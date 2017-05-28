Minjee Lee shot 65 on Sunday and finished second, one stroke behind winner Shanshan Feng. (Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Ann Arbor — Australian Minjee Lee, ranked No. 19 in women’s golf, walked off 18 at Travis Pointe Country Club and was able to poke some fun at herself.

Lee, who finished second in the LPGA Volvik Championship on Sunday, one stroke behind winner Shanshan Feng, was asked her biggest takeway from this tournament week.

“What did I learn? Sign a scorecard,” Lee said, laughing.

A week earlier, Lee was disqualified when she failed to sign the card she submitted after the Kingsmill Championship. She finished in a share of 10th and lost out on $24,000.

She rebounded well at the Volvik, though, particularly on Sunday after shooting a 1-under-71 on Saturday. She responded with eight birdies and a lone bogey for a 65.

“I’m pretty happy with my result,” Lee said. “I hit it pretty solid all week, and I putted pretty well all week, so I’m happy with my result.”

In an effort to put pressure on Feng, two threesomes behind, she went for the par-five 18 in two and left an errant shot where the fans were standing. She still managed a smooth par.

“I saw the leaderboard walking up here (on 16),” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m four shots behind with like two holes to go.’ So just tried to play and make as many birdies as I could on the last two holes. I made one (on 17).”

This is the second year of the tournament here and organizers were pleased with the turnout on Sunday. So were the golfers.

“I think it’s better than last year, so a lot more people I guess know about the event,” Lee said. “I think it’s great.”

Sponsor proud

Sung Hyun Park, who finished tied for second with Lee, said she is pleased to see Volvik, a Korean brand, sponsor an LPGA event.

“I think it’s really fantastic and admirable to see a Korean golf ball company is able to do an LPGA tournament in the U.S.,” she said. “I think it definitely helped me play better. And seeing a lot of Koreans coming out here and watch me play, cheer me on, I think that was a big help for me this week.

Penalty kills round

It was a tough final day of the Volvik Championship for Thidapa Suwannapura.

Her final round 73 included a bogey on 17, a double bogey on 15 and a triple on No. 10 after she was penalized two strokes for hitting the wrong ball, an errant practice ball. She had started the day in a tie for ninth, but those three holes did the damage.

Suwannapura finished tied for 28th.

Ace!

Marina Alex had a hole in one on No. 3, a 166-yard par-three. She shot 67, including two bogeys, to improve from tied for ninth at the start of the day to finish eighth.

