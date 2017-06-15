Matthew Thompson, a former Michigan golfer, won a two-year lease on a new Cadillac. (Photo: Special to Detroit News)

Matthew Thompson of Franklin shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday and won the 100th Michigan Open by six shots at Prestwick Village Golf Club in Highland.

Thompson finished at 16-under 272 and won $8,500. Amateur Tom Werkmeister was second after shooting a 68 and finishing at 10-under 278.

Jeffrey Cuzzort of Grosse Ile, who led or shared the lead the first three rounds, shot 74 and finished fifth at 8-under 280, a shot behind Willie Mack (65) and Chris Mory (72).

Tom Gillis of Lake Orion was sixth at 7-under 281 after a 71.

Thompson, a former Michigan golfer, also won a two-year lease on a new Cadillac.

“I’m beyond excited about the car,” Thompson said. “I’ve been car shopping the last few months and held out for a little bit. I have a Dodge Stratus, almost to 200,000 miles. This could not have come at a better time.”