Kevin Muir and Cody Haughton share the lead through two rounds of the 96th Michigan PGA Professional Championship Tuesday at Flint Golf Club.

Haughton, 27, an assistant professional at Red Run in Royal Oak, finished with an eagle and birdie in his last three holes to shoot the tournament’s low round of 5-under 67 and checked in at 7-under 137.

Muir, 54, head golf professional at The Wyndgate in Rochester, used a hot putter in shooting a 68 to make his way to 137.

They will be in the final group of the final round Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with Jim Troy of the Golf Performance Academy in Kalamazoo, a 36-year-old former mini-tour player who shot 69 for 138.

The cut to the low 60 scorers and ties fell at 151 with 64 players moving on. A purse of $54,400 and the Gilbert A. Currie Trophy is at stake, as well as the determination of the players who qualify for the 2018 PGA Professional Championship at Bayonet Black Horse in Seaside, Calif.

The low 10 finishers Wednesday join already exempt players Scott Hebert of Traverse City Golf & Country Club and Travis Dodson of Meadowbrook Country Club at Bayonet Black Horse. The low 20 finishers there move on to play with the best golfers in the world at next year’s PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Seven golfers are within five shots of the lead shared by Haughton and Muir, including Troy.

John Seltzer of Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, last year’s runner-up, shot 69 for 140, three off the lead. Also at 140 were Jordan Young of Fox Hills Learning Center in Plymouth, who shot 72, and Andrew Dodson of Meadowbrook Country Club, who shot 71.

Three more golfers were at 142 – Bob Ackerman of Ackerman Golf Academy, who shot 71, Steven Vecellio of Birmingham Country Club, who shot 73, and the host pro at Flint Golf Club, Scott Brotebeck, who shot 73.

Hebert, the defending champion, was at 143 after a 72. Also there and fighting for the top 10 are Rick Slaught of Spring Meadows in Linden, who shot 72, Jim Dieters of Midland Country Club, who shot 73, and Josh Fryer of Franklin Hills, who shot 72.