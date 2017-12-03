CLOSE

The Lions got embarrassed on the road and hopes of back-to-back playoff berths all but evaporated with the loss in Baltimore.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Baltimore — Go ahead and do the math if you want. But no matter how you add it up, the Lions still figure to come up short.

They proved that again Sunday, spotting another opponent a big lead before trying to make things interesting, only to make things worse for themselves in a 44-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at M & T Bank Stadium.

There aren’t many ways around it now: The Lions’ playoff hopes are officially numbered. But before you bother to calculate the odds, you might want to check the film of this one. Because they effectively counted themselves out, saving us all the trouble.

One play can’t sum it all up. Not the missed tackles and the missed kicks and the bungled play-calling that all led to Matthew Stafford throwing in the towel, literally if not figuratively.

But one play might as well have Sunday as the Lions gave up 37 points to the league’s heretofore 31st-ranked offense, and then added insult to injury when Matthew Stafford’s late interception ended with him heading for X-rays on his bruised and bloodied right hand.

More:Niyo: Lions torpedo playoff chances with wretched loss

It was a play early in the fourth quarter, after the Lions, who’d trailed 20-0 at the half, closed to within a touchdown and had the Ravens facing third-and-7 at the Detroit 33. They’d just missed a sack-fumble on the previous play, as Anthony Zettel hit Joe Flacco — a rarity on this day — and the ball came loose. But officials ruled the play dead as an incomplete pass, and while Lions coach Jim Caldwell later said he briefly considered challenging the ruling on the field, the Ravens weren’t going to wait around to find out.

Ravens 44, Lions 20
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions Rick Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford
Lions Rick Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford are crushed immediately by the Ravens' defense, with Stafford losing the ball and Baltimore recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford along the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford along the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Cardinal Shehan Catholic School Choir of Baltimore
The Cardinal Shehan Catholic School Choir of Baltimore belts out a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem before the start of the Lions, Ravens game in Baltimore.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
See the ball, be the ball as Ravens tight end Maxx
See the ball, be the ball as Ravens tight end Maxx Williams eyes a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle hurdles Lions defenders
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle hurdles Lions defenders Quandre Diggs and Nevin Lawson who brings him down after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a long first
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a long first down early in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick spins out of the Ravens
Lions running back Theo Riddick spins out of the Ravens defense of Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson picking up a long first down early in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is pleased as running
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is pleased as running back Theo Riddick picks up a long first down early in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't get past Ravens defender
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't get past Ravens defender Brandon Carr as the ball sails past downfield in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball but
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford loses the ball but is able to recover for a loss in yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens' Mike Wallace readies for a long reception over
Ravens' Mike Wallace readies for a long reception over Lions' D.J. Hayden with Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell coaching along the sidelines in the background in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Matthew Judon after he gets by Lions' Brian Mihalik in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Terrell
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs, with Lions' Brian Mihalik looking on, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive
Lions' Matthew Stafford is helped by his offensive linemen after being sacked by Ravens' Terrell Suggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart
Lions' Rick Wagner is taken off the field in a cart after he and quarterback Matthew Stafford were crushed, with Stafford losing the ball in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens' Michael Campanaro loses the ball when he's
Ravens' Michael Campanaro loses the ball when he's hit by Lions' Don Carey but Baltimore is able to recover in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens' Chris Moore makes a reception in front of Lions'
Ravens' Chris Moore makes a reception in front of Lions' Quandre Diggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Ravens running back
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Ravens running back Alex Collins in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens tight ends continue to take chunks out of the
Ravens tight ends continue to take chunks out of the Lions defense with Benjamin Watson making a reception with Lions' Quandre Diggs defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions newly acquired defensive end Dwight Freeney goes
Lions newly acquired defensive end Dwight Freeney goes against Ravens' James Hurst in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah remains on the ground after play
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah remains on the ground after play is over but eventually walks off the field to the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is hit by Ravens' Michael Pierce
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is hit by Ravens' Michael Pierce after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gives Ravens' Lardarius
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate gives Ravens' Lardarius Webb a piggy back ride, spinning for extra yardage after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter, holder Sam Martin, right, taps kicker
Lions punter, holder Sam Martin, right, taps kicker Matt Prater on the helmet after Prater's extra-point attempt goes wide in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie running back Tion Green regains his balance
Lions rookie running back Tion Green regains his balance and is able to dive into the end zone for his first career touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie running back Tion Green dives into the
Lions rookie running back Tion Green dives into the end zone, with Ravens' Maurice Canady defending, for his first career touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens'Jeremy Maclin pulls in a reception with Lions'
Ravens'Jeremy Maclin pulls in a reception with Lions' Quandre Diggs defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie running back Tion Green dives into the
Lions rookie running back Tion Green dives into the end zone, with Ravens' Maurice Canady and Patrick Onwuasor defending, for his first career touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Anthony Zettel hits Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco,
Lions' Anthony Zettel hits Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, forcing the ball out but it is ruled an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Cooter along the sidelines.
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Cooter along the sidelines.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a long reception
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a long reception in front of Ravens' Marlon Humphrey in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Michael Roberts makes a reception against his
Lions' Michael Roberts makes a reception against his helmet and takes within the 5-yard line with Ravens' Marlon Humphrey defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Michael Roberts stretches out over the goal
Lions' Michael Roberts stretches out over the goal line after a reception but is down, short of the goal line in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions special teams players can only watch as a
The Lions special teams players can only watch as a field goal attempt goes up, over and through the uprights for three late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nick Bellore fakes slamming the ball to the
Lions' Nick Bellore fakes slamming the ball to the ground and walks off to the sidelines after backing into the end zone untouched for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. tries to bring
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. tries to bring down quarterback Matthew Stafford overthrown pass but it goes over his head and into the waiting hands of Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey for an interception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is flipped by Lions' Theo Riddick
Ravens' Marlon Humphrey is flipped by Lions' Theo Riddick after intercepting a Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pass in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heading to the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford along the sidelines
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford along the sidelines after getting slammed to the ground, throwing an interception and injuring his throwing hand late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads off the field after injuring his throwing hand and did not return, late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and Ravens head coach
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh meet on the field after the Baltimore victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' injured defensemen Haloti Ngata and Ravens'
Lions' injured defensemen Haloti Ngata and Ravens' Terrell Suggs meet on the field after the Baltimore victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups before Detroit takes on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on December 3, 2018.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with wide receiver Golden Tate, running back Zach Zenner, defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and linebacker Steve Longa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and
Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, left, and Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talk on the sidelines before warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear,
The NFL has pretty strict rules on players' footwear, but for one week only, the league is relaxing those regulations to promote charitable causes. Detroit Lions shoe choices, clockwise from top left, with quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Quandre Diggs, wide receiver TJ Jones and quarterback Jake Rudock.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky
Retired former Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky chats with quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field early Sunday morning.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Problem was, the Lions were in the middle of a defensive substitution. So as Flacco took the snap and dropped back to pass he had no trouble finding an open receiver, Chris Moore, who was alone in the middle of the field for a 23-yard gain.

    Count ’em

    Two plays later, the Ravens scored again to make it 27-13 and begin what would end up a franchise-record 24-point outburst in the fourth quarter. But stop there and hit the rewind button. Did you see what Flacco saw? The Lions had nine players on the field for that third-down play. Nine! One team was out there playing football, and the other was playing baseball.

    2017 LIONS SCHEDULE 

    “It’s hard enough sometimes playing with 11,” linebacker Tahir Whitehead said afterward. “You definitely can’t do it with nine.”

    Whitehead was one of the visiting nine on the play, and as he got dressed to head for the bus, he certainly wasn’t interested in throwing anyone under it, coaches or teammates.

    “We’re trying to match personnel,” he said. “They just caught us in a bad situation.”

    But like many of the Lions’ problems, the blame for this situation they find themselves in rests where it’s most comfortable. Way too comfortable, frankly.

    “It’s all coaching,” Jim Caldwell insisted afterward. “It’s all coaching. You’ve never heard me say anything differently. I’ll tell you the exact same thing today, tomorrow. We’ve got to do better.”

    Or else what, exactly? Caldwell scoffed at the suggestion he might need to make changes on his staff, or that his players’ struggles with executing the game plan were even trying his patience.

    More:Justin Rogers' Lions grades: D-line, coaches disappoint

    “No, it’s my fault,” he said. “It’s me, not them. I’ve got to do a better job.”

    What if this is as good as it gets, though? The Lions are a .500 team still on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture — they got all the help they needed Sunday, even as they were failing to help themselves — but they’ve looked far more like a pretender than a contender the last month.

    Preparation fail

    The run game isn't getting fixed, and the pass rush seems beyond repair, too. The protections still require a warning label, and the defensive substitutions apparently have everyone confused. Even the aggressive clock management at the end of the first half backfired Sunday, handing the Ravens an extra field goal.

    But for a staff that prides itself on preparation, this is the most damning part. The Lions had four extra days to get ready for this one, coming off a Thanksgiving game at home while the Ravens were on a short week after playing Monday night. Did it look like that to you once the game kicked off Sunday? No? Me neither.

    More:Reactions to the Lions-Ravens game

    The Lions have been outscored by a combined 36-3 score in the first quarter over their last four games, trailing by double digits with alarming alacrity in each of them. It’s one thing to do it against the Vikings, who are running away with the NFC North. But it’s another to do it against the Browns and Bears and now the Ravens.

    Nevermore? Hardly. The repetition here is mind-numbing, and even the veterans on the team sound like they’re at a loss.

    “I mean, if I knew the answer,” safety Glover Quin said of the sluggish starts, “it probably wouldn’t keep happening.”

    But it does, and if the Lions couldn’t feel it before, they have no choice now, what with Stafford’s throwing hand wrapped in ice and the injury list growing in horror.

    At one point Sunday, the Lions offensive line looked like this, from left to right: Taylor Decker, Corey Robinson, Graham Glasgow, Don Barclay and Brian Mihalik. And it was no happy accident that the game’s final margin was the result of a pick-six thrown by Jake Rudock as he was getting clobbered by a free blitzer.

    More:Lions lose Wagner to ankle injury vs. Ravens

    By that point, Stafford was already back in the locker room getting X-rays on his hand, which got stepped on by Terrell Suggs. The results were negative, which was a positive, I guess.

    But the rest of this result Sunday was anything but, and if it gets worse from here — Lions fans know it can always get worse — it’ll beg some serious questions in the end: Whose fault was this failed season? And what are the consequences?

    Caldwell signed a “multi-year” contract extension before the season that the Lions seemed reluctant to announce. Watching the Lions play like this, it’s easy to understand why.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE