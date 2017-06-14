Franklin's Matthew Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Wednesday to jump into a share of the lead at the Michigan Open. (Photo: Michigan Open)

Jeffrey Cuzzort of Grosse Ile shot a 3-under 69 Wednesday and retained a share of the lead after three rounds of the Michigan Open at Prestwick Village Golf Club in Highland.

Matthew Thompson of Franklin shot 65 and tied Cuzzort at 10-under 206.

Chris Mory, who shared the lead with Cuzzort after the second round, shot 70 and is one stroke back.

Tom Werkmeister shot 66 and is tied with Lake Orion’s Tom Gillis (72) at 6-under 210.