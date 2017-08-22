Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Mark O'Meara discusses playing at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club. Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News

Mark O’Meara says Warwick Hills was one of his favorite PGA Tour stops each season. (Photo: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Grand Blanc Township — Professional golf is returning to Warwick Hills.

The PGA Tour Champions tour and Ally Financial announced Tuesday the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club — a longtime host of the Buick Open — will hold The Ally Challenge on Sept. 10-16, 2018.

The news that Warwick Hills would host a Tour Champions tournament was first reported by The Detroit News on Friday.

Warwick Hills hosted the Buick Open for 45 years through 2009.

“The players of the PGA competed here when it was a PGA tournament event,” said Mark O’Meara, who had four top-10 finishes at the Buick Open and has won two majors. “To have the opportunity to come back, I was pleasantly surprised because I had no idea this was going to happen.”

O’Meara viewed the Buick Open as one of the favorite tour spots among many golf pros.

“I remember the times coming here, playing 18 years, I thought the community embraced the event,” O’Meara said. “When we played here, the fans, certainly Michigan is a great golf state, and when the regular tour played here, we had great support from the fans and volunteers and from the club. That really stood out.

“And that’s one of the reasons so many guys came and played here every year, and that’ll show when we come back here in September (2018).”

The PGA Tour Champions is a tour consisting of some of the game’s most recognizable and accomplished players age 50 and older — 32 players of which are currently in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The Ally Challenge will feature a $2 million purse and a three-year agreement, in place through 2020.

Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Greg McLaughlin, president of the PGA Tour Champions, talks about the star-studded roster that make up his tour, which will head to Warwick Hills in September 2018, Ted Kulfan, The Detroit News

Andrea Riley, Ally Financial chief marking and public relations officer, sees the golf tournament as an excellent opportunity to promote the revitalization of Detroit and Flint.

“Our sponsorship of this tournament not only brings an exciting sporting event to the area, but also reflects our deep commitment to doing right in our communities and making meaningful contributions to the places where we live and work.

“We’ve played a significant role in the revitalization of Detroit over the past decade, and with the debut of The Ally Challenge, we’ll be extending those efforts and helping to also drive positive economic impacts in the communities of Flint and Grand Blanc.”

The Ally Challenge is the sixth new event announced by the PGA Tour Champions over the past nearly three years. The schedule features tournaments in four countries and 18 states.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/tkulfan