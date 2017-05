Brian Stuard (Jackson), who starred at Oakland University, unleashed the shot of the round at the 189-yard 16th. (Photo: David Cannon / Getty Images)

Brian Stuard began Sunday’s final round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas, was 13 strokes behind third-round leader Webb Simpson, but made a big splash on Sunday, highlighted by a hole-in-one.

Stuard (Jackson), who starred at Oakland University, unleashed the shot of the round at the 189-yard 16th at Colonial.

Brian Stuard bounces one in at 16! #QuickHitspic.twitter.com/XBXEHeEMnz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 28, 2017

Using a 5-iron, Stuard saw his tee shot land on the green and take a big bounce before rattling into the cup.

He shot a 5-under 65 to finish in a tie for 34th at 1-under 279. Stuard won $57,270.