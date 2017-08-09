Tom Gillis is focusing on his career on the Champions Tour and won't return to coach at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep next spring. (Photo: Michael Cohen,Getty Images)

PGA Tour veteran Tom Gillis is stepping away from his high school coaching job after one season as he prepares for a career on the Champions Tour.

Gillis told The News on Wednesday that he will not return to coach the boys varsity golf team at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep next spring.

"The opportunity to help young players excel in golf was very enjoyable," Gillis said.

He then quipped, "I was born to focus on one person's golf game, not seven."

Gillis turns 50 next July, and will immediately try to start qualifying for Champions Tour events. He will go the Monday qualifier route at first, until ideally earning full-time status.

The Lake Orion resident has spent parts of the past three decades playing on the PGA Tour, with career earnings of more than $6 million. He's had two runner-up finishes but never has won, his closest call being a loss in a playoff to Jordan Spieth in the 2015 John Deere Classic.

