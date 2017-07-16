Bryson DeChambeau lets out a shout after his birdie at the 18th, which turned out to be the winning putt in the John Deere Classic. (Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Silvis, Ill. — Third-round leader Patrick Rodgers knew it would take a ton of birdies Sunday to win the John Deere Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau took that advice to heart.

DeChambeau overcame a four-stroke deficit to beat Rodgers by a stroke for his first PGA Tour title — and a spot next week in the British Open.

DeChambeau, 23, birdied four of the final six holes at TPC Deere Run for a 6-under 65 and an 18-under 266 total. In 2015, DeChambeau, a unconventional former SMU star, became the fifth player to win the NCAA individual title and U.S. Amateur in the same year.

The win punctuated a comeback of sorts for DeChambeau, who capped a string of missed cuts with a 6-over finish last month in the U.S. Open.

“I show everybody that, ‘Look. There’s plenty of ways to do it.’ I do it my way and I feel comfortable doing it my way,” DeChambeau said.

Rodgers closed with 70.

DeChambeau made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to pull even with Rodgers. Rodgers then had a par putt on No. 17 lip out, and sent his tee shot on 18 into the rough.

Wesley Bryan (64) and Rick Lamb (66) tied for third at 16 under, and past tournament champions Steve Stricker (64) and Zach Johnson (67) topped the group at 15 under.

DeChambeau played the front nine in par, then birdied six of the final nine holes to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

Rodgers, on the other hand, had four bogeys — and his approach on No. 18 sailed past the green. Rodgers nearly chipped in from 50 feet to force a playoff, missing the cup by a foot.

DeChambeau became the 10th first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season.

“Our tendency when you have the lead is to kind of hold on and play safe and guard against making mistakes. But I had guys coming at me with some really low rounds. Obviously Bryson shot a great one,” said Rodgers, who remained winless on the PGA Tour.

Bryan, who won the RBC Heritage for his first career victory in April, shot a 30 on the back nine.

Lamb was 13 under for the final two rounds but was done in by pedestrian efforts in the first two rounds.

Stricker, who won at TPC Deere Run from 2009-11, grabbed a share of the lead before Rodgers teed off Sunday.

Stricker, 50, went 8-under par through 14 holes to jump all the way up from 34th place. But Stricker’s only bogey came on the 18th hole, when his par putt grazed the cup.

“Realistically, if I could have made a couple more birdies there and could have got it to 18-under, who knows? Just couldn’t get it in there,” Stricker said.

Johnson, who won the tournament in 2012 and has finished in the top three six times in his last eight appearances, challenged the leaders yet again before falling back. Johnson picked up bogeys on a pair of par 4s on the back nine, and he missed a 4-foot birdie putt on 14.

“My goal was to birdie every hole and give myself a chance on every hole. Early on it looked like my game plan was being executed,” Johnson said.

Bubba Watson shot a 68 to finish at 9 under.

LPGA

Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women’s Openin Bedminster, New Jersey, for her first LPGA Tour victory.

Park, a South Korean, shot her second straight 5-under 67 and won a day-long battle with front-running Shanshan Feng and teenage amateur Hye-Jin Choi at Trump National Golf Club.

Park, who birdied the 15th and 17th, finished at 11-under 277 for a two-stroke win over Choi.

President Donald Trump attended the biggest event in women’s golf for the third straight day.

Choi finished with a 71.

Champions

Scott McCarron shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 and took advantage of an uncharacteristic crash by three-time defending champion Bernhard Langer to win the Senior Players Championship at Owings Mills, Maryland. .

McCarron finished 18 under to beat Langer and Brandt Jobe by one shot. McCarron, 51, made up a six-shot deficit in the final round to win his first major on the Champions Tour.

The story of the day, however, was the stunning collapse by Langer. Seeking his third major win of the year, he had a one-shot lead before dropping his tee shot in the water on No. 17. After taking the one-shot penalty, he missed a 4-footer and made a double bogey.

On 18, Langer lipped out a 6-foot birdie putt that would have forced a playoff. He finished with a 73 that included only two birdies.

McCarron got into contention with four straight birdies on the front nine and finished with eight straight pars.

Europe

Rafa Cabrera Bello birdied the first hole of a playoff with Callum Shinkwin to win the Scottish Open in Irvine, securing his first title in 51/ 2 years.

Shinkwin left short a 4-foot par putt for victory on his 72nd hole to shoot a 4-under 68 in his final round and drop into a playoff with Cabrera Bello, who shot a course-record 8-under 64. Both were 13 under par overall.

Returning to the 18th at Dundonald Links, Cabrera Bello sent his second shot from 275 yards to within 8 feet. His eagle putt came short but he tapped in for birdie, leaving Shinkwin a 7-foot birdie putt to force a second hole. Again, his putt didn’t reach the cup.

The last of Cabrera Bello’s previous two titles on the European Tour came at the Dubai Desert Classic in February 2012.

Celebrities

Mark Mulder won his record third straight title in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament at Reno, Nevada.

Mulder, a foirmer Michigan State baseball player before he went on to star for the Athletics, had an 11-point victory over former Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe (Dearborn Edsel Ford) and former tennis player Mardy Fish in the modified Stableford event at at Edgewood Tahoe. Players got 6 points for eagle, 3 for birdie, 1 for par, 0 for bogey and minus-2 for double bogey or higher.

Mulder had rounds of 72, 69 and 69 on the par-72 course. He earned $125,000.