Dustin Johnson lines up a putt on the ninth green during the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship on Friday. (Photo: Drew Hallowell, Getty Images)

Norton, Mass. — Now that he’s finally won again, Dustin Johnson is starting to look as dangerous as ever.

One week after Johnson ended a five-month dry spell brought on by a back injury, he easily handled the early cold and a steady win at TPC Boston for a 5-under 66 to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

And the world’s No. 1 player made it look easy on a tough day for scoring.

He started with a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 10. He made the turn with a 6-iron from 220 yards that sailed high and rode the left-to-right wind into 4 feet for eagle. When another big tee shot settled into a divot on the reachable par-5 second hole, he laid up short of the water and still made birdie.

“Put together a pretty good score,” Johnson said.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia opened with five birdies on the front nine, and then saved his day with a par on his final hole. He hooked his tee shot into the trees, got a bounce into the rough, laid up and then hit wedge to 12 feet and made the putt for a 67.

Jon Rahm also had a 67 that he felt was the best he could have possibly done. It helped that the 22-year-old Spaniard birdied four of his last five holes in the afternoon as the temperature warmed slightly and the wind never went away.

Marc Leishman and Kyle Stanley also were one shot back among the early starters who had to face the surprising chill of morning, a cruel reminder that the end of a New England summer is not far away.

Phil Mickelson, in his last tournament before the picks are made for the Presidents Cup, felt more energy after seeing a doctor and kept his focus on enough good shots for a 69.

“It was nice to have a solid round,” Mickelson said, who had not broken par in the opening round since The Greenbrier in early July. “I played well tee-to-green, and it made for a stress-free day on a very difficult day.”

Johnson played in the group featuring the top three in the FedEx Cup. PGA champion Justin Thomas made 16 pars in his round of 71. British Open champion Jordan Spieth, who lost to Johnson in a sudden-death playoff last week on Long Island, didn’t make a birdie until his 13th hole and shot 72.

“Each part of my game was a little off,” Spieth said.

Nothing looked wrong with Johnson, except for one bad swing and one aggressive putt.

His 25-foot birdie attempt on the 14th hole ran about 5 feet by the cup, and he missed that coming back to slow some early momentum. He bounced back with a wedge into 6 feet for birdie, made eagle on the 18th to reach the turn at 4 under and then had a simple iron off the tee at No. 1. But it sailed right into the woods in a hazard, and he punched out and missed an 8-foot par putt.

Otherwise, there was very little stress except for one young fan who kept referring to him as “Shank.”

“When you win, you’re playing well, so it gives you a lot of confidence,” Johnson said. “For me, that was one thing that was probably lacking a little bit the last few months is just the confidence, because I wasn’t seeing the shots that I wanted to see. I wasn’t consistently hitting them. But after last week, I’ve got a lot of confidence now. I feel like the things I’ve been working on, they are back to working.”

That was as close as a dissertation on golf as the No. 1 player will allow. Johnson doesn’t spend deep analysis over the way he plays. He sees the shot, pulls a club and usually hits it where he’s aiming. That’s what led him to three straight victories going into the Masters until he wrenched his back when he slipped on the stairs and had to withdraw from the first major of the year.

The victory last week was his fourth of the year, tied with Thomas for most on the PGA Tour this season.

As easy as it looked for Johnson, it was anything but that for Kelly Kraft. At No. 64 in the FedEx Cup, his season might be over after he took a 12 on the par-5 second hole. Kraft hit his third into the water and his fifth shot over the green. He tried to hit a shot from a native area, took another penalty drop to go back to the fairway and hit that one into the water. He eventually two-putted for a 12 and withdrew after 14 holes with a sore foot.

Ryan Moore, who missed time with a shoulder injury this summer, had four double bogeys in his round of 82. He also withdrew.

LPGA

At Portland, Ore., In Gee Chun shot a 6-under 66 in the Cambia Portland Classic to take a one-stroke lead over two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson and five others.

Playing the event for the first time, the sixth-ranked Chun had seven birdies and a bogey at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

The South Korean player tied for third last week in the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open and has four runner-up finishes this season. Both of her LPGA Tour victories have come in majors — the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2016 Evian Championship.

Henderson had six birdies and a bogey to match Cheyenne Woods, Cindy LaCrosse, Moriya Jutanugarn, Nicole Broch Larsen and Nasa Hataoka at 67. Lexi Thompson had an eagle and a double bogey in a 68.

Champions

At Calgary, Alberta, Kevin Sutherland shot an 8-under 62 to take one-stroke lead over California childhood rival Scott McCarron in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.

Sutherland played his final nine — the front nine at Canyon Meadows — in 6-under 29.

Winless on the 50-and-over tour, Sutherland finished second behind McCarron two weeks ago in New York in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, the event where Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 three years ago.

McCarron closed with an eagle. He has three victories this year and five in the last two seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February and the major Senior Players Championship in July.

Sutherland’s lone PGA Tour victory came in 2002 at La Costa in the Accenture Match Play Championship, when he beat fellow Sacramento player McCarron 1 up in the 36-hole final.

Europe

At Vysoky Ujezd, Czech Republic, Lee Slattery overcame heavy rain and cold to shoot a 7-under 65 and take the lead in the second round of the Czech Masters as tough weather conditions forced the suspension of play.

As the others were dropping shots, Slattery ignored the elements and built a lead.

The Englishman opened the back nine with a couple of birdies and added more starting on No. 13. With three more birdies and a bogey, he finished his round at 7-under 137 overall.

Dylan Frittelli was one stroke behind after he birdied one of the four holes he managed to complete. Chris Hanson and Pontus Widegren were also one shot behind after playing one hole.

Web.com

At Columbus, Ohio, Keith Mitchell increased his lead to two strokes in the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, shooting a 4-under 67 in the Web.com Tour Finals opener.

A week after missing a PGA Tour card by a stroke in the Web.com Tour’s regular-season finale, Mitchell had a 10-under 132 total on Ohio State’s Scarlet Course.

Seth Reeves was second after a 64, and Andrew Landry had a 67 to get to 7 under. Ryan Armour (68) and Abraham Ancer (70) were 6 under.

The four-event series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings — Armour was 159th — and non-members with enough PGA Tour money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.