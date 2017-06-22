Scott Hebert, the head golf professional at Traverse City Golf & Country Club, is back in the PGA Championship. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, Associated Press)

With a final-round 71 at the PGA Professional Championship at Sunriver Resort in Oregon on Wednesday, Hebert vaulted his way up the leaderboard and into the top 20, earning another crack at a major.

He improved his position by 25 spots with the 71 during tough, final-round conditions, and finished tied for 16th at 2 over. The top 20 earned PGA spots.

This will be Hebert’s fifth trip to the PGA Championship, set for Aug. 10-13 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C.

Hebert also played four straight years, from 2007-10, missing the cut each time.

Hebert, 48, has made 12 appearances on the PGA Tour, making one cut, in 1998. He’s a six-time winner of the Michigan Open, most recently in 2006. He won four straight Michigan Opens from 1999-2002. Hebert also has won eight Michigan PGA Championships, most recently last year, and also won four of those in a row, too, from 2006-09.

Former PGA Tour player Omar Uresti was medalist at the PGA Professional Championship, finishing at 4 under.

