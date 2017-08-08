Buy Photo Scott Hebert made the PGA Championship from 2007-10, but never made the cut. He hopes the experience will take him further this time. (Photo: Dale G. Young / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

How do you know you’re up there in golf years?

For starters, you forget your age.

“Just because I’m 47 doesn’t mean I’m too old,” Scott Hebert said the other day.

“Wait, aren’t you 48?” the reporter asked.

“Actually, I might be 48,” Hebert said, with a chuckle. “Let’s see, I was born in June of 1969, what does that make?”

Mystery solved. It makes you 48.

Good thing for Hebert, that doesn’t make him too old to play in a major championship. And this week at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., he’s teeing it up in his fifth PGA Championship — and his first since 2010.

In late June, Hebert, of Traverse City, finished tied for 16th at the PGA Professional Championship in Sunriver, Ore., where the top 20 earned invites to the final major of 2017.

Hebert, the head professional at Traverse City Golf & Country Club, is the only Michigan man in the field, which tees it up Thursday morning. Hebert is playing with Alex Noren and Russell Knox, and plays in the morning Thursday and the afternoon Friday.

“Oh, it’s great, you know,” Hebert told The News during a recent interview from his home course. “I thought the clock was running out on me.”

Hebert has played on the PGA Tour 12 times, including four majors — all PGAs. He made the PGA four consecutive years from 2007-10, and has never made the cut. He came closest in 2009 at Hazeltine in Minnesota, where he bogeyed the last two holes to miss the cut by one stroke.

The nerves and pressure and surroundings got to him, he acknowledged.

He hopes this year is different. He hopes the experience of having been there, done that is something he can fall back on.

“If I get myself into some good places and not lose my wits, just be able to get comfortable early in that atmosphere,” said Hebert, “there’s no reason why I can’t play well. That’s the hardest part, just trying to get in a flow and get caught up in that other stuff.”

Hebert arrived in Charlotte on Sunday, and will be flanked by his wife, two kids and plenty of friends, including several members from his club.

He had never played Quail Hollow before his first practice round this week, but he knows what he’ll need to do — and that’s keep the ball in the fairway. That’s his strength, since he’s not a bomber, by any stretch of the imagination.

He only averages 260 or 270 off the tee.

“Short and crooked is a bad recipe,” he said, laughing. “Hopefully, I’ll be short and straight.”

He joked that he hopes the course is firm, so he can reach the par-4s in two.

And putting will be key, too, and that’s a big part of his game, as well.

It’s been about six weeks since Hebert qualified for the PGA. Then, he’s turned to preparation — which can be tricky when you’re a club pro, with countless other responsibilities, like running outings and member tournaments, and giving lessons. If a golf pro only works 40 hours in a week, odds are he was out sick for at least two days.

But Hebert said the membership in Traverse City has been very accommodating, and he’s been playing more than he has in quite some time as he sets out to achieve his long-time goal: Making the cut, and being the low PGA pro at the PGA Championship.

Better late than never — at 47, err, make that 48.

“It’s been one of my goals since I became a PGA member, to qualify and be standing there on the green, on the 18th green, after 72 holes picking up a piece of glass from the PGA,” said Hebert, whose lone made cut on the PGA Tour came back in 1998. “You just know the golf course is gonna be hard, and there’s gonna be a ton of people around. You get pretty nervous, just a little bit, knowing what to expect.

“But I’ve got a lot of experience to fall back on. That comes with the gray hair.”

PGA Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Quail Hollow Club (7,600 yards, par 35-36—71), Charlotte, N.C.

Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros).

2016 winner: Jimmy Walker, at Baltusrol

TV: Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., TNT. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT Sports; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., TNT; 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., CBS.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tonypaul1984