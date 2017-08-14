Kyle Mueller (Photo: Andrew Redington, Getty Images)

Kyle Mueller has some work to do, but he loves where his golf game is at these days.

The Michigan senior-to-be fired a 1-over 71 on Monday to kick off his latest appearance in the U.S. Amateur — not too shabby for famed Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., but it could've been a whole lot better.

Mueller struck several good irons, but couldn't get the putter going, lipping out, by his count, four or five times, especially on his second nine.

Still, he's in decent position to make the 64-man cut going into the match-play portion of the tournament.

"I'm a little disappointed with how I finished up," Mueller said over the phone Monday evening. "But overall, I'm in a good spot.

"I'm playing the easier of the two courses tomorrow."

Mueller's second and final round of stroke play will start Tuesday afternoon, and be played at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.

Mueller, 21, is playing in his third consecutive U.S. Amateur. He made the Sweet 16 of match play in 2015, and didn't make it out of stroke play in 2016 — when his Michigan teammate, Nick Carlson, barely inside the top 2,000 of the world amateur rankings, was enjoying a Cinderella run to the Final Four of the event, being played at Oakland Hills in Bloomfield Township.

Carlson, 20, a junior-to-be, received an automatic exemption into this year's tournament, but has his work cut out for him to make match play again after opening with a 7-over 77, also at Riviera, playing in a group right behind Mueller.

Mueller got off to a scorching start, stiffing a wedge to 2 feet at his first hole and 3 feet at his third to make early birdies. He shot 3-under 33 for his front nine, which was the course's back nine.

But four bogeys in a five-hole stretch on his second nine, the course's front, saw him finish with a 38.

"I played a lot better than my score reflected at the end," Mueller said. "I kind of had it going. I didn't even make bad bogeys coming in. I hit some good shots, but I just didn't make the putts. I felt like I burned four or five edges (of the cup) all day."

Both Mueller and Carlson play in the afternoon Tuesday.

A field of 312 started the U.S. Amateur, which starts bracket match play Wednesday and continues through the 36-hole championship match Sunday.

At least eight players with Michigan ties qualified for the tournament, amateur golf's biggest event. Mueller's round was the best among the locals who started in the morning, followed by Rochester Hills' Jeff Champine (75), Carlson and Birmingham's Scott Strickland (77), and ex-Michigan golfer Jack Schultz and Canton's Donnie Trosper (79). Shelby Township’s Brad Bastion, Midland's Cameron Lippoldt and Swartz Creek's Jeff Weller were playing in the afternoon.

