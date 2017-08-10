Scott Hebert, of Traverse City Golf & Country Club, will need a miracle to make the cut after an 83 that included 10 bogeys and a double. (Photo: Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images)

Charlotte, N.C. — Jordan Spieth felt he was on the verge of shooting himself out of the PGA Championship on Thursday. Instead of looking at his scorecard, he considered what he had left to play at Quail Hollow.

He gunned his putt from just short of the fifth green about 10 feet by the hole and missed that one for bogey. He did the same on the par-3 sixth hole, and suddenly he was 3 over. At that point, he looked a lot closer to a weekend off than the final leg of the career Grand Slam.

Waiting in the fairway on the par-5 seventh gave him time to think. “I thought to myself: ‘They are not giving birdies at all. You have to pull off some solid shots to make birdies on those holes,’” Spieth said.

When the green cleared, he ripped a hybrid from 246 yards over the water and onto the green, where it settled 30 feet away on the fringe to set up a two-putt birdie. He hit another good drive on the short par-4 eighth and hit a wedge that skipped and stopped a foot from the cup for another birdie.

A solid par on his last hole allowed Spieth to escape with a 72.

It was a reasonable start to his quest for the career Grand Slam because it could have been worse. He’s five back.

“I had a couple of easy holes left,” Spieth said. “If I were to finish par-par-par, I would have thrown myself out of the tournament. … If I was focused on my score, it might have been a different story. I was focused on what we had left.”

His caddie, Michael Greller, told him to have three good birdie chances and see where that left him. “I had three looks, and almost got back all the way to even,” Spieth said.

Spieth was concerned going into the week about his driver, especially with a 7,600-yard course and turf that had been soft because of rain.

Turns out it was his putting.

He didn’t make a putt longer than 5 feet all day, though part of that was the firm, fast nature of the new greens at Quail Hollow.

“Some of these putts that I had for birdie are really one-out-of-five to make,” he said. “I didn’t make the one out of five. Instead, I missed the 10 out of 10 from that kind of range.”

Chips & divots

John Daly struggled on his final hole Thursday. Maybe he needed Hootie to hold his hand.

Daly went from contender to curmudgeon after a triple-bogey on the 18th hole capped an eventful 24-hour period at the PGA Championship that included singing a Prince song onstage with Darius Rucker.

The 1991 PGA champion was at even par through 17 holes, before the final-hole meltdown that included two poor chips and three putts. He left without speaking to reporters.

... Phil Mickelson shot an opening 79, a round that didn’t include a single birdie.

... Traverse City’s Scott Hebert, 48, playing his fifth PGA, shot a 12-over 83, the third-worst score of the day.