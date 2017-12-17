2018 Michigan football commitments
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Angelique S. Chengelis  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo.,
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo., 6-1, 170, three stars; He initially committed to Missouri State as a basketball prospect before accepting Michigan's offer. He had 1,605 yards on 89 catches and 25 touchdowns, including 21 receiving, during his senior season.  Twitter @RonnieBell24
Fullscreen
Kevin Doyle: QB, St. John’s College High, Washington,
Kevin Doyle: QB, St. John’s College High, Washington, D.C., 6-4, 210, three stars. Doyle was the second quarterback to commit to this class, joining Joe Milton. He had offers from Pittsburgh, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others, but verballed to Michigan in September after taking a visit during the Air Force weekend. Marcus Hammond, his personal quarterback coach, told the Washington Post earlier this year that Doyle runs a 4.7 40 and said the “sky is the limit” for his future.  247Sports
Fullscreen
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190,
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190, three stars. Faustin is a native of Turks and Caicos, and moved to Florida when he was 11. Weather always comes up as a potential issue for players from warm climates, but he told the Naples Daily News in August after he committed that he will adjust to the Michigan cold. He is ranked No. 51 at his position nationally. After earning considerable playing time as a junior, he received 22 offers from Division I schools.  Scout.com
Fullscreen
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three stars. He and twin German committed on April 20. Germon is a cornerback and will play on the U.S. U-19 national team at the 2018 International Bowl. He is ranked No. 47 at his position by 247Sports. Gemon also has the edge on his brother -- he was born six minutes earlier and is considered the “laid-back” twin.  Scout.com
Fullscreen
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three stars. German and his brother Gemon always wanted to play together in college and had decided early on that they would commit as a package deal, and so they did. German suffered a torn ACL during his junior season, but came back full strength. While his brother is considered the laid-back twin, he's considered the jokester.  Scout.com
Fullscreen
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202,
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202, three stars. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Haskins is an old-school back who runs hard, wants the ball a lot and shies away from nothing. He is ranked No. 51 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He started games as a sophomore but his season was cut short by a toe injury five games in. At 6-1, 205, he has good size in addition to solid speed.  Student Sports
Fullscreen
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City,
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City, 6-7, 252, four stars. Hayes, ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 21 at his position by 247Sports, has tremendous upside, and that starts with being an all-around athlete. He's a basketball player and top pitcher on Traverse City West's baseball team. Hayes had several offers, including Notre Dame and Michigan State.  Traverse City West athletics
Fullscreen
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6,
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6, 260, four stars. Hutchinson began his ninth-grade year at 6-1, 160 pounds and as he prepares to leave Divine Child for Michigan, he's now 6-6, 260 pounds. His father, Chris, was an All-American defensive lineman for the Wolverine in the early '90s. Hutchinson, who visited Michigan over the weekend, entered the season as The Detroit News' No. 2-ranked player in the state. He is ranked No. 3 by 247Sports.  Allen Trieu, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids,
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, 6-5, 273, four stars. Mayfield is ranked No. 4 in the state by 247Sports and helped set a physical tone this season for Catholic Central, which won the Division 4 state title. He anchored Catholic Central's offensive line and was a key for the team's prolific offense. Mayfield also had a distinguished career on defense as the team’s leading tackler.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
Fullscreen
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis,
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, 6-1, 215, four stars. After tearing the ACL in his right knee as a junior, McGrone didn't think he would have much of a chance to land big-time offers. But when it was clear he would be fully healthy and ready to go, the offers rolled in. He had 20 offers and after early consideration for Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, he narrowed his choices to Notre Dame, Indiana and Michigan before choosing the Wolverines in July. He is the No. 2-rated player in Indiana and will join some familiar players from Indiana, Brandon Peters and Chris Evans, when he joins the Wolverines.  247Sports
Fullscreen
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230,
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230, four stars. Milton is the highest-rated quarterback in this class for Michigan. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 7 at his position nationally and is No. 172 overall by 247Sports. He intends to enroll early at Michigan and has tweeted on several occasions about how much he won't be deterred by competition at the position. Milton is originally from Pahokee, which is where former Michigan running back Vincent Smith grew up.  Brandon Huffman, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City,
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas, 6-4, 235, four stars Muhammad, the No. 5-ranked tight end in the country and No. 14 in Texas by 247Sports, has been committed to Michigan since Oct. 20. He chose the Wolverines over Texas, UCLA, LSU, and Clemson. While he did take a visit to Clemson on Nov. 10, he remained committed to Michigan. He recently was given the Houston Touchdown Club’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game.  Greg Powers, Scout.com
Fullscreen
Otis Reese: LB, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., 6-4, 206,
Otis Reese: LB, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., 6-4, 206, four stars. There has been some concern among the Michigan fan base that Reese could flip. He recently visited Georgia, but is still committed to Michigan. He shares an alma mater with Michigan freshman Aubrey Solomon, who played quite a bit this season and earned starts late in the fall. Reese is projected at outside linebacker, but could potentially fill the viper role.  Twitter: @otisreese13
Fullscreen
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6,
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6, 225, three stars. Schoonmaker (44) committed to Michigan in late July after posting a video of him removing a Hamden Hall T-shirt to reveal a Michigan shirt. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the state and No. 35 at his position. Schoonmaker chose Michigan over offers from Indiana, Rutgers, Connecticut and Temple, among others.  Twitter: @LukeSchoonmaker
Fullscreen
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four stars. Sims nickname is “Spider,” a result of how he grew and grew and his spindly length reminded his coaches of a daddy longlegs spider. He was the fourth commitment to Michigan’s 2018 class and is ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports at his position. He reportedly will be an early enrollee.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Fullscreen
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187,
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187, three stars. Turner was one of four Michigan commits among the 166 top recruits selected to compete in the Nike The Opening finals last summer. He is the nation's 23rd-ranked running back and No. 52 in Georgia, per 247Sports. He has said he's been in a Michigan-type offense throughout high school and reportedly has said his strength is his vision.  Scout.com
Fullscreen
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5,
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5, 240, three stars. Once Florida fired coach Jim McElwain, Upshaw began to look elsewhere and his landing spot was Michigan. He revealed his commitment on Nov. 24. Upshaw, who reportedly will be an early enrollee, is the son of Regan Upshaw, a first-round NFL selection in 1996 who played defensive tackle in the league through 2004.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Fullscreen
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228,
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228, three stars. VanSumeren committed to Iowa in mid-November, but after being paid a visit last week by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, he decided to flip his commitment three days later. He was Associated Press Player of the Year for Division 5 and 6 this year. He started the season at quarterback before switching back to receiver and had 85 catches, a regular-season state record, 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns. He originally was a Western Michigan commit, but opted out when coach P.J. Fleck left for Minnesota.  Brian King, 247Sports
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 8 COMMENTMORE

    It feels a bit like a high-stakes game of poker, and everyone will have to lay their cards on the table eventually. But at least until Wednesday, when college football’s first early-signing period promises a significant show of hands, the truth is everyone’s bluffing.

    This is a new twist on the old recruiting game, as high-school prospects and college coaches can take advantage of an NCAA rule change approved last spring that introduces a 72-hour window in December to sign National Letters of Intent.

    It won’t replace the traditional February signing day, but it might overshadow it, with a majority of recruits signing sooner rather than later and Michigan’s “Signing of the Stars” event feeling more like an encore, if it happens at all.

    “What’s so fascinating about all of this, though, is nobody knows what anybody’s going to do,” said Tom Luginbill, the national recruiting director and college football analyst for ESPN. “The kids don’t know, the coaches don’t know, the programs don’t know. And as a result of all that, I think you’re also going to have a lot of unintended consequences.”

    That’s usually the case with new rules, and Luginbill isn’t alone in saying so, wondering aloud how the early period might affect smaller schools or late-blooming prospects. With the process accelerated, some could get left behind.

    More:Ben VanSumeren flips to Michigan from Iowa

    “Am I in favor of it? Yes. And do I think it’s something good for the kids? Yes,” said Detroit Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher, who expects to have three of his FBS-bound recruits signing Wednesday morning, while others wait until February.

    But, he adds, “there’s some good things to it and some bad things,” and just how that balances out, or how that tug-of-war plays out between competing schools — and also between coaches and prospective recruits — remains to be seen.

    The early signing period will give longstanding commitments a chance to put pen to paper and end the process seven weeks earlier than normal, which most everyone agrees is a positive.

    “They want it over with, we want it over with,” said Matt Dudek, Michigan’s director of recruiting, “and you save time and money in doing so.”

    His counterpart at Michigan State, Sheldon White, says his own son, Cody, who was a standout freshman receiver for the Spartans this fall, would’ve been one of those early signees a year ago. He was the first player to commit in Michigan State’s 2017 class, and both he and his high school coach, Walled Lake Western’s Mike Zdebski, made it clear to other schools there was no hedging on that.

    “So the positive part now is those kids get to focus on what they need to focus on,” said White, in his first full year as the Spartans’ director of player personnel and recruiting.

    “They can really lock in on their academics and just finish up their senior year without interruption.”

    Now or later

    But for others — recent commitments who still have official visits available, or the so-called “silent commitments” who haven’t gone public with their plans — it might be a different story. Luginbill says roughly 70 percent of the prospects ranked in ESPN’s top 300 nationally are verbally committed to a school, “but I would be surprised if that many kids signed.”

    White says Michigan State plans on having all 20 of its verbal commitments sign this week — including seven who plan to enroll early in January — while Dudek says “nearly all” of Michigan’s 17 commitments will sign, as well.

    “We’ve had some guys communicate with us that they’re going to sign in February, but they did that very early on and we knew that,” Dudek said, referencing prospects who haven’t yet taken their official visit to Michigan’s campus. “They want to be able to take their visit and then sign. It’s not like they’re visiting other places and running around. … We’re more than fine with that.”

    2018 Michigan State football commitments
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football
    Go through the gallery to view Michigan State's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Matt Charboneau.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three
    Javez Alexander: ATH, Sandusky (Ohio), 6-2, 195, three stars. A high school quarterback, Alexander projects to be a wide receiver for the Spartans. He has elusiveness and the strength to break tackles, and plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to make the quick adjustment to receiver.  Twitter: @JAlex_numba5
    Fullscreen
    Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210,
    Jeslord Boateng: LB, Dublin (Ohio) Coffman, 6-2, 210, three stars. A stand-up outside linebacker in high school, Boateng could play outside in Michigan State’s 4-3 defense or end up being a pass-rushing end, much like current redshirt freshman Brandon Randle. He'll likely need a season to gain strength.  247Sports
    Fullscreen
    Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three
    Elijah Collins: RB, Detroit Jesuit, 6-0, 194, three stars. The physical running back (4) had plenty of other Big Ten offers, including Wisconsin and Iowa, but he ultimately decided to stay closer to home. He's not a speedster, but has good burst and runs with toughness, enough that some schools were recruiting him on defense.  Rachel Woolf, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four
    Buy Photo
    Theo Day: QB, Dearborn Divine Child, 6-5, 197, four stars. One of the early members of the class, Day has seen his star rating jump since he finished his senior season at Divine Child. He's got a strong arm and can make all the throws for a quarterback. Day plans to enroll early at Michigan State and join a crowded quarterback room fighting for time behind Brian Lewerke.  The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars.
    Buy Photo
    Dimitri Douglas: OL, Saline, 6-5, 285, three stars. Douglas played tackle in high school, but more likely projects to be inside at Michigan State, possibly even making the move to center. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, giving him a chance to work hard on learning a new spot and push for playing time at a position that loses senior Brian Allen.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0,
    Michael Dowell: DB, Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward, 6-0, 195, three stars. The brother of current Spartans Andrew and David Dowell, the youngest of the three Dowells projects to be a safety, like David. Has the speed and length the be solid in pass coverage, but will need to get stronger to support the run.  247Sports
    Fullscreen
    Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four
    Buy Photo
    Kalon Gervin: DB, Detroit Cass Tech, 5-11, 180, four stars. The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Michigan, the quick corner with top-end speed plans to enroll early at Michigan State. The Spartans have young corners on the roster, but expect Gervin to push for playing time as a true freshman.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central,
    Trenton Gillison: TE, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-5, 220, four stars. A high school teammate of Xavier Henderson's, Gillison is the No. 11 tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com, and will have a shot to see playing time early with the Spartans. He'll need to become a stronger blocker, but he has the athleticism to put pressure on opposing defenses.  247Sports
    Fullscreen
    Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade,
    Parks Gissinger: DE, West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade, 6-4, 227, three stars. The defensive end is coming a long way, picking the Spartans over the likes of Kentucky and Iowa State. His dad was a college roommate of offensive coordinator Dave Warner, providing a bit of a connection. Gissinger will need to add some strength, something that should lead to a redshirt season.  Scout.com
    Fullscreen
    Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central,
    Xavier Henderson: DB, Pickerington (Ohio) Central, 6-0, 189, four stars. The first member of the class, Henderson helped his high school team win a state championship and now plans to enroll early at Michigan State. A versatile player who starred on both sides of the ball and special teams in high school, Henderson likely will get his first look for the Spartans on defense.  247Sports
    Fullscreen
    Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280,
    Jacob Isaia: OL, Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, 6-3, 280, three stars. The grandson of former Spartan Bob Apisa, a two-time All-American in 1965-66, Isaia projects as a guard at the Big Ten level and will play in the Under Armour All-America Game.  Scout.com
    Fullscreen
    Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1,
    Christian Jackson: DB, Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter, 6-1, 185, three stars. A native of Michigan, Jackson also had an offer from the Wolverines before ultimately deciding on the Spartans. The physical defensive back has the size and strength to fit in Michigan State’s defense and will get a shot, like most young players in the secondary, to contribute early.  Scout.com
    Fullscreen
    La’Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three
    La’Darius Jefferson: ATH, Muskegon, 6-2, 209, three stars The high school quarterback was a late add to the class after he decommitted from Central Florida. He’ll likely get his first look at running back, but could end up playing any number of positions, including possibly getting a chance to play quarterback, as well.  Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars.
    Chase Kline: LB, Chardon (Ohio), 6-3, 225, three stars. A four-star linebacker according to Rivals.com, Kline could become the next Joe Bachie, an under-the-radar linebacker who turns into a tackling machine. The 22nd-ranked inside linebacker in the nation, Kline could play in the middle or outside for MSU as an every-down linebacker.  Brian King, Scout.com
    Fullscreen
    Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185,
    Julian Major: WR, Pittsburgh Penn Hills, 6-1, 185, three stars. Arkansas and Wisconsin were also in on the physical receiver from Pennsylvania, ranked the No. 20 player in the state. He plans to enroll early at Michigan State, a move that will help him get stronger and continue to be a more polished route runner among a young, talented receiving corps.  Twitter: @Gboy_600
    Fullscreen
    James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4,
    James Ohonba: OL, Stockbridge (Ga.) Woodland, 6-4, 345, three stars. A four-star according to Rivals.com, the huge offensive tackle also had offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan and Ohio State, among others. He has the ability to make an immediate impact, even though he won't be among Michigan State's early enrollees.  247Sports
    Fullscreen
    Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4,
    Jacob Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 255, three stars. He and his brother, Zachary, committed to the Spartans together back in June. A defensive end in high school, there's a chance Jacob Slade could move to the inside at Michigan State, or even move over to offense where he’d likely end up inside at guard.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
    Fullscreen
    Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4,
    Zachary Slade: DE, Olentangy (Ohio) Lewis Center, 6-4, 240, three stars. Along with his brother, Jacob, he committed to Michigan State back in the summer. A high-motor player could project to several positions with the Spartans, including tackle on the defensive side of the ball or on the offensive line at guard or tackle.  Sean Scherer, 247Sports
    Fullscreen
    Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2,
    Edward Warinner: LB, Olentangy (Ohio) Liberty, 6-2, 222, three stars. Not the biggest for an inside linebacker, but Warinner intends to enroll early at Michigan State, which should give him a chance to get strong quickly heading into the spring. The son of former MSU assistant Ed Warinner, he bounced back from a knee injury as a junior to earn his scholarship offer last spring.  Bill Greene, Scout.com
    Fullscreen
    Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars.
    Buy Photo
    Davion Williams: CB, Belleville, 6-2, 178, three stars. An athletic corner who started playing football as a junior, Williams is a raw talent, but one who has the size and athletic ability to be an impact player in the Big Ten. Also a basketball player who has camped at Michigan State, Williams (4) is the No. 43 cornerback in the country according to 247sports.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Not everyone will be, however. And as Dantonio said earlier this fall, generally speaking, players who’ve given a verbal commitment to a school but don’t sign in December “probably aren't really committed – that’s the reality of it.”

      All across the country, “those kinds of harsh discussions are happening right now,” Luginbill said, as coaches tell wavering or undecided recruits there are no guarantees a scholarship will still be available by the time the February signing day arrives. Classes will fill up, and schools will become more selective.

      “I mean, put yourself in the position of the coach,” Luginbill said. “You have a job to do, a program to build. You can’t be waiting on somebody with no guarantee, you’ve got to go out and replace that guy.

      “So now things fall back on the prospect who this entire time has been able to control and manipulate the process, and now they can no longer do that.”

      Guessing game

      Or can they? Elite prospects still will keep coaches waiting — and guessing — until the February signing period. And with fewer players unsigned, the attention will only intensify on some of those recruiting battles.

      The Spartans might sign all of their current commitments this week, but Dantonio and his staff will continue to pursue other recruits to fill out the remainder of the 2018 class. Among them: Tommy Bush, a four-star receiver from San Antonio who many analysts predict will end up at Texas but is still taking official visits Georgia, most recently — and doesn’t plan to commit until the Feb. 7 signing day.

      The Wolverines will be doing even more of the same, and Dudek admits it hasn’t been easy navigating uncharted waters. Schools have scrambled to pack in visits — recruits are only allowed five “official” campus trips paid for by universities — before and after a “dead period” that runs Dec. 18-Jan. 11.

      “This first cycle has been exceptionally difficult for all involved,” Dudek said. “But I think that next year a lot of the kinks will be worked out.”

      That’s partly because the recruiting calendar is changing, with high school juniors allowed to take official visits from April to June beginning this spring. Previously, official visits were only allowed during a recruit’s senior year.

      Ideally, that’ll allow recruits to get a head start on paring down their short list, while also giving schools a chance to get players on campus earlier. That’s important for out-of-state recruiting — players routinely make unofficial visits on their own dime to local colleges — and Luginbill is only half-joking when he says, “This is gonna be the single greatest thing to ever happen to the University of Nebraska.”

      But here’s the other thing about all these changes. When the debate over adding an early-signing period began, a major issue was deciding where to put it on the calendar. Doing it in August or September would mean recruits signing before their senior years, before either side is ready to commit, in some cases. And before the annual coaching carousel starts spinning: In the last month, we’ve seen 20 head coaching changes at FBS schools.

      Doing it now, though, hardly eliminates that issue, as Wilcher says, “because they get to sign a kid and then the coaches get a chance to jump ship.” Or get pushed overboard, in some cases, as assistant coaches who do most of the heavy lifting in developing relationships with recruits get pink slips or find promotions elsewhere.

      Dominoes will fall

      Some head coaches surely are delaying staff changes until after the early signing period, Luginbill says. And with an NCAA rule change allowing FBS programs to hire a 10th on-field assistant coach, effective Jan. 9, “that’s going to start a whole other set of dominoes on the hiring front,” Dudek agreed.

      “I think it’s gonna be really significant,” Dudek said. “There’s going to be a lot of (coaching) moves made in college football after December 20.”

      In the meantime, count on this happening as well. Come late January, we’ll hear from recruits or parents or high school coaches about scholarships getting yanked from committed players.

      As always, the truth will lie somewhere in the middle. But since coaches can’t comment on prospective recruits, that’s not the way it’ll play out in public. That’s already playing out in one case with Tennessee’s new staff reportedly pulling an offer for Michael Penix, a three-star quarterback from Tampa who’d committed to the Vols’ previous coaches back in April. And Luginbill says the onus is on the recruit’s support group — parents or coaches or others — now more than ever.

      “They need to get that prospect to understand, ‘Hey, listen, the downside to not signing is you might lose some options,’” he said. “The upside to signing is you’re locked in, you can get it over with, and you can move on. But understand there’s consequences to every action.”

      Intended, or otherwise. The silly season for recruiting is upon us, and the only certainty is that it’s about to get longer.

      john.niyo@detroitnews.com

      twitter.com/JohnNiyo


      LINKEDIN 8 COMMENTMORE