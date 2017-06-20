Andy Matthews, who won the Michigan Amateur in 2001 while playing for the University of Michigan, was leading after Day 1, firing a 6-under-66 at Egypt Valley Country Club. (Photo: Courtesy of Golf Association of Michigan)

Ada — Former Michigan Amateur champion Andy Matthews is at it again.

Matthews, who won the event in 2001 while playing for the University of Michigan, was leading after Day 1 on Tuesday, firing a 6-under-66 at Egypt Valley Country Club.

Matthews led three golfers who shot 68, including Wayne State’s Grant Haefner. Defending champion Sam Weatherhead and Patrick Sullivan, 17, who plays for Grosse Pointe South, each were another shot back.

“I putted really well, just great,” Matthews said.

There’s one more round of stroke play Wednesday, before the 162-player field is cut to 64 for match play. A champion will be crowned Saturday.