Phil Mickelson says he will miss the U.S. Open to attend his daughter's high school graduation. (Photo: Darron Cummings, Associated Press)

Dublin, Ohio — Phil Mickelson says he will miss the U.S. Open for the first time in 24 years to attend his oldest daughter’s high school graduation in California.

Mickelson hasn’t officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open, which starts June 15 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. But that’s the same day as Amanda Mickelson’s graduation from Pacific Ridge School, and he doesn’t see any way he’ll make a tee time.

The U.S. Open is the only major Mickelson has not won. He has not missed it since his first full year as a pro in 1993.

This is the same daughter who nearly caused Mickelson to miss the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, where he carried a beeper with him and pledged to leave in the middle of the tournament even if he were leading. Mickelson lost on a 15-foot par putt at the last hole to Payne Stewart. Amanda was born the next day.

And now she’s graduating high school.

“It’s a tournament that I want to win the most,” Mickelson said after his third round at the Memorial. “The only way to win is if you play and have a chance. But this is one of those moments where you look back on life and you just don’t want to miss it. I’ll be really glad that I was there and present.”

He said Amanda is the school president and the valedictorian. She is going to Brown in the fall.

The New York Times first reported that Mickelson did not plan on playing.

The commencement is 10 a.m. PDT, and Mickelson has known for months there could be a conflict. And there appears to be no way out. One reason not to withdraw immediately is the slim chance of a weather delay for the opening round, though that’s a long shot.

Corey Pavin in 2005 left the U.S. Open after his Thursday morning round, flew to California for his son’s graduation that night and flew overnight back to Pinehurst No. 2 for his Friday afternoon round.

“If there was even a two- or three-hour delay, I could very well make it,” Mickelson said. “I’m always holding out hope. Again, as you look back on life, there are certain things you need to be there for.”

Summerhays leads at Memorial

Daniel Summerhays shot a 4-under 68 that took him from a five-shot deficit to a three-shot lead in the Memorial.

More than his solid round was a collapse by Jason Dufner, who lost his lead with four straight bogeys on the front nine and hit two balls in the water on the back nine for a 77. Dufner went from the 36-hole record to four shots out of the lead.

At least he’s still in the game, and he has plenty of company.

Summerhays was at 13-under 203. Matt Kuchar, who won the Memorial four years ago, ran off three straight birdies on the back nine and shot a 67 that gets him in the final group with Summerhays as he tries to end 82 PGA Tour starts without a victory.

The last three winners of the Memorial had never won on the PGA Tour, and Summerhays fits that mold. The 33-year-old from Utah is in his seventh year.

Bubba Watson overcame a heckler on the 18th hole with one last birdie for a 68. He was four shots behind along with Justin Thomas (69) and Dufner. Rickie Fowler (72) salvaged an up-and-down day and was five behind. Brian Stuard (Jackson/Oakland) shot a 71.

But it all started with Dufner.

“Today was pretty pathetic on all accounts, so have to play better tomorrow,” he said.

It started on the second hole when Dufner missed the green to the left from the rough and took bogey. He missed a 6-foot par putt on the third, then hit into the right bunker on the par-3 4th and made another bogey. And then he three-putted the par-5 fifth for a fourth straight bogey.

Dufner was still tied for the lead when his wedge on the par-5 11th spun back down the green and into the water, leading to double bogey. It was a three-shot swing when Summerhays made birdie, and Dufner never caught up.

He had said his breathing exercises over putting didn’t mean he would always have good days, and this was a bad one. Dufner had a pair of three-putts, and he twice missed birdie putts from 6 feet. He capped off his day by pulling his tee shot into the water and making another bogey.

“The tournament is not over,” Dufner said. “It will be over tomorrow.”

European Tour

English golfer Chris Wood moved into a one-stroke lead despite a bogey in his last hole in the third round of the Nordea Masters.

Wood, who has three European Tour victories, fired a second straight 5-under-par 68. His best result this year was at the end of April at the China Open, a tie for fourth.

One shot behind Wood were Benjamin Hebert of France (70) and Renato Paratore of Italy (71) at the Barseback Gold and Country Club. Neither has won on the tour.

Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark, who eagled the par-5 9th, was two strokes behind after a 70.

Jamie Donaldson of Wales, who had led by two strokes on Friday, carded a 2-over 75 and ended up three strokes behind Wood.

LPGA

Ariya Jutanugarn took the No. 1 spot in the world ranking without hitting a shot, and Paula Creamer and In-Kyung Kim topped the ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard.

Taking the week off, Jutanugarn replaced Lydia Ko atop the ranking when So Yeon Ryu missed the cut. Ko, also skipping the event, was guaranteed to lose the top spot to Jutanugarn or Ryu, and Jutanugarn got the position when Ryu failed to finish solo third or better.

Creamer and Kim each shot a 4-under 67 in windy conditions to reach 9 under at Stockton Seaview, while two-time defending champion Anna Nordqvist followed her opening 64 with a 71 to drop two strokes behind along with Moriya Jutanugarn — Ariya’s older sister — and Jeong Eun Lee.