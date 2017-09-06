Buy Photo The No. 7 hole at Whispering Willows is the site of The Detroit News / GAM Hole In One Contest. (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Here are start times for The Detroit News / Golf Association of Michigan Hole In One Contest. The contest is Sept. 11 at Whispering Willows in Livonia. Players in the morning group should show up between 7:30 a.m. and noon. Players in the afternoon group should show up between noon and 4:30 p.m. If you registered for the contest but do not see your name listed here, you can still participate by bringing your registration information to the course on Sept. 11.

7:30 A.M.-NOON

Abele, Mark

Adams, Kevin

Alig, Jerry

Andrews, Arnold

Atkinson, James

Barber, Harold

Bell, Mitchell

Blackwell, Robert

Brousseau, Marc

Bruce, Bill

Buhl, Roger

Butwill, David

Cavin, William

Chiara, Kenneth

Coliton, Michael

Dewitt, Tim

Dougherty, Charles

Dunn, Duane

Eccleston, Glenn

Edwards, Randy

Farmer, Reginald

Finch, John

Foon, Kenneth

Fortain, Ken

Francis, James

Francis, Mary

Frankland, Ken

Furkioti, John

Gamache, Thomas

Glowski, Jerome

Good, Edwin

Green, Bert

Guminik, Ron

Guzzardo, Dominic

Harkness, Rick

Harvey, Dan

Healy, Bob

Hussin, Jamall

Jacobs, Janina

Johnson, Gerald

Kallgren, Chris

Kallgren, Rod

Kallgren, Rod

Kaminski, Tom

Khoury, David

Kramer, Michael

Lie, Mike

Ligeski, Cecilia

Lippert, Chuck

Lowry, Pam

Martens, Donald

Martin, Ray

Maxwell, Kevin

McMilan, Gary

Meador, Ed

Moreland, Keith

Muller, John

Nowak, Stanley

Oleszczak, Andrea

Owen, Gary

Palazzolo, Jerry

Perfetto, Larry

Pezanowski, Bruce

Pickett, Lawerenc

Pittao, Mark

Poholsky, John

Prascius, Brian

Pyle, Catherine

Pyle, Katherine

Roberts, Roy

Roe, Billy

Roe, Paul

Rowland, Bob

Russo, Peter

Salo, Todd

Schodowski, Jack

Seborowski, Jeff

Shively, Ken

Simor, Anthony

Sluder, Thomas

Smith, Rick

Tadrzynski, David

Tadrzynski, Leonard

Taylor, Kathleen

Toyeas, Nick

Tuffley, David

Van Oast, Pam

Wade, Dennis

Weatherhead, Michael

Whitefield, Curt

Whiting, Thomas

Woods, Bryan

Worhach, Monica

Yee, George

Yee, Nancy

Yee, Wesley

Young, Tom

Zipser, Michael

Zotos, Steve

NOON-4:30 P.M.

Abbot, Jack

Alonzi, Michael

Ayers, Clyde

Bailey, Tom Jr.

Barry, Ralph

Bellaver, John

Brock, Doug

Burr, Lance

Curvin, Chris

DeYonke, Chris

Dezelski, John

Diakow, Robert

Drangin, Barry

Fionda, Tony

Fleming, Donald

Fodera, Jas

Folino, Luigi

Foster, Greg

Fraser, Tom

Galvin, Bill Sr.

Ganiard, Thomas

Gresser, Joseph

Grezak, Rick

Hacker, Howard

Hall, Anthony

Hall, Stuart

Hickcox, Robert

Higham, Dan

Hoskins, Glenn

Howald, Neal

Jakubowski, Michael

Kanaras, Mathew

Kiel, Earl

Leger, Gene

Lobestael, Maria

Long, James

Loschiavo, Jim

MacIntosh, Jack

Mathewson, Bonnie

McGowan, Jim

McKenzie, Steve

Merritt, Clifton

Mills, Donald

Muntean, Nathan

Nygren, Dennis

Obidzinski, Mike

Oehrlein, Walter

Ordorico,Enrico

Owens, Larry

Pattee, Roger

Petroff, James

Pirrami, Paul

Popchock, Karen

Puckett, Cumnueng

Pulcini, James

Ragan, Larry

Rellias, Bill

Roegner, Stan

Salley, James

Schaefers, Dawn

Schaefers, John

Schemm, Martin

Selasky, Robert

Serafino, Brian

Sharoian, Nick

Shelly, Donald

Skiff, David

Smolek, Richard

Sourvelis, George

St. Charles, Mark

Thomson, Marie

Tibbits, Orrin

Tuskey, Tom

Vergis, Russell

Walsh, Robert

Woods, David

Worley, Doug

Zajac, Kevin

Zink, Stephen

Zurek, Tom