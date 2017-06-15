Buy Photo Michael Swafford of Wayne takes his best shot in last year's Detroit News / GAM Hole In One Contest at Whispering Willows. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest is returning to Whispering Willows Golf Course in Livonia.

This year’s contest will take place on Monday, Sept. 11 on the No. 7 hole.

If you've ever had a hole in one, you're eligible to enter. Players will be placed in appropriate competitive divisions, and prizes will be awarded in each division.

Last year's winner was Jim Loschiavo of Livonia, who put one of his two shots 2 feet, 5 inches from the cup.

Registration for the contest begins on July 1. Be on the lookout soon at detroitnews.com and in The Detroit News print editions for information on how to register.