Panthers 27, Lions 24
 Fullscreen

Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan
Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan and Farmington Hills Harrison star, pulls down a touchdown reception over Lions cornerback Darius Slay in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. Panthers went on to win 27-24.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field after a touchdown pass to teammate Kelvin Benjamin in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, forcing a fumble which Carolina recovered in the third quarter. After this play, Stafford seemed to be limping, but continued to play the rest of the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first down with the Panthers' Mike Adams and Daryl Worley finally bringing him down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver Marvin Jones Jr. from hauling in the reception, but picks up a interference penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan
Panthers receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan and Farmington Hills Harrison star, pulls in a long reception in front of Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception near the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception for a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end zone for Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage returning a kick in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions defensive linemen Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' Daryle Worley stops LIons' Marvin Jones Jr.
Panthers' Daryle Worley stops LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. from the reception but picks up a interference penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner leaps of the grasp of
Lions running back Zach Zenner leaps of the grasp of Panthers' Mike Adams and continue up field for a gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah battles against Panthers'
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah battles against Panthers' Luke Kuechly on a run in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions T.J. Jones gets a hand on a pass in the end zone
Lions T.J. Jones gets a hand on a pass in the end zone but can't hang onto it with Panthers' Daryl Worley defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson finds himself behind
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson finds himself behind the defense and wide open on a reception that ended at the 9 yard line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the
LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence brings down Panthers' Jonathan
Lions' Akeem Spence brings down Panthers' Jonathan Stewart got no gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers center Tyler Larsen finds himself defending
Panthers center Tyler Larsen finds himself defending against both Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, which ended with quarterback Cam Newton sacked in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, bring
Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, bring down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cheerleaders perform on the sidelines during
Lions Cheerleaders perform on the sidelines during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought down by returned from injury linebacker Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers
Lions' Tavon Wilson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Tavon Wilson gets the leg of Panthers
Lions safety Tavon Wilson gets the leg of Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart and brings him down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense gang tackle Panthers running back
The Lions defense gang tackle Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells makes a touchdown reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells makes a touchdown reception in front of Panthers' Mike Adams in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With the Lions down by 10 late in the fourth quarter,
With the Lions down by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Lions' George Johnson almost gets the two points, as he drags down Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart just short of the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton begins to, well, strut,
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton begins to, well, strut, after a touchdown pass to teammate Kelvin Benjamin for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells tries to recover quarterback
Lions tight end Darren Fells tries to recover quarterback Matthew Staffords fumble but can't pull it in and Carolina recovers in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws in the third
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess pulls in a reception
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess pulls in a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. gets a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. gets a reception in the gut in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to scramble
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to scramble from pressure from Panthers' Julius Peppers but can't get away, taking the sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence from sacking quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hang onto a reception
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hang onto a reception with Panthers safety Mike Adams defending in the fourth quarter Sunday in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is face-first into
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is face-first into the turf again, getting sacked by the Panthers' Charles Johnson and Kawaann Short in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked after
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked after scrambling form the pocket from Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaps over Panthers'
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaps over Panthers' Luke Kuechly during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis runs down the
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis runs down the sidelines for a first down, setting up Darren Fells second touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells is able to shake off Panthers'
Lions tight end Darren Fells is able to shake off Panthers' Shaq Thompson and stay on his feet into th endzone for touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is able to pull
Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is able to pull in a third down completion in front of the Lions defense, enabling Carolina to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after the 27-24 Carolina victory over Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride Plaza as they make their way into Ford Field for the Lions-Panthers on Monday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto the field with a big grin on his face, warming up before the game against the Lions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob Quin and vice chair William Clay Ford, Jr. chat on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — There a risk in every decision in the NFL.

    But the one the Lions appear to have made with their offense, whether by choice or by necessity, isn’t offering much in the way of rewards right now.

    And at the risk of stating the obvious here, something has to change — and soon — or the Lions will have given back all that they gained in the season’s first quarter.

    Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: O-line, coaches fall flat

    Sunday’s 27-24 loss at home to the Carolina Panthers included another fourth-quarter comeback, and some dramatic role-playing by Matthew Stafford as he hobbled around on an injured ankle.

    But it wasn’t so much the fight that stood out in this one. It was the plight of the Lions’ risk-averse offense, which has devolved into something bordering on dangerous — and not just for their stability in the NFC standings.

    Stafford’s health is now a serious question mark after taking a beating for the second consecutive week, sacked a half-dozen times each by the Vikings and Panthers. His offensive line is cracking under pressure, the protections are a mess, at times, and his receivers are struggling to get separation, adding to Stafford’s woes, though he admittedly had his own issues Sunday, even before his game got gimpy.

    “We’re just not executing, you know what I mean?” he said, pointing to some his own errant third-down throws, even including the one on the game’s opening drive that had the Ford Field crowd lustily booing Eric Ebron. “Throwing and catching, myself included. I haven’t played as good as I can play. I’ve got to play better. That’s who I’ll look at first.”

    Speculate to accumulate

    That’s what he must say, as the quarterback and team leader, not to mention the NFL’s highest-paid player. But this has been the lingering question for some time now, despite the Lions’ positive start to the season: Are the Lions really taking enough chances to give themselves the best chance at winning?

    Because on days like this, when the Lions’ defense looked more like the unit we saw in 2016, rather than the turnover-producing machine it was in that 3-1 start, it sure doesn’t feel like it.

    Sunday marked the 11th consecutive game at Ford Field where the Lions trailed in the fourth quarter, going all the way back to last year’s season opener. That’s not exactly a news flash. But it’s also not real conducive to playing winning football, let alone producing a playoff contender.

    And while this one started to feel like it might be a replay of last year’s crazy comeback win at Minnesota late in the fourth quarter, the end result was exactly what the Lions deserved.

    Reactions to Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game

    They’d challenged Cam Newton to beat them through the air, and he did, much to their chagrin. But the Lions also had decided — again — that as long as they didn’t beat themselves on offense, the Panthers wouldn’t, either.

    That they didn’t should call that strategy into question, along with the play-calling of offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, who no doubt had fans groaning with a two-play sequence near midfield late in the third quarter. A rare downfield attempt went for naught on third-and-1, then a telegraphed fourth-down handoff to Zach Zenner went for even less — minus-4 yards, to be exact.

    Stafford, for his part, defended his coordinator following Sunday’s game.

    Execution is the solution

    “No, I don’t think so at all,” he said, when asked if the play-calling should be called into question. “We’re going out there and we’ve got a very dialed-in plan, we know what we want to do each week. It’s on us as players to go out there and execute it.”

    He’s right about that last part, of course. But it’s also hard to ignore the fact that the Lions entered Saturday’s game with just seven pass plays of 20-plus yards this season, ranked near the bottom of the NFL statistically. And though they added four more Saturday, only one of those came in the first three quarters — a quick flip to Theo Riddick that he broke for a big gain by juking Carolina’s Luke Kuechly.

    2017 LIONS SCHEDULE

    Stafford did take a chance on the Lions’ opening drive, taking advantage of a free play as the Panthers jumped offside and heaving one downfield to Marvin Jones. That play drew a pass interference penalty and put the Lions in terrific position to go up 7-0 with first-and-10 at the Carolina 12. But after a pair of incompletions, Ebron couldn’t hang on to Stafford’s third-down pass in the end zone and the Lions were forced to settle for a short field goal.

    From there, the offense struggled to find any traction, outside of a nine-play, 60-yard touchdown drive early in the second quarter that was aided by three more Carolina penalties. Detroit’s six other possessions through the first three quarters produced just one first down, with five three-and-outs and one fumble by Stafford on a sack as the Panthers built a 27-10 lead.

    Much of that was blamed on the protection issues, as Carolina blitzed Stafford on half of his 40 dropbacks Sunday, getting pressure on a dozen of them — six of those ending in sacks.

    “It’s not just the offensive line,” Caldwell said. “There’s a lot of people involved in protections. And we’ve got to get that straightened out, all of us.”

    But if they’re being straight with us, they’ll have to acknowledge this as well: They’re handcuffing themselves with some passive play-calling early in games, and Sunday it certainly cost them.

    Sure, Stafford hasn't thrown an interception since that very first pick-six on his first pass in the season opener, a streak of 172 consecutive attempts. But if nothing's risked, what is really gained? Stafford, who clearly misses the deep threat provided by injured rookie Kenny Golladay, only took two shots down the field against the Panthers.

    And because of the way this one went, both Caldwell and Cooter know they’ll be targeted now as the Lions prepare for New Orleans and their final game before the bye.

    “When you’re not performing well, there’s always going to be some second-guessing," Caldwell said. "And that’s the way it is. You don’t win, you ought to get second-guessed. And we’ve been second-guessed before. But we’ve got a lot more football ahead of us. So we’ll get it straightened away.”

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

