Paula Creamer of Team USA celebrates her birdie on the 10th green during her 1-up victory Sunday. (Photo: Harry How / Getty Images)

West Des Moines, Iowa — Lexi Thompson set the tone by rallying from four holes down. The rest of the Americans took it from there and restored their dominance in the Solheim Cup

“I was just, like, ‘I just have to go all in and go for it all,’ ” Thompson said.

Her U.S. teammates followed her lead and the Americans finished off their most-decisive Solheim Cup victory in over 20 years, beating Europe 16½-11½ on Sunday at Des Moines Golf and Country Club.

Cristie Kerr and Paula Creamer won key matches, and Gerina Piller sealed it with a birdie putt that put her 3 up over Florentyna Parker with three to play in a 4-and-2 victory.

“They just bonded. They believed in each other. They played for the person behind them and in front of them.

“And they played some amazing golf,” said Juli Inkster, who joined Judy Rankin as the only U.S. captains to win the Solheim Cup twice. The Americans are 10-5 in the biennial tournament after their biggest win since a 17-11 triumph in 1996 in Wales. They rallied to win in Germany in 2015, and have taken five of the last seven matches.

Kerr beat Mel Reid 2 and 1 for her record-extending 21st point in the competition, and Creamer edged Georgia Hall 1 up to raise her total to 19½ — second on the U.S. career list.

Thompson ended up halving with Anna Nordqvist, and Angel Yin halved with Karine Icher as the teams split the 12 singles matches.

Lizette Salas and Danielle Kang also won for the U.S. Salas edged Jodi Ewart Shadoff 1 up, and Kang beat Emily Pedersen 3 and 1.

For Europe, Catriona Matthew beat Stacy Lewis 1 up, Caroline Masson topped Michelle Wie 4 and 2, Charley Hull edged Brittany Lang 1 up, Carlota Ciganda beat Brittany Lincicome 4 and 3, and Madelene Sagstrom defeated Austin Ernst 3 and 2.

“We just got outplayed, no doubt about it,” European captain Annika Sorenstam said. “I’m just so proud of how hard they fought.

“ What can I say? Just congratulate the USA because they played some awesome golf.”

Her team five points down entering the day, Sorenstam tried to keep the mood light by dressing up in a blue and yellow Viking hat and wig and dancing for cameras before play began.

PGA

Henrik Stenson won the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, closing with a 6-under 64 for a one-stroke victory in the final event of the regular season.

Stenson finished at 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club, breaking the course’s 72-hole record set by Carl Pettersson in 2008 and matched last year by Si Woo Kim.

Ryan Brehm (Michigan State) finished at 6-under 274 after shooting 67. He won $13,549.

Brehm and Brian Stuard (Oakland) both missed the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Champions

Scott McCarron birdied the final three holes to beat Kevin Sutherland by a stroke in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open at Endicott, New York.

McCarron closed with an 8-under 64.

U.S. Amateur

Clemson’s Doc Redman won the U.S. Amateur in Los Angeles, beating Doug Ghim on the first extra hole.

Ghim of Texas was 2 up heading to the 17th hole at Riviera Country Club, but Redman made a stunning 55-foot putt to win the hole with the tournament on the line. Redman then holed an easier birdie putt on the 18th to force overtime.