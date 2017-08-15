Fowler (Photo: Streeter Lecka / Getty Images)

Charlotte, N.C. — Rickie Fowler, golf’s version of an action hero, keeps showing up too late to save himself at the majors.

His final six holes at the PGA Championship were nothing short of remarkable, the very reason why Fowler should remain in the category of “when” and not “if” as it relates to winning a major.

Seemingly out of contention, Fowler holed a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 12 (one of only four birdies in the final round) and hit his tee shot on the 13th to 8 feet for another birdie. He drove the 14th green to 40 feet for a two-putt birdie, then nearly holed a chip on the par-5 15th for a fourth straight birdie.

That whipped social media, along with practically all of Quail Hollow, into a frenzy because everyone loves Fowler and he loves them back.

But he ran out of holes.

Fowler figured he would need two more birdies, and that nasty three-hole stretch known as the “Green Mile” didn’t give any player more than one in the final round. He still managed to keep slim hopes alive by making a pair of 8-foot par putts that he couldn’t afford to miss. Heroic stuff.

Still, the closest he came to the Wanamaker Trophy was when he posed for a picture with its new owner, Justin Thomas, a good friend who lives down the street from him in Florida. Fowler also waited behind a year ago to see Jimmy Walker polish off victory at Baltusrol to win the same trophy. And he was at the 18th green a month ago at Royal Birkdale to see Jordan Spieth clutch the claret jug.

Asked to assess this year in the majors, Fowler wrapped it up with three sentences: “Nice coming off of last year. Made all the cuts. That’s a good step.”

Compared with his own standard, it was a step to the side at best, but certainly not forward. Three years ago, Fowler, 28, joined Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to finish in the top 5 at all four majors (Spieth has since joined them). The difference is the other three all won a major in those years.