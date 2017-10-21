Michigan State 17, Indiana 9
Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end
Michigan State Spartans' LJ Scott runs into the end zone untouched to put Michigan State up 17-9 after the extra point late in the fourth quarter of the victory over the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke can't pull in a reception after handing off to a running back in front of Indiana's Greg Gooch in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down by the Spartan defense, including Joe Bachie in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the
Spartan running back LJ Scott looks for a hole in the defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans'
Indiana's Simmie Cobbs Jr. lies out over Spartans' Joe Bachie after fumbling the ball, but Indiana recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches over the team during warm-ups before taking on the Indiana Hoosiers at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for
Spartan wide receiver Nick Krumm stretches out for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback
Spartans' Raequan Williams pressures Indian quarterback Peyton Ramsey to throw incomplete on fourth down so that Michigan State could run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Andrew Dowell just miss bringing down Indiana running back Morgan Ellison in the end zone in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses
The Michigan State student section dons sunglasses on a beautiful fall afternoon in East Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball
Indiana's Taysir Mack can't bring in a bobbled ball for an incompletion with Spartans' Andrew Dowell on defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans'
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey is brought down Spartans' Jacub Panasiuk for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke can only watch as a Michigan State fumble is recovered by Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant
Spartans' Mike Panasiuk and Demetrius Cooper plant Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey into the turf for a sack in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of
Spartan quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles out of pressure form Indiana's Chase Dutra and Rashard Fant in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon
A Michigan State Spartan fans watches the afternoon matchup against Indian at Spartan Stadium in E. Lansing.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with
A hopeful Spartan fan looks up at the score board with Michigan State only put 3 points on the board in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for
Spartan running back L.J. Scott sprints up field for a gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception
Spartans' L.J. Scott readies for a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger kicks in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in
Indianas' Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after
Spartans' Cody White drives for a first down after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in
Spartans' Darrell Stewart Jr. isn't able to pull in a reception but breaks up an interception from Indiana's Jonathan Crawford in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks up at the score board still with only three points on the board and throwing incomplete on fourth down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of
Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey scrambles out of pressure form Spartans' Khari Willis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back
Spartans' Mike Panasluk gets to Indiana running back Morgan Ellison and stops him short of the end zone on third down forcing the Hoosiers to settle for a field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State marching band performs during a break
Michigan State marching band performs during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front
Spartans' Cody White brings down a reception in front of Indianas' Jonathan Crawford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down
Spartans' Hunter Rison stretches out for a first down with Indianas' Jonathan Crawford defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during
Spartans' L.J. Scott tries going over the pile during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the
Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke breaks out of the pocket under pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but
Indiana's Sammie Cobbs Jr. pulls in a reception, but MSU's Justin Layne puts him down out of bounds for an incompletion in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra
Spartans' Cody White cuts around Indiana's Chase Dutra and converts a third-and-9 for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate
Spartans' Felton Davis III and Cody White celebrate White's third-and-9 conversion for a critical first down late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a
Spartans' Felton Davis III readies his hands for a touchdown reception untouched to go ahead of Indiana after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players,
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio hugs his players, including Matt Morrissey, after stopping Indiana on fourth down so the Spartans could run out the clock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the
Michigan State Spartans begin the celebration on the field after beating Indiana 17-9 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan on October 21, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    East Lansing — One is a legacy, the other just feels like it, since he sees his dad around the football building every day.

    But for Michigan State’s rookie receiving tandem — freshmen Hunter Rison and Cody White — this still felt like a coming-of-age moment. Because as the Spartans salvaged a win Saturday, rallying in the fourth quarter for a 17-9 victory over Indiana, it was the kids who came up with the biggest plays.

    “They made a name for themselves today,” offensive coordinator Dave Warner said. “Because they made some big-time catches in critical situations.”

    Did they ever. White had a career day — almost literally, as he surpassed his cumulative season totals in one afternoon — with six receptions for 99 yards Saturday, while Rison came up with two clutch catches of his own in the fourth quarter.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    And on a day where Michigan State’s offense was grinding its gears all afternoon — the run game managed just 89 yards on 44 carries, if you include three sacks and one muffed shotgun snap — those performances meant that much more.

    Learning curve

    If not for the freshmen, the Spartans would no longer control their own fate in the Big Ten title chase. And for a team relying on its youth in ways that no major-college coach truly wants to, this certainly was another “building block” to add to the foundation head coach Mark Dantonio keeps inspecting.

    “I think we’re learning how to win, yeah,” Dantonio said. “But after last season, we’re all learning.”

    What we know now is easy enough to quantify. At 6-1 overall, the Spartans have all but guaranteed their season will extend into December. (“We’re bowling,” Dantonio told his team in the postgame locker room.) And at 4-0 in the Big Ten, they’ll absolutely be playing meaningful games in November, unlike a year ago.

    But what’s harder to measure is just what this does for the learning curve for some of these underclassmen, whether you're talking about sophomore cornerback Justin Layne, who shadowed Indiana’s Simmie Cobbs all afternoon, or those freshman wideouts.

    Like most of their offensive teammates, Rison and White had a rough start Saturday, struggling to get separation and clearly getting crossed up with communication once or twice. Quarterback Brian Lewerke was off-balance and off-target with some of his throws as well, though Indiana’s defense certainly had something to do with that. (The Hoosiers came into the game ranked No. 2 nationally in three-and-outs forced.)

    Whatever the reasons, “at the end of the game, he made the throws he needs to make,” Dantonio said of Lewerke.

    And when he did, it was the youngsters who grabbed the spotlight: Rison, the four-star recruit from Ann Arbor and son of former Spartans star Andre Rison, and White, the former Walled Lake Western standout whose father, Sheldon, is now Michigan State’s director of player personnel after a lengthy NFL career as a player and executive.

    Of the nine combined touches for White and Rison in this game, seven produced first downs, including three critical plays on the final two scoring drives. Four, actually, if you include White’s 16-yard reception with the Spartans facing third-and-19 after Lewerke took a sack near midfield. Michigan State was trailing 9-3 midway through the fourth quarter and even Dantonio admitted afterward the momentum in Indiana’s favor “felt like a wave” crashing.

    But White took an errant throw and gave the Spartans a short-yardage chance on fourth down, which is all his pal Rison needed — a chance. His grab on fourth-and-3, and the lunge he made to keep the drive alive, set the stage for Lewerke’s 10-yard touchdown toss to Felton Davis a few plays later.

    On the next drive, it was Rison’s 9-yard grab on third-and-8 that kept the chains moving early, and White’s 34-yard reception — turning a simple curl on third-and-9 into a huge gain — that all set up L.J. Scott’s final touchdown run.

    Still sputtering

    “We came in together, and I see how he works, how he studies, so I really can’t say this is a surprise to me,” Rison said. “It was just a matter of time before he had his breakout game. And today was the day.”

    A day, he added, where all the preparation paid off. Rison was an early enrollee last winter, and White likewise has proven to be a quick study.

    “We go hard,” Rison said. “There’s no days off, no plays off. We prepare like we’re starters and we prepare like the go-to guys. And that’s what you get when you prepare like that.”

    Of course, this is also what you get some days in the Big Ten, where defense still occasionally rules the roost.

    Saturday’s first half at Spartan Stadium featured nearly as many punts (11) as first downs (13), and, frankly, it couldn’t end soon enough. Both coaches tried to maneuver for a late score before halftime, but all that did was extend the agony: Four possessions in the final 4 ½ minutes produced just 10 plays and nine total yards.

    Even in a more entertaining second half, the homecoming crowd was treated to five three-and-outs. Michigan State fans probably can thank an old rival for some measure of Saturday’s survival as well. Mike DeBord played it painfully safe in the red zone twice Saturday, and that sound you heard as the former Michigan coordinator called three straight running plays on first-and-10 from the 11 early in the fourth quarter might’ve been the air going out of the Hoosiers’ ballooning confidence.

    Still, it wasn’t Michigan State’s game until they found a way to grab it. And when he was asked Saturday what it felt like to do just that, White sure didn’t sound like a freshman anymore.

    What was going through his mind?

    “Stay calm, and just make the play,” White said. “Do what I’ve been doing since I was a young kid: Just accepting the moment.”.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/John_Niyo

