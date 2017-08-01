Korey Mahoney of Manton, Mich., shot 6-under 66 to take a one-shot lead at the Tournament of Champions Monday. (Photo: GAM)

Korey Mahoney of Manton, Mich., shot a 66 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Tournament of Champions at Boyne Mountain Resort in Boyne Falls Monday.

Matt Thompson, Mike Nagy and Brian Cairns are tied with 67s.

Lee Houtteman, the 2011 champion, and Joey Garber, shot 68. Former PGA Tour pro Tom Gillis of Lake Orion, Eric Lilleboe of Okemos and James Kneen of White Lake all checked in at 69.

“I’ve been playing golf and getting ready for this week, and it feels great to get off to a good start,” said Mahoney who a year ago shot a closing 64 to win. “I have always loved this course and came close to winning here back when I was playing (mini-tours). I came back last year just to have fun and compete again, and it is kind of the same feeling this week. I play pressure free. I’m just here to have fun.”

The field of 115 golfers, all champions of selected significant state golf championships, includes juniors, seniors, professionals and amateurs of both sexes all playing for one title from different tee positions.

They play a second round Tuesday, this time on the Monument course before a 36-hole cut determines the low 60 scorers and ties for Wednesday’s final round on the Alpine in the 54-hole $55,000 championship.

