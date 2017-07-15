Patrick Rodgers hits his tee shot on the second hole during the third round on Saturday. (Photo: Andy Lyons, Getty Images)

Silvis, Ill. — Patrick Rodgers is 18 holes away from his first PGA Tour win.

But the 25-year-old former Stanford star knows that it’ll likely take a lower score than the one he shot Saturday to secure such a milestone victory.

Rodgers shot a 3-under 68 in the third round, maintaining a two-stroke lead in the John Deere Classic.

Rodgers had a 16-under 197 total at TPC Deere Run. He’s trying to become the third player in five years to win the Quad Cities event for his first PGA Tour title.

“It’s going to be a shootout because there’s a lot of birdies to be made out here, and I’m going to have to make my fair share in order to stay at the top,” Rodgers said.

Daniel Berger had a 63 to match Scott Stallings (64) at 14 under.

Nicholas Lindheim (66) was 13 under, and Jamie Lovemark (66), Bryson DeChambeau (70) and J.J. Henry (68) were another stroke back. Area favorite Zach Johnson had a 70 to drop five strokes back.

Rodgers, who opened with rounds of 65 and 64, was hampered by a pair of bogeys. But Rodgers also had five birdies, and he saved par on the 17th after hitting his tee shot into the gallery.

“I wasn’t as sharp as I was the past couple of days. So, I guess I did a good job mentally to get in at 3-under par,” Rodgers said. “All in all, if you told me at the start of the day that I’d have the same lead I started with, that’s a positive thing.”

Berger, who won the St. Jude Classic last month in Memphis and lost a playoff at the Travelers Championship in his last event when Jordan Spieth holed out a bunker shot, birdied seven of his first 11 holes. Six of those birdie putts came from inside 10 feet.

Berger and Rodgers are among four players with a tournament-high 19 birdies.

“In Memphis I drove the ball phenomenally. This week I haven’t driven it that well, but I’ve kind of kept it in play for the most part and I’ve made a bunch of putts, which has been the difference,” said Berger, one of only two players in the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings in the field.

Stallings shot a 30 on the back nine and eagled the par-5 17th hole with a 22-foot putt. He’s shot back-to-back 64s after opening with a 71 on Thursday.

“I can’t control what anyone else does. I couldn’t event tell you some of the other guys that are on the leaderboard,” Stallings said. “We’ve gotten ourselves this far, and we’re happy to be in the position we’re in

Johnson, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native who won at TPC Deere Run in 2012 and notched six top-three finishes in his last eight appearances, again drew the biggest galleries. But he followed an eagle on the 14th hole with a double bogey on No. 15.

Bubba Watson’s decision to skip the Scottish Open for the chance to accumulate FedEx Cup points might not work out in his favor. Watson had a 68 and was tied for 57th at 6 under.

Kelly Kraft made arguably the day’s most impressive shot on No. 17. His tee shot landed on a walkway behind a hospitality tent, and Kraft hit his second shot over 200 yards and eventually saved par.

LPGA

At Bedminster, New Jersey, front-running Shanshan Feng rolled in a short birdie putt on the final hole to take the third-round lead in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Teenager Hye-Jin Choi and perennial Open bridesmaid Amy Yang were a stroke back heading in the final round of the biggest event in women’s golf — and one that had an even bigger stage with President Donald Trump in attendance for the second straight day.

Feng, from China, shot a 1-under 71 to reach 9-under 207 at the president’s Trump National Golf Club.

Choi and Yang each shot 70.

All three players are going to have Trump watching over them and probable a lot of South Korea, too, with the top six players chasing Feng all from the country.

Sung Hyun Park, the top rookie on the LPGA Tour, was 6 under after a 67.

Top-ranked So Yeon Ryu (71), Mirim Lee (67) and Jeongeun6 Lee (73) were 5 under.

Cristie Kerr, a former Open winner and a member at this course, gave the president an American to root for with a 70 that put her at 4 under with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (72).

Champions

At Owings Mills, Maryland, Bernhard Langer shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 and took advantage of Brandt Jobe’s late collapse to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

Langer had six birdies to complete the third round at 18 under. He trailed after 15 holes but made up three strokes over the next two holes to take control of the major tournament he’s won the last three years.

Jobe shot a 65 to finish the day in second place. Corey Pavin (71) and Scott McCarron (69) were tied for third at 12 under.

Jobe made his first bogey of the day on No. 16 and followed by hitting his tee shot into the water on 17 en route to another bogey.

Europe

At Irvine, Scotland, Ian Poulter moved in sight of his first title in 4 1/2 years by belying sideways rain and strong winds to shoot a 1-under 71 at the Scottish Open, giving him a three-way share of the third-round lead.

In the toughest weather conditions of the week on Scotland’s west coast, clubs slipped from players’ hands, hardy fans’ umbrellas were blown inside out, and puddles formed on fairways.

Poulter managed to control his swing, ball, and temperament in what he described as a “brutally tough” back nine, during which he was delighted to make only one bogey.

He was tied on 9 under par overall with playing partner and fellow Englishman Callum Shinkwin, who produced another brilliant round of 68, and Australian player Andrew Dodt (69).

The last of Poulter’s 14 worldwide victories was the WGC-HSBC Champions in China in November 2012.

Padraig Harrington started in a share of the lead but shot a 79 to drop to a tie for 23rd.