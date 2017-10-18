Detroit rapper Eminem couldn’t lose himself in the crowd Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena, so he grabbed the mic from Mason and delivered a stirring speech to the fans who welcomed the Pistons back to downtown Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Detroit — With the final seconds running down on the clock, Reggie Jackson stood in the giant Pistons logo near center court and motioned to Andre Drummond, who made his way over for a congratulatory hug.

This was no ordinary postgame embrace, though, just as this was no ordinary win for the Pistons, who didn’t just open the season with a 102-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

They opened a new era of Pistons basketball as well — the first true home game in Detroit in nearly four decades — and while the contributions came from every part of the roster in this one, nowhere did it register quite so much as it did with those two players.

That’s why Jackson and Drummond lingered a little bit longer at the end, the point guard passing along a message to his running mate. And it’s also why the final statistics didn’t matter nearly as much as the final result

Whatever was said, we’d already seen signs of it on the court. Signs of “sacrifice,” as their coach, Stan Van Gundy, saw it, from Jackson’s turnover-free 27 minutes in a much-anticipated return to the live game action to Drummond’s energetic effort from start to finish on a night where he was saddled with early foul trouble.

“The fact that we’ve had a couple key guys be willing to change a little bit,” Van Gundy said, “I think we’ve become a lot more unselfish.”

And a much more complete team, perhaps, led Wednesday by Tobias Harris early and Jackson late, with solid contributions from a deeper bench all night.

Now then, this was the perfect guest for openers, the kind of team you’d schedule for your homecmong game. The Hornets finished just behind the Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings last spring. And they showed up Wednesday without both veteran guard Nicolas Batum, their second-leading scorer from a year ago, and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who is arguably their best defender. Outside of Kemba Walker and a past-his-prime Dwight Howard, Charlotte wasn’t going to pose much of a threat offensively.

Still, this felt like one of those games last year’s Pistons team might’ve let slip away in the fourth quarter.

Not Wednesday, however.

“I thought guys hung in there and all did their job,” Van Gundy said.

And that meant something more, because the job is bigger now, as this franchise reintroduces itself to the city it left a couple generations ago.

Dave Bing and Bob Lanier delivered the game ball to center court, 40 years to the day after the last Pistons season opener in the city — a win over the New Jersey Nets to begin their final season at Cobo Arena. And then in a bit of a surprise, Eminem, wearing a Pistons t-shirt under a black hoodie, grabbed the mic from public address announcer John Mason to welcome back the Pistons “to my city, to your city” and exhorting the crowd to “make some noise!”

The halftime entertainment featured Grammy-nominated artist Skylar Grey performing “Coming Home,” backed by a local choir and a video montage highlighting Pistons outreach efforts in the city.

And in a pregame media session, Pistons owner Tom Gores reiterated how “grateful” and “blessed” he feels to bring the Pistons back downtown, a long-rumored move that was officially announced last November. “That’s a big deal,” he said. “The city has worked really hard for this.”

And for the new residents, it will take some time before this really feels like home

“It’s gonna be a season,” Gores said, offering his own estimation. “We’re here. You know, I’ve heard some comments that it’s not enough Pistons and this and that, and, you know, it’s possible. But the thing is, we’re moving in to this place. It’s like a new home. …

“The first day is when it becomes home. You get your pictures up. And you’ve got to feel it. You can’t create emotion by nothing. See, emotion’s gonna be created here. That’s what’s gonna happen. And then you create a home.”

To create it they’ll need to create some new playoff memories here, of course. And to do that, it’ll have to start with the two pieces Van Gundy — and Gores — have spent the last few years building around in Drummond and Jackson.

Drummond picked up two fouls in the first 5 minutes, then was tagged with a third midway through the second quarter. He didn’t score his first points until after halftime. But he didn’t fall into a funk the way he often seemed to a year ago.

And the Pistons’ big man drew a big cheer from the fans when he stepped to the line in the third quarter and hit his first free-throw attempt of the season. After a Charlotte lane violation gave him a reprieve on the ensuing miss, Drummond, who shot just 38.6 percent from the line last season, drilled the next one. And following a 16-for-20 showing from the line in the preseason, it’s another sign the franchise player is ready to build a better reputation here.

Wednesday night, it was a different look, all right. And for openers, it was a welcome sight.

