Daniel Berger poses with the trophy after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic on Sunday. (Photo: Andy Lyons, Getty Images)

Memphis, Tenn. — The first few shots of Daniel Berger’s final round didn’t give much clue that his second straight victory at the St. Jude Classic was only a few hours away.

He hit his drive on No. 1 into the rough, sent his next shot into the rough far past the hole and his third shot was a chip that didn’t even make it to the green. What was left was an awkward 25-foot chip to save par.

He drilled it.

And from that point on, Berger put together a stellar day on a firm, fast, challenging course at TPC Southwind, shooting a 4-under 66 to erase a three-shot deficit and beat South African Charl Schwartzel and South Korean Whee Kim by one stroke.

Now he just might be one of the young players to watch going into the U.S. Open next week at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

“We hear a lot about the young guns and about the Justin Thomases and Jordan Spieths, but I feel like I kind of get forgotten a little bit,” Berger said. “I’m pretty good, so I’m just going to try and keep doing my thing and see if I can’t get a few more.”

Berger is the fourth back-to-back winner at St. Jude and the first since David Toms did it in 2003 and ‘04. He played a bogey-free round on Sunday, usually avoiding trouble after the first hole. His 17-foot birdie putt on No. 15 put him ahead for good and he finished at 10-under 270.

“I played really great through the first couple days but I didn’t make as many putts,” Berger said. “Then the last couple days they just started to fall and that was the big difference.”

Schwartzel shot a 66 and Kim shot a 67 to finish in second. Amateur Braden Thornberry and Billy Horschel were among five players two shots back.

Ryan Brehm (Michigan State) shot 68 and finished at 1-under 279, earning $26,912. Brian Stuard (Jackson) did not play Sunday. He made $11,264.

Schwartzel played well for most of the tournament, but a 4-over 74 in the third round made for a steep hill to climb on Sunday. He nearly made it, but a long putt on No. 17 stopped just short of the birdie he needed to pull even with Berger.

Stewart Cink, Ben Crane and Rafa Cabrera Bello started Sunday with a one-shot lead on a crowded leaderboard that included 12 players within three shots of the lead. Cabrera Bello stayed in contention for most of the day, finishing with a 71, but Cink and Crane both shot a 73.

The leaderboard was a jumbled mess through much of the final round. At one point, there were nine players tied for the lead at 8-under before Berger finally emerged from the pile.

“I just hit so many good shots coming down the stretch and I can’t even explain,” Berger said. “It’s just — I feel like I wasn’t even on the golf course. It just kind of happened.”

Phil Mickelson briefly had a share of the lead during the final round, but a triple bogey on No. 12 — which included a shot into the water — knocked him out of contention. He still shot a 68 and finished at 7-under, three shots behind the leaders.

Mickelson, who is not expected to play in the U.S. Open next week because of his oldest daughter’s high school graduation, said he feels good about how he’s playing except when it comes to between his ears.

“The good news is that my physical game is there and I should be able to find the mental toughness here soon,” Mickelson said.

Thornberry shot a 65 and became the first amateur to finish in the top 10 at the St. Jude Classic since 1965. Thornberry, a sophomore at Mississippi who is from nearby Olive Branch, Mississippi, recently won the NCAA individual championship with for the school’s first golf title.

Champions

At Des Moines, Iowa Brandt Jobe won the PGA Tour Champions event by one shot, finishing at 14-under 202 for his first victory in 19 years.

Jobe shot a 69 in the final round to snap a winless drought that had stretched back to 1998, when he took first in a tournament in Japan.

Scott McCarron, who won in Iowa in 2016, was second at 13 under after shooting a final round 66.

Kevin Sutherland holed out for an eagle on No. 18 to join McCarron at 203.

Money leader Bernhard Langer finished at 12 under, while Scott Verplank, Tom Lehman and Steve Flesch were another shot back.

Marco Dawson and Stephen Ames finished at 207.

Europe

At Atzenbrugg, Austria, Dylan Frittelli shot a 5-under-par 67 to win the Lyoness Open for his first European Tour title.

Frittelli, of South Africa, finished 12-under for the event, leading Finland’s Mikko Korhonen, England’s David Horsey and countryman Jbe Kruger by one stroke.

Grouped with Chile’s Felipe Aguilar, the overnight leader, Frittelli birdied six holes and finished with just one bogey when he carded a 4 on the par-3 14th hole.

Aguilar, who held a two-stroke lead through the first three rounds, hit a 3-over 75 and finished 10th.

LPGA

At Cambridge, Ontario, Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand won the Manulife LPGA Classic with a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat American Lexi Thompson and South Korea’s In Gee Chun.

Jutanugarn’s drive found the long grass on the side of the par-4 No. 18, but she recovered with an approach shot that left her pin-high. She calmly made a 25-footer for the victory.

Jutanugarn finished with a 3-under 69 in the final round and was tied with Thompson (72) and Chun (70) at 17-under 271.

Thompson, who started the day with a one-shot lead, led by four shots at the turn but stumbled on the back nine with four bogeys. She three-putted from 35 feet on the 18th and missed a four-footer that could have given her the victory.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England (69) was one shot back in fourth place. South Korea’s Mi Hyang Lee (68) and Laura Gonzalez Escallon of Belgium (67) were at 14 under.

Meijer LPGA Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday, Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids

TV: Golf Channel; 4-7 Thursday-Friday, 3-6 Saturday, noon-3 Monday (tape delay)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim

Local participants: Allyson Geer (Michigan State), Megan Kim (Michigan)