Chris Mory shot 69 at the Michigan Open Tuesday. (Photo: Michigan Open)

Jeff Cuzzort and Chris Mory share the lead after two rounds in the Michigan Open at Prestwick Village Golf Club in Highland..

Cuzzort (70) and Mory (69) are at 7-under-137, but they are being chased by Tom Gillis, who shot 66 and is one shot behind.

“Gilley was hot today, but that was expected,” Cuzzort said. “A tour player of his caliber, you know he is going to do that kind of thing. I think the only reason I was able to stay under par and shoot 70 was working hard to stay ahead of him.”