Katelyn Chipman of Canton shot an even-par 71 Monday at the Michigan Women's Amateur Championship. (Photo: Michigan Golf Association)

Katelyn Chipman of Canton shot an even-par 70 to take the first-round lead at the Michigan Women’s Amateur Championship Monday at Saginaw Country Club.

Chipman, a two-time state champion at Plymouth High, holds a one-shot lead over McKenzie Chaisson of Oxford.

“I’ve been playing pretty good,” said Chipman, who competed as a freshman on Grand Valley State’s golf team. “I definitely want to make match play. This is my third year in this tournament, and I made match play last year and didn’t get to the Sweet 16.”

Traverse City’s Anci Dy, who at 14 is the tournament’s youngest competitor, sits in third after shooting 73. Her sister Anika, a junior at Traverse City West High, shot 74.

Kentwood’s Sarah White, a Texas State golfer, and two-time defending champion and Michigan State golfer Allyson Geer also checked in with 74s.