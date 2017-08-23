John Seltzer, who birdied the second playoff hole, won $6,700 and Dodson $4,700. (Photo: Courtesy of Michigan PGA)

John Seltzer of Blythefield Country Club, near Grand Rapids, won the Michigan PGA Professional Champuionship on Wednesday in a playoff over Andrew Dodson of GolfTEC in Novi.

Both players finished 54 holes at 7-over 209 at Flint Golf Club. Seltzer, who birdied the second playoff hole, won $6,700 and Dodson $4,700.

Defending champion Scott Hebert of Traverse City tied for third with Jim Dieters of Midland at 6-under 210. Both shot 67s.