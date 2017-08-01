John Quigley of St. Clair Shores topped Joe Biscaro of Dearborn 6 and 4 in the final match of the Michigan Publinx Medal Play Championship Monday at Twin Lakes Golf Club in Rochester.
It was the state match play title for Quigley, 33, who is a strategist for Blue Cross.
Quigley, who topped Brad Bastion of Shelby Township 2-up in the semifinals of the championship flight, made four birdies and an eagle in the final against Biscaro, who defeated Jason May of Rochester Hills 4 and 3 in the semifinals.
Jeff DePew of Howell topped Matt Wiley of Westland 3 and 1 in the senior championship match and Jim Bedson of Farmington Hills beat Michael Kenealy in the super senior final.
