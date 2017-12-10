Lions 24, Buccaneers 21
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions kicker Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal attempt
Lions kicker Matt Prater's 46-yard field goal attempt goes over the Buccaneers defense and through the uprights to break the 24-24 tie late in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on December 10, 2017. The Lions would go on to win 24-21.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs force the fumble
Lions Glover Quin and Quandre Diggs force the fumble by Buccaneers' O.J. Howard with Lions' Darius Slay recovering in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Darius Slay finds the fumble by Buccaneers'
Lions cornerback Darius Slay finds the fumble by Buccaneers' O.J. Howard laying on the field and picks it up for Detroit in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LIons' Teez Tabor celebrates with Glover Quin after
LIons' Teez Tabor celebrates with Glover Quin after Quin's forced fumble that Detroit recovered in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis pressures Buccaneers quarterback
Lions' Jarrad Davis pressures Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to throw incomplete in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight Eric Ebron loses the ball after a reception
Lions tight Eric Ebron loses the ball after a reception and the Buccaneers recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans celebrate after a long review finally rewards
Lions fans celebrate after a long review finally rewards a Buccaneers' fumbled ball to Detroit in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay cuts the route of Buccaneers' DeSean
Lions' Darius Slay cuts the route of Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson and makes the interception for Detroit in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff from
Lions running back Theo Riddick takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Mike Evans can't pull in a one-handed reception
Buccaneers' Mike Evans can't pull in a one-handed reception in the end zone with Lions' Teez Tabor defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the sideline in the
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on the sideline in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running Theo Riddick can't find a reception,
Lions running Theo Riddick can't find a reception, as the ball bounces around in the air, on a play in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston avoids pressure
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston avoids pressure from Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers running back Doug Martin with Detroit recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers
Lions' Glover Quin forces the fumble by Buccaneers running back Doug Martin with Detroit D.J. Hayden, left, eventually recovering in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions center Travis Swanson blocks for quarterback
Lions center Travis Swanson blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford against Buccaneers' William Gholston in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaves a trail of Buccaneers'
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaves a trail of Buccaneers' defenders after a long first down run after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes intercepts a Lions quarterback
Buccaneers' Brent Grimes intercepts a Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford pass intended for Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' D.J. Hayden strips the ball away from Buccaneers
Lions' D.J. Hayden strips the ball away from Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Evans for the incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden slams into Buccaneers
Lions cornerback D.J. Hayden slams into Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston for the sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron dives for extra yardage
Lions tight end Eric Ebron dives for extra yardage after a reception with Buccaneers' Lavonte David defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate holds on to a touchdown
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate holds on to a touchdown reception in the end zone with Buccaneers' Ryan Smith defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Golden Tate in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pumps his fist after a touchdown
Lions' Golden Tate pumps his fist after a touchdown reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. finds some room,
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. finds some room, breaking up field after a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells blocks upfield against
Lions tight end Darren Fells blocks upfield against Buccaneers' Justin Evans in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Buccaneers quarterback Jameis
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, forcing the fumble with Detroit's Tahir Whitehead recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead is given the fumble recovery with Buccaneers' Donovan Smith and Caleb Benenoch defending in the third quarter, even though Smith ripped the ball away from Whitehead at the end.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead is given the fumble recovery with Buccaneers' Donovan Smith and Caleb Benenoch defending in the third quarter, even though Smith ripped the ball away from Whitehead at the end.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead
After an officials review, Detroit's Tahir Whitehead is given the fumble recovery with Buccaneers Donovan Smith and Caleb Benenoch defending in the third quarter, even though Smith ripped the ball away from Whitehead at the end.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds an opening and
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds an opening and fights his way into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay defends against Buccaneers' DeSean
Lions' Darius Slay defends against Buccaneers' DeSean Jackson on a play that was initially ruled a fumble, with Detroit's Quandre Diggs recovering, but after review, the play was ruled an incomplete pass and Tampa Bay kept possession in the this quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah eyes Buccaneers quarterback
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah eyes Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees tight end Eric
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford sees tight end Eric Ebron open and passes for the reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
NFL referee Ed Hochuli, seen here chatting with Jameis
NFL referee Ed Hochuli, seen here chatting with Jameis Winston, had some interesting calls to make during the 27-24 Detroit win over Tampa Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers tackle Leonard Wester is all alone in the
Buccaneers tackle Leonard Wester is all alone in the end zone for a touchdown reception to tie the game at 24 late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Theo Riddick drives up field along the sidelines
Lions' Theo Riddick drives up field along the sidelines with Buccaneers' Lavonte David defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell looks to the referee
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell looks to the referee after what looked like interference on Marvin Jone Jr. late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hold onto a reception
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hold onto a reception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a big gain
Lions running back Theo Riddick picks up a big gain on the Lions' game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers' Robert McClain can't prevent Lions wide
Buccaneers' Robert McClain can't prevent Lions wide receiver Golden Tate from pulling in a reception cutting across the middle on Detroit's game winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception over Buccaneers' Ryan Smith but bobbles the ball, with it finally ending up in his lap for the reception as he hit the turf on the game winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception over Buccaneers' Ryan Smith but bobbles the ball, with it finally ending up in his lap for the reception as he hit the turf on the game winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception over Buccaneers' Ryan Smith but bobbles the ball, with it finally ending up in his lap for the reception as he hit the turf on the game winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception over Buccaneers' Ryan Smith but bobbles the ball, with it finally ending up in his lap for the reception as he hit the turf on the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up for a reception over Buccaneers' Ryan Smith but bobbles the ball, with it finally ending up in his lap for the reception as he hit the turf on the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate makes a long run after a reception
Lions' Golden Tate makes a long run after a reception with Buccaneers' Lavonte David defending to set up the game-winning field goal late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater looks up at the scoreboard
Lions kicker Matt Prater looks up at the scoreboard after nailing a 46-yard field goal to break the 24-24 tie late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater is congratulated by teammates
Lions kicker Matt Prater is congratulated by teammates Taylor Decker and Brian Mihalik after Prater's 46-yard field goal broke the 24-24 tie and won the game late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces Buccaneers' Jameis Winston to fumble on the last play of the game and preserve the win, 27-24, for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces Buccaneers' James Winston to fumble on the last play of the game and preserve the win, 27-24, for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah comes around the back and forces Buccaneers' Jameis Winston to fumble on the last play of the game and preserve the win, 27-24, for Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner
Former Detroit Lions coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before Detroit on took Tampa Bay.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and Darius Slay meet on the field
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and Darius Slay meet on the field after the 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing during warm-ups, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped up from an injury last week, before Detroit took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions quarterback
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during
Lions' Quandre Diggs pulls down a reception during warm-ups on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his
Lions quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, with two of his fingers on his throwing hand taped, and backup Jake Rudock on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warm-up
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in a reception during warm-up drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with
Lions backup quarterback Jake Rudock warms up with Matthew Stafford on the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden
Lions wide receivers TJ Jones, Kenny Golladay and Golden Tate on the field before warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions coach
Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions owner Martha Ford chats with former Lions coach
Lions owner Martha Ford chats with former Lions coach Wayne Fontes before Detroit took on the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions former coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner
Former Lions former coach Wayne Fontes and Lions owner Martha Ford pose for a picture, both pointing at one another, before Detroit took on the Buccaneers in Tampa.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Tampa, Fla. — Matthew Stafford called an audible and cut loose another pass toward the sideline, his 42nd of the afternoon. The game was tied, and the Lions’ playoff hopes — or what’s left of them — were hanging in the balance, right up there with questions about their head coach’s job security.

    The pass, on third-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 42-yard line with less than a minute to play in regulation, was intended for Kenny Golladay, who leaped and got both hands on the football. But the rookie also had cornerback Ryan Smith draped over his shoulder, pawing at his helmet trying to break up the pass. Golladay lost the handle, tipped it once, tipped it again, then tried desperately to cradle it with one arm as he fell to the ground.

    “I think he ended up catching it with his legs or something like that,” Stafford said later, shaking his head in admiration. “Man, it was a great catch. Huge play in the game.”

    Just how big, we may not know for a few more weeks. For now, all we know is it helped set up Matt Prater’s game-winning kick, which kept the Lions mathematically alive in the NFC playoff chase.

    More:Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Secondary nets high marks

    But it felt more like a stay of execution, didn’t it? After the Lions blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the bickering Buccaneers — a 4-9 team that’s headed nowhere — and needed Prater’s 46-yard field goal with 20 seconds left to win a game in which they forced five turnovers. And especially after Sunday morning’s NFL Network report cast more doubt on Caldwell’s future, not that we needed any.

    Standing mute

    Caldwell wasn’t interested in addressing the report that his “multiyear” contract extension signed in the offseason — but not announced until late September — is only guaranteed through 2018, putting him squarely on the hot seat again if his team fails to make the playoffs.

    “You know, we've never, never, never, ever, ever been in the practice of talking about contracts or anything of that nature,” he said after the Lions’ 24-21 victory. “Certainly not going to start today.”

    But the speculation won’t end anytime soon — neither general manager Bob Quinn nor president Rod Wood commented Sunday — nor should it, frankly.

    They all know what’s at stake here in the final month, as the Lions, to borrow a line from the Supremes, just keep us all hangin’ on. It’s the same old song, I know, but they keep adding verses.

    More:Lions benefit from wacky first-quarter review vs. Bucs

    “Listen, man, we go play, and he goes and coaches,” Stafford said, shrugging off the Caldwell questions Sunday. “He understands its part of the business. We understand it. … Our job is to win football games. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

    And by any means necessary, at this point.

    The Lions still can’t run the football, but they’ve at least abandoned most of the pretense, only bothering with 18 handoffs Sunday in a game in which they never trailed. Still, they managed to bungle another third-and-1 try early and averaged just 2.9 yards per carry while effectively benching starter Ameer Abdullah by leaving him inactive for this one.

    Stafford, meanwhile, wasn’t sacked for the first time all season. But the Bucs came in with a league-worst 17 sacks and lost Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy to a torn biceps early in the second quarter. And it was hardly a clean sheet, as four of the Lions five starters on a banged-up offensive line drew holding penalties — a false-start penalty on the winning drive as well — while the Lions were flagged eight times for 105 yards in all.

    More:Caldwell won't say if Abdullah's is out due to play

    The defense finally came up with a handful of turnovers Sunday — “We had to get back to that,” said cornerback Darius Slay, who’s playing like a Pro Bowler himself this season — but Stafford threw two of them right back, leaving critical points on the field at the end of the first half.

    Enter miscues

    “Those are just poor decisions that’ll piss me off here for a little bit,” said Stafford, who completed his first 12 passes and finished 36-of-44 for 381 yards. “But the rest of the game, our guys did a great job of making plays.”

    Eric Ebron among them — a first-quarter fumble notwithstanding — as he posted career-best numbers with 10 catches for 94 yards Sunday. Golden Tate and Theo Riddick also played starring roles, combining for 178 yards and all three touchdowns.

    Defensively, Slay and the rest of the secondary were the primary reason the Lions came away with a victory. But it was Ezekiel Ansah who put the finishing touches on this one, ripping Tampa quarterback Jameis Winston down for a sack to drain the final seconds on the clock.

    At that point, the Lions’ reaction was “just a sigh of relief,” defensive tackle Akeem Spence said, “and ‘Let’s get out of here, man.’”

    Golladay felt much the same way in the postgame locker room, packing his bag to head to the bus and a flight home to Detroit. And when asked to describe that late catch, the one he managed to hang on to when his team desperately needed it, he didn’t have much to say.

    “I was just out there playing, to be honest,” the rookie said. “I’ll probably look back at the tape and be, like, ‘Damn.’”

    But for now, the Lions still have something to look forward to, with the Bears coming to town Saturday at Ford Field. And something to play for, too — the postseason, the head coach, and so on — even if it all seems like quite a reach.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/JohnNiyo

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE