Tigers 6, Giants 2
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the first inning of the 6-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 6, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the second inning.
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the second inning. Sanchez pitched six innings, allowing five hits with two earned runs and eight strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos beats the throw to third
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos beats the throw to third on his triple in the second inning. Castellanos went 2-for-3 with one walk.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third base coach Dave Clark, left, talks with
Tigers third base coach Dave Clark, left, talks with Nicholas Castellanos after his triple in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Dixon Machado hits a two-run home run in the
Tigers' Dixon Machado hits a two-run home run in the second inning for his first MLB home run.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Dixon Machado rounds the bases on two-run home
Tigers' Dixon Machado rounds the bases on two-run home run in the second inning after hitting his first MLB home run.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers third base coach Dave Clark, left, congratulates
Tigers third base coach Dave Clark, left, congratulates Dixon Machado as he heads home following his first MLB career home run, a two-run homer in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, congratulates Dixon Machado
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, left, congratulates Dixon Machado on his two-run home run in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, congratulates Dixon Machado
Tigers' Ian Kinsler, right, congratulates Dixon Machado on his two-run home run in the second inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds into a double play in
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera grounds into a double play in the fifth inning. Cabrera went 1-for-4.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles in the dugout in the
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles in the dugout in the fifth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the sixth inning.
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the sixth inning.
Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez works in the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitchers Anibal Sanchez, left, and Jordan Zimmermann
Tigers pitchers Anibal Sanchez, left, and Jordan Zimmermann talk in the dugout in bottom of the sixth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene looks in for the sign in
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene looks in for the sign in the seventh inning. Greene pitched a hitless inning with two strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the seventh inning.
Tigers pitcher Shane Greene works in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez strikes out swinging in the
Giants' Gorkys Hernandez strikes out swinging in the seventh inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A fan with a very large glove sits down after the seventh
A fan with a very large glove sits down after the seventh inning stretch.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Dixon Machado grounds out in the seventh inning.
Tigers' Dixon Machado grounds out in the seventh inning. Machado went 1-for-3.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles while talking with first
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera smiles while talking with first base coach Omar Vizquel and Jose Iglesias in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera checks his swing in the eighth
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera checks his swing in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Home plate umpire Marty Foster calls a third strike
Home plate umpire Marty Foster calls a third strike on Tigers' Miguel Cabrera in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers' J.D. Martinez scores on a single by Nicholas
Tigers' J.D. Martinez scores on a single by Nicholas Castellanos in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Bruce Rondon works in the eighth inning.
Tigers pitcher Bruce Rondon works in the eighth inning. Rondon pitched one hitless inning with two strikeouts.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson works in the ninth inning.
Tigers pitcher Justin Wilson works in the ninth inning. Wilson pitched a clean inning with one strikeout.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with his official MLB
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer with his official MLB All-Star game jersey before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Justin Meram of the Columbus Crew Football Club waves
Justin Meram of the Columbus Crew Football Club waves to the crowd before he throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — Probably because this summer has been distressing, more distressing than any summer from my lifetime — OK, it has to do with our nation — Thursday’s game at Comerica Park was well-timed.

    The Tigers aren’t going to the playoffs. But baseball has never been more important to a city, nor maybe to a country. You could sense as much on a summer day straight from Normal Rockwell as the Tigers beat the Giants, 6-2.

    There was a nice turnout (27,210) for one of those games that pleases a hometown crowd, first inning through the ninth. Anibal Sanchez pitched gloriously as his Hollywood revival continues. The Tigers got some crunch from their lineup, including rookie Dixon Machado’s first big-league home run. And the bullpen blew away nine Giants hitters over the final three innings.

    This was a day of pure baseball. Nothing more, nothing less. It was lovely and soulful theater affirmed during a quick, mid-innings stroll through the lower-deck concourse where everything Thursday seemed as innocent and pastoral as it does during Florida Grapefruit League afternoons.

    It can’t be said, for sure, why Thursday struck someone as different from other days at Comerica Park. But this day’s game and atmosphere had about it a particularly sweet and simple grandeur.

    That’s so vital, baseball’s ability to keep people involved and happy, separated from too many other concerns and realities in 2017.

    New faces on horizon

    A question Tigers fans can fairly ask is how long this relationship will last. This team is about to change, perhaps dramatically.

    The Tigers have good players. The hang-up is they aren’t good enough, in quantity, to make this team a contender.

    Tigers’ Daniel Norris on DL; Blaine Hardy called up

    Therefore, these could be the final weeks in a Detroit uniform for any number of people who have made baseball in Detroit, for the most part, extraordinary during the past 11 years. Justin Verlander. J.D. Martinez. Alex Avila. Justin Wilson. Jose Iglesias. Maybe others.

    The trade market is turning hot and the Tigers have stars who can help other, genuine playoff clubs play into October and maybe win a World Series this cast couldn’t quite pull off.

    That will deflate some fans who can’t imagine seeing Verlander in another uniform. Or watching J.D. Martinez clout homers for a different club. Or marveling as Justin Wilson steps to the mound, say for the Nationals, and blows away batter after batter, as he has been doing wondrously since he replaced Francisco Rodriguez as Detroit’s ninth-inning fireman. In a development that might head 2017’s list of Tigers baseball ironies, Wilson is now the closer Detroit for years and years has dreamed of having.

    But it’s a different time with different responsibilities in 2017. And that means moves are essential no matter how much they might sting fans.

    You can’t hang onto this team forever. It had its run. Now it needs a wagon load of kids dropped into its farm system who can, in a couple of years, begin arriving at the same time, at roughly the same age and point in development, with the capacity to deliver a new, more serious contender that will excite a baseball town in ways this group can no longer match.

    It doesn’t necessarily mean Dark Ages are in line for Comerica Park during the next few summers. There is no law that says the Tigers reconstruction will require one of those 1975 or 2003 ordeals where a team loses 100-plus games as it bottoms out ahead of its renaissance.

    Not a total rebuild

    The reason is this: Pitching should be stronger than it was during past transition periods. The Tigers’ minor leagues are a different story in 2017.

    A year ago, you had to scrape and dig to find a player who had reasonable big-league potential. This summer is different. The Tigers’ farm teams are winning lots of games. And that’s because fresh blood and talent are beginning to change the minor-league landscape.

    It won’t be enough to supply a big-league roster in Detroit. Not even close. The organization needs help, the kind you most directly get when you draft early in the first round as the Tigers are about to do in coming years because of their skimpier win-loss records.

    And still, it won’t be enough. Trades in which Al Avila, the Tigers general manager, spins off established stars (think of Yoenis Cespedes for Michael Fulmer) for bright-light prospects are the ticket even if this month’s market isn’t shaping up as ideal. It’s one way in which the Tigers can land high-upside players who might combine with some powerful farm arms to refurbish a roster and make October playoffs in Detroit a more regular, more realistic event, as they came to be during much of the past decade.

    There weren’t many playoff notions wafting through the stands and concourses Thursday at Comerica Park. But there was real, palpable joy spilling from a ballpark that, in an enduring way, overrode a team’s playoff pedigree.

    What cheered a man was knowing this game will always be here. For you. For us. For a town and a region. For a country that benefits from, and is blessed by, baseball’s pure summer-day goodness.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Lynn_Henning

