Tiger Woods (Photo: Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)

Golfer Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May, according to an ESPN report.

Woods reportedly had Hydrocodone, the generic form of the painkiller Vicodin; Hydromorphone, a painkiller known as Dilaudid; Alprazolam, which is a sleep aid known as Xanax; Zolpidem, and Delta-9 caboxy THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system.

It is not known if Woods had prescriptions for the drugs. Medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

Woods was arrested in the early hours of May 29 near his home in Jupiter, Fla., after he failed numerous field sobriety tests.

He checked into rehab in June to get help with prescription drugs. He announced last month he successfully completed treatment.

Last week, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program for first-time DUI offenders that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program.