Pistons 102, Hornets 90 in Little Caesars Arena home opener
Detroit Pistons Andre Drummond is introduced before the start of the game as the Charlotte Hornets visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena during their home opener in Detroit, Michigan on October 18, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Skylar Gray performs at halftime.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond, right, and Reggie Jackson share a moment after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Tobias Harris (34) shoots over Hornets' Cody Zeller in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Hornets' Dwight Howard defends a shot by Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Langston Galloway takes a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Hornets' Dwight Howard defends a shot by Pistons center Andre Drummond, left, in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Langston Galloway, top, battles Hornets' Malik Monk for a loose ball and hands the ball off to Henry Ellenson, left, in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) defends Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson passes around Hornets' Dwight Howard in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Kid Rock, left, watches the Pistons with former Lion Dominic Raiola in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Hornets' Malik Monk (1) top, battles Pistons' Ish Smith for a loose ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit rapper Big Sean, in blue, sits next to Chris Ilitch in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons forward Stanley Johnson puts up a shot over Hornets' Jeremy Lamb (3) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Hornets guard Kemba Walker guards Pistons forward Tobias Harris (34) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons foward Jon Leuer defends Hornets' Frank Kaminsky in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) walks back towards the bench in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons guard Avery Bradley, right, and Hornets' Cody Zeller battle for the ball in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons forward Stanley Johnson, right, and Hornets' Jeremy Lamb go for a loose ball in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons' Tobias Harris (34) tries to get the ball from Hornets' Kemba Walker (15) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
NBA chairman Adam Silver is interviewed in the stands in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gorres throws t-shirts to the fans in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit rapper Marshall Mathers otherwise known as Eminem and Slim Shady signs before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Piston legends, whose numbers hang form the rafters, Dave Bing and Bob Lanier are introduced to the crowd before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Piston owner Tom Gores on the sidelines before the start of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons Stanley Johnson makes his way onto the floor during introductions.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons rookie Luke Kennard makes his way onto the floor during introductions.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan native and American Idol contestant Manny Torres sings the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons Reggie Jackson warms along the sidelines before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores addresses the media before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit Pistons Tobias Harris puts up a shot while warming up before the home opener against the Charlotte Hornets at the team's new home in Detroit, Little Caesars Arena, on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans file into Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans file into Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The Pistons drum line performs on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Face painter Dan Priest of 2Clowns.com poses for a photo with "Auntie Pat" Pat Watkins on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
George Drain plays corn hole with his grandson, DaLeone Amos, 11, both of Saginaw, on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Tennie Crump dances to some music on the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Former Piston Grant Hills does a radio interview on the concourse before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Rory Hayden, left, plays corn hole with Alyssa Minton both of Rochester Hills at the plaza before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Pistons player Joe Leuer greets fans on the 'blue carpet' outside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit before the team's first regular season game in Detroit in nearly 40 years on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.   Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News
Basketball fans make their way into Little Caesars Arena, with the Detroit skyline in the background, for the Pistons first home opener back in Detroit in nearly 40 years.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
DJ BJ 3525 plays on the Chevrolet Plaza at Little Caesars Arena.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fans line up outside the Chevrolet Plaza.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — With the final seconds running down on the clock, Reggie Jackson stood in the giant Pistons logo near center court and motioned to Andre Drummond, who made his way over for a congratulatory hug.

    This was no ordinary postgame embrace, though, just as this was no ordinary win for the Pistons, who didn’t just open the season with a 102-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

    They opened a new era of Pistons basketball as well — the first true home game in Detroit in nearly four decades — and while the contributions came from every part of the roster in this one, nowhere did it register quite so much as it did with those two players.

    That’s why Jackson and Drummond lingered a little bit longer at the end, the point guard passing along a message to his running mate. And it’s also why the final statistics didn’t matter nearly as much as the final result

    Fans celebrate Pistons' return to Detroit after 38 years

    Whatever was said, we’d already seen signs of it on the court. Signs of “sacrifice,” as their coach, Stan Van Gundy, saw it, from Jackson’s turnover-free 27 minutes in a much-anticipated return to the live game action to Drummond’s energetic effort from start to finish on a night where he was saddled with early foul trouble.

    “The fact that we’ve had a couple key guys be willing to change a little bit,” Van Gundy said, “I think we’ve become a lot more unselfish.”

    And a much more complete team, perhaps, led Wednesday by Tobias Harris early and Jackson late, with solid contributions from a deeper bench all night.

    Now then, this was the perfect guest for openers, the kind of team you’d schedule for your homecmong game. The Hornets finished just behind the Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings last spring. And they showed up Wednesday without both veteran guard Nicolas Batum, their second-leading scorer from a year ago, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who is arguably their best defender. Outside of Kemba Walker and a past-his-prime Dwight Howard, Charlotte wasn’t going to pose much of a threat offensively.

    Pistons owner Gores talks anthem, All-Star hopes

    Still, this felt like one of those games last year’s Pistons team might’ve let slip away in the fourth quarter.

    Not Wednesday, however.

    “I thought guys hung in there and all did their job,” Van Gundy said.

    And that meant something more, because the job is bigger now, as this franchise reintroduces itself to the city it left a couple generations ago.

    Opening win makes Pistons feel at home at LCA

    Dave Bing and Bob Lanier delivered the game ball to center court, 40 years to the day after the last Pistons season opener in the city — a win over the New Jersey Nets to begin their final season at Cobo Arena. And then in a bit of a surprise, Eminem, wearing a Pistons t-shirt under a black hoodie, grabbed the mic from public address announcer John Mason to welcome back the Pistons “to my city, to your city” and exhorting the crowd to “make some noise!”

    The halftime entertainment featured Grammy-nominated artist Skylar Grey performing “Coming Home,” backed by a local choir and a video montage highlighting Pistons outreach efforts in the city.

    And in a pregame media session, Pistons owner Tom Gores reiterated how “grateful” and “blessed” he feels to bring the Pistons back downtown, a long-rumored move that was officially announced last November. “That’s a big deal,” he said. “The city has worked really hard for this.”

    And for the new residents, it will take some time before this really feels like home

    “It’s gonna be a season,” Gores said, offering his own estimation. “We’re here. You know, I’ve heard some comments that it’s not enough Pistons and this and that, and, you know, it’s possible. But the thing is, we’re moving in to this place. It’s like a new home. …

    “The first day is when it becomes home. You get your pictures up. And you’ve got to feel it. You can’t create emotion by nothing. See, emotion’s gonna be created here. That’s what’s gonna happen. And then you create a home.”

    To create it they’ll need to create some new playoff memories here, of course. And to do that, it’ll have to start with the two pieces Van Gundy — and Gores — have spent the last few years building around in Drummond and Jackson.

    Drummond picked up two fouls in the first 5 minutes, then was tagged with a third midway through the second quarter. He didn’t score his first points until after halftime. But he didn’t fall into a funk the way he often seemed to a year ago.

    And the Pistons’ big man drew a big cheer from the fans when he stepped to the line in the third quarter and hit his first free-throw attempt of the season. After a Charlotte lane violation gave him a reprieve on the ensuing miss, Drummond, who shot just 38.6 percent from the line last season, drilled the next one. And following a 16-for-20 showing from the line in the preseason, it’s another sign the franchise player is ready to build a better reputation here.

    Wednesday night, it was a different look, all right. And for openers, it was a welcome sight.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

