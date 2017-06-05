Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera (left) and Angels slugger Albert Pujols. (Photo: Christian Petersen; Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Because this is baseball, we are never content to leave well enough alone. So Miguel Cabrera’s 1,000th career extra-base hit on Friday is notable not for what he achieved but for what he won’t.

Cabrera had doubled for the second time in two at-bats before being thrown out at home plate shortly thereafter. That’s either a factual event that happened, or an intentionally telegraphed metaphor about the late stages of his career.

Cabrera joined currently active ballplayers Carlos Beltran (1,054), Adrian Beltre (1,076), and Albert Pujols (1,224) to reach the achievement.

The club of players who’ve done it is small, but not too small. Cabrera was the 39th. Twenty-four are Hall of Famers and a few more — Cabrera included — will be enshrined in Cooperstown in our lifetimes. Hank Aaron tops the list with 1,477.

Well, it was nice to enjoy. A little more than 24 hours later Pujols took the spotlight back with a little feat of his own: 600 home runs. Nine players have hit 600 home runs, led by Barry Bonds’ 762. But since I know a fair number of readers are reaching for their pen and paper now I’ll allow Aaron’s 755 to still stand in their mind.

Pujols, who’ll be in Detroit for a three-game set beginning Tuesday, is the only active player with more than 600 home runs. Pujols is also the only active player with more than 500 home runs. Pujols is also the only active player with more than 451 home runs. Cabrera has exactly 451. The names Aaron, Pujols and Cabrera seem destined to be linked, so in an idea I give full credit to Grant Brisbee of SB Nation for, I decided to see how high up the career leaderboards Cabrera is likely to finish.

You can find Bill James’ career assessment tool — his self-proclaimed “favorite toy” — at ESPN.com and play around a bit to get at least a ballpark idea.

Doing that, Cabrera has a 38 percent chance of reaching 600 home runs — the system thinks he’ll play another 41/ 2 years, average 29.2 per year, and finish just shy at 582. He sits at five home runs this season.

He has a 0 percent chance of reaching 755, but given he’d have to average 30 home runs a year until age 45 or so that isn’t much of a surprise.

Cabrera has a 10 percent chance of reaching Aaron’s extra-base hit mark of 1,477, but averaging 63.7 more likely will land somewhere between Alex Rodriguez (1,275) and Willie Mays (1,323). So far this season, Cabrera has just 15.

How much weight you put into those projections likely lies in how you feel about Cabrera’s health and longevity. In my mind 41/ 2 years seems a bit on the low side, but it doesn’t take an advanced degree in mathematics to see Cabrera’s power numbers are decreasing as his age is increasing. He will not be remotely the same player by age 40. So those averages seem high, yet, still impressive.

Because we follow the Tigers closest around these parts, the temptation exists to declare Cabrera a once-in-a-lifetime player. If we’re just talking about players to wear the Old English D, he is. But we have to widen our scope a bit beyond that.

Pujols, just a few years his senior, trails a bit in average but has Cabrera eclipsed in career power numbers. He has a slight lead in OPS (.959 to .958) and OPS+ (155 to 154) that likely will widen as Cabrera ages.

In the end Cabrera is very, very good. His comparable players are some of the best in the history of the game. He should be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

But he’s not the best hitter of his generation, or even the best right-handed one.

This weekend reminded us again that he will forever be eclipsed, if just barely, by Pujols.

Kurt Mensching is the editor of Bless You Boys, a Tigers blog (www.blessyouboys.com). He can be reached at bybtigers@gmail.com.