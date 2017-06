Grant Haefner, who is entering his sophomore year at Wayne State, took medalist honors at the Michigan Amateur by shooting 70 for a 36-hole total of 6-under 138 at Egypt Valley in Ada.

Jake Kneen and Andy Matthews are tied for second, two strokes back at 140. Kneen shot 67 and Matthews, the first-round leader, shot 74.

The low 64 begin match play today.