Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 9
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 9 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Duane Burleson, Getty Images
1. Penn State (7-0, 4-0) – The Nittany Lions dominated Michigan, gaining more than 500 yards – double what the Wolverines had been giving up this season – while Saquon Barkley accounted for three Penn State touchdowns. The tough stretch continues for the Nittany Lions next week as they head to Columbus to take on Ohio State. Last week: 1.  Chris Knight, AP
2. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0) – The Buckeyes’ high-flying offense was stopped this week only because they had the week off. Ohio State will get its chance to take control of the East with Penn State coming to town next week, a game that could determine who wins the division and ultimately reaches the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2.  Nati Harnik, AP
3. Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0) – The Badgers continued to take care of business by rolling over Maryland as Jonathan Taylor ran for a touchdown and went past the 1,000-yard mark for the season. The march continues next week with a trip to Illinois for a team that has a two-game lead in the West. Last week: 3.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
4. Michigan State (6-1, 4-0) – The Spartans’ offense did not look great in the win over Indiana, but the defense was outstanding again and kept Michigan State in the game until its offense came alive just enough. The Spartans now head to Northwestern next week before a two-week gauntlet of Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 4.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
5. Northwestern (4-3, 2-2) – The Wildcats were sluggish early against Iowa but managed to pull out the overtime victory over Iowa on a 1-yard touchdown run from QB Clayton Thorson. It was the second straight win for Northwestern, which is trying to remain in the West Division race despite trailing Wisconsin by two games. Last week: 7.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
6. Michigan (5-2, 2-2) – The East Division hopes and far-fetched playoff hopes likely went up in smoke in Happy Valley as the Wolverines got blown out by Penn State. The defense got chewed up for more than 500 yards and the offense had its typical struggles as Michigan has now lost two of three. Last week: 5.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
7. Iowa (4-3, 1-3) – The Hawkeyes kicked a late field goal to tie the game and force overtime at Northwestern only to come up short in OT. Iowa has now lost three of four and after hosting Minnesota next week it takes on Ohio State and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 6.  Jim Young, AP
8. Minnesota (4-3, 1-3) – The Gophers snapped a three-game skid and in the process got P.J. Fleck’s first Big Ten victory. Of course, it helps when Illinois comes to town, but the Gophers will hope to build some momentum as it heads to Iowa next week before traveling to Michigan. Last week: 10.  John Autey, AP
9. Indiana (3-4, 0-4) – The Hoosiers were once again in position to win but couldn’t find the end zone in a loss at Michigan State. The schedule has been tough and Indiana has proven its defense has taken huge strides, but with three losses in its last four, reaching bowl eligibility is becoming a tougher prospect. Last week: 9.  Al Goldis, AP
10. Purdue (3-4, 1-3) – A few weeks ago, the Boilermakers were riding high after blowing out Missouri on the road. Since then, they’ve lost three of four and couldn’t get it done this week on the road against Rutgers. There’s potential wins left on the schedule, but the momentum has been lost for a program looking to rebuild. Last week: 8.  Rich Schultz, Getty Images
11. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) – It was never really close this week for the Terrapins as Wisconsin jumped in front quick and ran away. That’s four losses in the last five for the Terps, who have been bitten by the injury bug and now have a schedule down the stretch that doesn’t make it likely they get three more wins and a spot in a bowl game. Last week: 11.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
12. Rutgers (3-4, 2-2) – The Scarlet Knights got a big stop late on a two-point conversion to beat Purdue and win their second straight Big Ten game for the first time since joining the conference in 2014. Rutgers was outgained nearly 2-to-1 by Purdue and had 30 fewer plays, but it found a way to win as it gets set to head to Michigan next week. Last week: 13.  Rich Schultz, Getty Images
13. Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) – The Cornhuskers didn’t play this week and that was probably a good thing after suffering two straight one-sided losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State. They’ll travel to Purdue next week as they try and get their season on the right path. Last week: 12.  Steven Branscombe, Getty Images
14. Illinois (2-5, 0-4) – The Fighting Illini remained winless in the Big Ten by allowing Minnesota to run for 292 yards. It was the fifth straight loss for a team that has now played 21 true freshmen, and getting a win will be a tall task next week against Wisconsin. Last week: 14.  John Autey, AP
    The road to the Big Ten championship still runs through Columbus, where this week’s marquee game between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 2 Penn State already is being billed as a title tilt with national playoff implications.

    But the idea that it might yet take a detour through East Lansing, where Michigan State — a team that finished 3-9 a year ago — improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play Saturday, well, even the Spartans can admit that’s a bit of a surprise.

    “We’re somewhere nobody expected us to be,” senior co-captain Brian Allen said. “Even people who are Spartan fans expected none of this, so we’re just happy with where we’re at.

    Happy to be bowl-eligible again, for one thing, after missing out last winter for the first time in Mark Dantonio’s 10-year tenure as head coach at Michigan State. Dantonio even brought a bowling ball into the team’s locker room this week as a reminder. And after Saturday’s late rally for a 17-9 victory over Indiana, quarterback Brian Lewerke said the team planned to sign the ball on Monday, then keep rolling, trying to finish an undefeated October for the fourth time in five years.

    2017 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

    “That was the goal when we started,” Dantonio said, well aware that the Spartans’ next game — at Northwestern — could look a lot like Saturday’s struggle with the Hoosiers. “And then after that, we play on.”

    Script flipped

    They all will, though, on one side of the conference, the title chase seems a mere formality, as No. 5 Wisconsin (7-0, 4-0) effectively holds a three-game lead over Northwestern and Nebraska in the Big Ten’s West division

    In the East, everything’s still up for grabs, with the last three division champs — the last three conference champs, for that matter — all tied atop the standings at 4-0 in league play. Penn State travels to face Ohio State this week, then plays at Michigan State on Nov. 4, the week before the Spartans travel to Columbus. That round-robin may not decide the champ, but it’ll surely go a long way in doing so.

    More: Michigan: Five things we learned vs. Penn State

    Meanwhile, in Ann Arbor, losses to Michigan State and Penn State in the last three weeks would seem to leave Michigan playing the role of spoiler from here on out. Of course, that’s not what they were telling themselves as the clock wound down on a humbling, 42-13 loss in Happy Valley late Saturday night.

    “Some of us were talking about it on the sideline near the end of the game,” quarterback John O’Korn said. “Last year at this point, Penn State was — me growing up here, I thought that was one of the worst Penn State teams I’ve ever seen — and they went on and should have won the Rose Bowl.”

    More: ​Charboneau: Rising Rutgers tied with sinking Michigan in Big Ten East

    Indeed, that Penn State team rebounded from a 49-10 thrashing in Ann Arbor last season and won its final seven games to win the Big Ten East, then knocked off Wisconsin in the conference championship game to earn a trip to the Rose Bowl, where James Franklin’s team lost a 52-49 thriller to USC.

    But the parallels are harder to draw now, since this Penn State-Michigan game came a month later in the calendar. And it’s worth noting that since the Big Ten split into two divisions in 2010, no team has won Michigan’s side — first the Legends, and now the East — with more than one conference loss.

    2017 MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

    Still, as Michigan’s Karan Higdon said, “College football is funky. Crazy things happen all the time.”

    Below the radar

    That’s just fine by the Spartans, who certainly don’t mind playing the underdog role down the stretch.

    Penn State has the Heisman Trophy frontrunner in Saquon Barkley and the nation’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense. Ohio State has the country’s top scoring offense (47.3 points per game) and a head coach who is 43-2 in conference play the last 51/2 seasons. Both teams have vastly more experience up and down their two-deep roster than Michigan State.

    More:  ​Michigan State: Five things we learned vs. Indiana

    But what the Spartans have is the only real necessity here: an opportunity. And for a young team that came into this season with plenty to prove, the last few weeks have done wonders in building confidence.

    “Because we found a way to win, and that’s what good football teams do,” Dantonio said. “You could really look at us as a program, over the last number of years and when we’ve had big years, we found a way to win close games. You can go back and look at the games that we won in ’13, or the games we won in ’14 or ’15 and we just found a way to win. There’s something to that.”

    And isn’t this something? A year ago, Michigan State’s season was slip-sliding away. Now they’re back in the title hunt.

    “Yeah,” laughed Lewerke, shaking his head at the turnaround. “That’s crazy.”

    Big Ten standings

    EAST

     

    Conf.

    All

    Penn State

    4-0

    7-0

    Michigan State

    4-0

    6-1

    Ohio State

    4-0

    6-1

    Michigan

    5-2

    2-2

    Rutgers

    3-4

    2-2

    Maryland

    3-4

    1-3

    Indiana

    3-4

    0-4

    WEST

     

    Conf.

    All

    Wisconsin

    4-0

    7-0

    Northwestern

    2-2

    4-3

    Nebraska

    2-2

    3-4

    Minnesota

    4-3

    1-3

    Purdue

    3-4

    1-3

    Iowa

    4-3

    1-3

    Illinois

    2-5

    0-4

    Saturday’s games

    Rutgers at Michigan, noon (BTN)

    Wisconsin at Illinois, noon (ESPN)

    Michigan State at Northwestern,

    3:30 (ESPN)

    Penn State at Ohio State, 3:30 (FOX)

    Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 (BTN)

    Minnesota at Iowa, 6:30 (FS1)

    Nebraska at Purdue, 7:30 (BTN)

