall goes up for a long touchdown reception but Lions' Darius Slay knocks it away in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't hang onto
Buy Photo
Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. can't hang onto a fourth down pass, turning the ball over to Detroit in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a large
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a large gain late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick heads up field, gaining
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick heads up field, gaining yardage and burning off precious seconds on the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants quarterback
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants quarterback Eli Manning meet on the field after the 24-10 victory for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, who had multiple
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, who had multiple sacks in the game, slaps hands with fans as he leaves the field with a 24-10 victory over the Giants.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron takes in the cheers of a
Lions tight end Eric Ebron takes in the cheers of a small but vocal group of Detroit fans as the players left the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate raises his hands for
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate raises his hands for 2-0 as he leaves the field after Detroit beat New York, 24-10.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford leaves the field with a 24-10 victory over the New York Jets, putting Detroit at 2-0 for the season.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants'
Detroit Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and New York Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field before Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday
Charles Woodson breaks out a dance while ESPN's Monday Night Football crew including Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Randy Moss and Trent Dilfer prepare for tonights game between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the
Lions newest punter Jeff Locke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. looked like he was cutting just fine, warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.
Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field
Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive coordinator Jim Cooter talk on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game,
Buy Photo
Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before the game, moving like he is ready to play some football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head
New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin
Lions kicker Matt Prater and injured punter Sam Martin on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver
Lions' tight end Eric Ebron and Giants' wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. chat on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York
Getting an early start on Halloween possible, New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple wears a unique mouthguard, while warming up before Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

    It’s the way this defense has gone about it’s business, with greater confidence and noticeably more aggression. A year ago, the Lions’ offense spent much of the season doing what it could to protect the defense, which lacked a consistent pass rush and struggled to get off the field, either with turnovers or third-down stops.

    Thus far, that hasn’t been a problem. The Lions held the Giants to eight drives of four plays or fewer, a week after limiting the Cardinals to a half-dozen of those. (Four of the Giants’ five first-half possessions netted a total of 2 yards.)

    Throw in five turnovers and 15 passes defended in two games and it’s hard not to see what Quin was talking about. Or understand why Stafford was smiling the way he was as he talked about his team’s defense.

    Abdullah, Davis top Lions injury list after win

    “They’re doing a heckuva job,” he said. “Getting after the quarterback a bunch, shutting down the run early, creating turnovers and … guys made big-time plays.”

    Coming up big

    Like the play Quandre Diggs made on a fourth-down stop midway through the fourth quarter, tackling Shane Vereen just short of the sticks. Or the one Darius Slay made on the Giants’ next series, stumbling in coverage on a third-down pass from Manning to Evan Engram near the goal line, but recovering in time to deliver a perfectly-timed hit to break up the play.

    “I mean, a touchdown there, it’s a whole different ballgame,” Stafford said. “Slay making that play is huge. Stopping them on fourth down on the drive before — all these plays are big plays.”

    Many of them start with pressure up front, of course, and Monday night that started with Ansah playing like the healthy Pro Bowler we saw only brief glimpses of last season. He completely dominated the Giants’ overmatched left tackle, Ereck Flowers, and finished the game with three sacks.

    Abdullah, Davis top Lions injury list after win

    “No quarterback wants to get hit,” Quin said. “And I’m pretty sure no left tackle wants to be going against Ziggy when he’s healthy.”

    That seemed obvious Monday. And it was probably why Ansah was grinning, too. He had only two sacks all last season while playing through injuries. And after missing all of training camp and the preseason, he looked a bit rusty in the opener. Not so in this game, however.

    “The sack looks better than a hurry,” he said. “That is what I’m paid to do, you know, put the quarterback down with the ball in his hands. And I’m just grateful that I was able to get a few today.”

    This defense doesn’t just look better, though. It feels better, doesn’t it?

    Ansah shrugged and laughed at that suggestion after the game.

    “It feels great,” he said.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

