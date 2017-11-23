CLOSE

The NFC North crown is no longer a realistic goal. We discuss where the team is at after a disappointing loss on Thanksgiving.

Detroit — The limp was severe as Matthew Stafford slowly made his way down the hallway, more than 45 minutes after he’d left the field. But he did what he could to hide it as he finally made his way to the podium for his postgame press conference.

Stafford then brushed off the first question about how he was feeling, choosing instead to answer, “Wish we would’ve won the game.”

But this one hurt, without question. And there was no denying that painful feeling for the Lions’ quarterback, who shouldered the blame on Thanksgiving as the Lions’ hopes for an elusive division title took a crippling blow.

Stafford’s sprained right ankle will have 10 days to heal before the Lions’ next game. But after Thursday’s 30-23 loss to Minnesota, his team’s playoff prospects face a much tougher recovery. And as he left Ford Field, that thought probably was as hard to escape as the Vikings’ pass rush.

“We didn’t play well enough to win it,” Stafford said. “Left too many points out there. Missed a couple throws here and there that probably could’ve changed the game. Never fun to have that happen.”

And to have it happen on this national stage, and in this game — with the NFC North title perhaps hanging in the balance — only added to the frustration. There were plenty of places to throw the blame after this one, as another awful start doomed the Lions. But Stafford, who finished 20-of-35 for 250 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, didn’t sound interested in publicly passing the buck.

“It’s just me,” he said. “I’ve gotta hit ‘em.”

Yet even when he managed to do that Thursday, Stafford was reminded that nothing comes easily for this team, or this franchise. Not even in this treasured traditional holiday game in their own backyard.

Getting rolled

Take that free play early in the fourth quarter, as Stafford and the Lions caught the Vikings with 12 defenders on the field and looked for all the world like they were poised to catch the Vikings with another fourth-quarter comeback.

Stafford was fresh off a sack that left the Lions facing third-and-14 from the Minnesota 43. But he saw a chance to take a deep shot as the penalty flags flew, and he took it. As he did, though, Corey Robinson, a backup lineman who was in the game because center Travis Swanson was injured earlier, took down the Vikings’ Tom Johnson just as Stafford released the ball. And it was Johnson who ended up rolling up on the back of Stafford’s leg, bending his foot awkwardly beneath him and leaving Stafford writhing on the turf in pain.

Marvin Jones Jr.’s remarkable sideline grab over two defenders had the crowd on its feet celebrating a 43-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 27-23, and most of Stafford’s teammates were doing the same. Only left tackle Taylor Decker noticed that his quarterback was down at first, as the Lions’ medical staff came running onto the field. But once Jones realized it, too, “I didn’t care about the catch. I immediately ran over to him.”

Vikings 30, Lions 23
Lions' Nevin Lawson finds a blocked field-goal kick
Lions' Nevin Lawson finds a blocked field-goal kick right in front of his path, running it all the way back for a touchdown but an offsides call on Darius Slay, who blocked the field goal, negated the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes brings down a tipped ball by
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes brings down a tipped ball by Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. for the interception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) blocks a
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) blocks a field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter and the Lions score a touchdown that is called back on a penalty. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Lions 30-23, taking a commanding lead in the NFC North Division.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Everson Griffen in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback
Vikings players are enjoying Thanksgiving with quarterback Case Keenum after Keenum scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Vikings Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run
The Vikings Case Keenum, left, and Jarius Wright run off the field smiling after a Keenum touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't pull in a reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford with Vikings' Jarrison Smith defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lions'
The Vikings' David Morgan recovers a fumble by Lions' Ameer Abdullah during the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron reacts to the flag thrown for pass
Lions' Eric Ebron reacts to the flag thrown for pass interference on a play with Marvin Jones Jr. late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a touchdown
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is all over the Lions'
The Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is all over the Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. as Jones makes the catch for a touchdown late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference on this play with Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Vikings' Xavier Rhodes defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate stretches out, trying to keep his feet in but it is ruled incomplete in the second quarter. A Viking penalty on the play still gave Detroit the first down.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a touchdown catch under coverage by Vikings' Xavier Rhodes, top, late in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay reacts after a long catch for a first down under coverage by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Jeremiah Ledbetter block a field goal by Vikings kicker Kai Forbath in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson knocks the ball out of Case
Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson knocks the ball out of Case Keenum's hand — momentarily.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
But somehow the ball pops back up and Case Keenam gathers
But somehow the ball pops back up and Case Keenam gathers it in as he is brought down by Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeremiah Ledbetter chases after Vikings running
Lions' Jeremiah Ledbetter chases after Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jason Derulo, right, performs during halftime.
Jason Derulo, right, performs during halftime.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Latavius Murray breaks away from Lions' Tavon
Vikings' Latavius Murray breaks away from Lions' Tavon Wilson for a long first down run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Glover Quin can't stop Vikings'
Lions A'Shawn Robinson and Glover Quin can't stop Vikings' Latavius Murray from sneaking into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the sidelines with Vikings' Xavier Rhodes defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is upended by Vikings'
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is upended by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over
The Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over the Vikings' Tramaine Brock Sr. But after a review, the TD call was overturned in the third quarter. Detroit kicked a field goal on the next play.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over Vikings'
Lions' Darren Fells dives into the end zone over Vikings' Tramaine Brock Sr. but after officials review, it is ruled incomplete as Fells lost the ball when it hit the turf in the third quarter. Detroit ended up kicking a field goal on the next play.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans dressed in turkey and pilgrim outfits in the third
Fans dressed in turkey and pilgrim outfits in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson breaks up a pass intended for Vikings'
Lions' Tavon Wilson breaks up a pass intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell slam into Viking
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell slam into Viking quarterback Case Keenum for the sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell drags down
Lions' Akeem Spence and Anthony Zettell drags down Viking quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick gets brought down by
Lions running back Theo Riddick gets brought down by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball as
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball as he is being sacked by Vikings Danielle Hunter and Everton Griffen but is ruled down so Detroit retains possession in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah sacks Vikings quarterback Case
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah sacks Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Danielle Hunter in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Anthony Barr keeps a hold on the ankle of
Vikings' Anthony Barr keeps a hold on the ankle of Lions running back Ameer Abdullah in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford bobbles the ball
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford bobbles the ball on a play while Anthony Zettel, left, blocks Vikings' Everson Griffen in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick evades an attempted
Lions running back Theo Riddick evades an attempted tackle by Vikings' Terence Newman in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Kevin McDermott, left, and Anthony Harris,
Vikings' Kevin McDermott, left, and Anthony Harris, right, combine to bring down Lions' Golden Tate in the third quarter. The long run was called back because of a penalty .  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel reacts after a sack
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel reacts after a sack on Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Riley Reiff blocks Lions' Ezekiel Ansah trying
Vikings' Riley Reiff blocks Lions' Ezekiel Ansah trying to get to quarterback Case Keenum (7) in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) pressures Vikings
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) pressures Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped up from the field
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped up from the field after a sack in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in an amazing
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in an amazing reception along the sidelines and into the end zone for a touchdown between Vikings defenders of Terence Newman and Xavier Rhodes in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate can only watch an overthrown
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate can only watch an overthrown pass by quarterback Matthew Stafford sail by with Vikings' Mackensie Alexander following behind in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after an interception late in the fourth period.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans watch as the Thanksgiving Lions game tradition
Lions fans watch as the Thanksgiving Lions game tradition ends with a loss, 30-23, to the Vikings.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay (23) blocks a field goal attempt
Lions' Darius Slay (23) blocks a field goal attempt in the fourth quarter and the Lions score a touchdown that is called back on a penalty.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay reacts after an offsides penalty
Lions' Darius Slay reacts after an offsides penalty called on him negates a Lions touchdown after Slay blocked a field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings' Terence Newman (23) and Xavier Rhodes defend
Vikings' Terence Newman (23) and Xavier Rhodes defend a touchdown catch by Lions' Marvin Jones, Jr. in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, left, and staff look
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, left, and staff look at quarterback Matthew Stafford after he takes a big hit in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Not too happy Lions fans in the fourth quarter.
Not too happy Lions fans in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Vikings fans decked out in turkey and viking hats in
Vikings fans decked out in turkey and viking hats in the fourth quarter are pleased with the Vikings lead.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson reacts after a penalty negates
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson reacts after a penalty negates a Lions touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and former Lion, Vikings
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and former Lion, Vikings offensive linemen Riley Reiff walk off the field after the 30-23 Minnesota victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford breaks into laughter joking with actor Tim Allen before the annual Thanksgiving game before the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 23, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie
Kyle Zettel of West Branch carries his niece, Ellie Peterson, niece of Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, returning from injury, chats with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other
Lions Darius Slay and Ezekiel Ansah greet each other on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the
Doug LaBoda of Belleville minds the grill before the game. From right, Danny Babcock and Doug Babcock of Lake Orion.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va., with his brother-in-law,
Marco Pescara of Williamsburg, Va., with his brother-in-law, Richard Cherry of the Toledo area tailgating before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, Mich., right, eats some pork
Kim Masser of Brooklyn, Mich., right, eats some pork for Thanksgiving after running the Turkey Trot before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of
Challenger makes his way to the field at the end of the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Eventually, Stafford managed to limp to the sideline, where a trainer did a quick spat job, wrapping the ankle for support.

    “He’s a warrior,” said Jones, who had another big day with six catches for 109 yards and two scores. “You already know that. He’s been through a lot in terms of what his body goes through, and time after time he gets in there, gathers himself and does what he does. You have to prop him for that. I wouldn’t play with anybody else.”

    He probably won’t anytime soon. The Lions’ franchise quarterback hasn’t missed a snap since October 2015, and he wouldn’t miss any Thursday, either.

    But the missed opportunities? Those are another story, and in the end, they were the story of this game.

    Sometimes, it’s the little things. And even after the Lions were finished playing possum — again — that was the case here.

    Midway through the fourth quarter, Stafford hit Golden Tate beyond the chains on third-and-3 only to watch as Tate ran himself out of a first down trying to pick up extra yardage. The Lions were forced to punt. And then on the ensuing possession, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum found Stefon Diggs with a short throw on third-and-7 and watched as Diggs lunged and extended the football to get the first down by the length of a football.

    “It was a matter of inches,” Tate said of Thursday’s end result. “Very, very close. But close gets you nowhere here.”

    Missed opportunities

    The Lions know they’re still somewhere in the playoff hunt with five weeks to play and the NFC wild-card picture a bit muddy. But just as they’ll have plenty of time to heal before heading on the road to face Baltimore, they’ll also have time to lament the plays they threw away Thursday.

    Jim Bob Cooter, the Lions’ offensive coordinator, dialed up a perfect screen call early in the second quarter, but Stafford’s quick toss to beat the blitz was off target. And it felt as if the entire stadium groaned, because Theo Riddick, the intended receiver, had no one between himself and the end zone. The Lions were forced to settle for a field goal that cut the deficit to 13-3 at that point.

    Contrast that with the Vikings’ play late in the fourth quarter, as coordinator Pat Shurmur made a similar call to beat the Lions’ blitz, and then watched as Case Keenum hit Stefon Diggs, who raced 37 yards untouched after left guard Nick Easton obliterated Miles Killebrew with a cut block. That set up the Vikings’ late field goal for the game’s final margin.

    Even then, the Lions weren’t done, though. Not until Stafford airmailed a pass to Tate, who was running free down the seam on third-and-7, the kind of throw that Stafford has rarely missed this season. Maybe the bum ankle played a role in that, though Stafford shrugged off that question, too.

    “It wasn’t just that one,” Stafford added. “There were a couple throughout the day where we ended up getting threes that could’ve been sevens. And if they’re sevens we’re sitting in a better place at the end of the game.”

    He was standing as he said that. But it was easy to see how uncomfortable it made him feel.

