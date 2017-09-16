Moriya Jutanugarn follows her ball after playing on the 18th hole during the second round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France. (Photo: Laurent Cipriani / AP)

Evian-les-Bains, France — Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot 3-under 68 to lead in the Evian Championship second round on Saturday, and could join her younger sister Ariya in the golf majors record book.

Seeking to be part of the first sisters to both win majors, Jutanugarn’s 9-under total was four shots clear of three players in the clubhouse, including Jennifer Song of the United States, whose 65 was best among the morning starters.

China’s Shanshan Feng and American Angela Stanford were also on 5 under after carding 68s.

Victory on Sunday for the 23-year-old Moriya would make the Jutanugarns the first sisters to win majors since the LPGA was founded 67 years ago.

The 21-year-old Ariya Jutanugarn, who was top-ranked this season, won the 2016 Women’s British Open.

“I probably don’t feel that bad playing on the golf course rather than watching my sister play,” said Moriya Jutanugarn, who recalled feeling “nervous, excited” last year when finishing her round to watch Ariya win at Woburn, England.

The fifth women’s major of the season is a 54-hole event after weather-affected play Thursday was wiped from the record.

Jutanugarn had chances to match her 65 from Friday’s first round though she let birdie chances slip after consistently accurate approach shots.

“I played pretty solid today,” the 32nd-ranked Jutanugarn said, “couldn’t make a little more putts.”

On the course in the afternoon, first-round leader Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. Women’s Open champion, dropped shots at the first and third holes, then birdied the par-5 seventh to trail Jutanugarn by two.

Park was playing in a stellar group of the world’s three best players with No. 1 So Yeon Ryu, her fellow South Korean, and No. 2 Lexi Thompson of the U.S.

Former No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, the 2015 Evian winner, and Ayako Uehara of Japan each picked up three shots to be 6 under.

Ariya Jutanugarn won’t be playing Sunday when her sister chases history. A second-round 74 left her 9 over and far below the cut line.

Defending champion In Gee Chun of South Korea, whose 21-under total then set a majors record, shot a second straight 70 to be 2 under.

PGA

At Lake Forest, Illinois, Marc Leishman finished with a birdie for a 3-under 68 to extend his lead to five shots over Jason Day and Rickie Fowler going into the final round of the BMW Championship.

Leishman gets another chance to win a FedEx Cup playoff event and get one of the top five seeds at the Tour Championship. It’s a much better opportunity than he had two weeks ago at the TPC Boston, when he shared the 54-hole lead with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth was right behind.

This time, the affable Australian has a big cushion.

Fowler and Day failed to take advantage of the scoring holes on the back nine at Conway Farms, and both had to settle for a 70.

Leishman was at 19-under 194.

Champions

Victoria, British Columbia, David McKenzie birdied the final six even-numbered holes for a 7-under 64 and a share of the lead with Jerry Smith in the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship.

McKenzie, the 50-year-old Australian who Tuesday qualified to get in the field, began the unique run on the par-4 eighth and added birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 to match Smith at 12-under 130 on Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course.

Making his third senior start after turning 50 on July 26, McKenzie is trying to become the first qualifier to win since Willie Wood in the 2012 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. McKenzie tied for second last month in the regular European Tour’s Fiji International.

Smith, tied for the first-round lead with Steve Flesch, followed his opening 64 with a 66.

Jerry Kelly was a stroke back after a 66. Kelly won the Boeing Classic three weeks ago outside Seattle for his first tour victory.

Flesch had a 70 to drop into a tie for sixth at 8 under.

Charles Schwab Cup points leader Bernhard Langer also was 8 under after a 69. Coming off a two-week break, the 60-year-old German star won three of the tour’s five majors and is tied with Scott McCarron for tour victory lead with four.

John Daly, a stroke back after an opening 65, had two triple bogeys in a 79 to tumble into a tie for 60th at 2 over.

Europe

At Spijk, Netherlands, Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand birdied his last hole to card 5-under-par 66 and take the lead after the third round of the KLM Open on Saturday.

Kiradech birdied four of his first eight holes and went around in regulation pars until his final-hole birdie. His 14-under total gave him a one-shot lead over Romain Wattel of France, who posted a 7-under 64 to move to 13 under.

Wattel had to play nine holes of his rain-delayed second round in the morning before shooting seven birdies in a blemish-free third round at The Dutch.

French rookie Joel Stalter was third after a 2-under 69 took him to 12 under.

Lee Westwood birdied his final hole to finish the day two shots off the lead at 11 under, tied with Sebastian Heisele of Germany and Joakim Lagergren.

“I hit a lot of good putts that didn’t go in,” Westwood said. “Hopefully they’ll go in tomorrow.”

Earlier, defending champion Joost Luiten missed the cut by a single stroke when he missed a birdie putt on the 18th at the end of his rain-delayed second round.

Web.com

At Boise, Idaho, Tyler Duncan shot a 3-under 68 to increase his lead to two strokes in the Albertsons Boise Open, the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events that will determine 25 PGA Tour cards.

Duncan had four back-nine birdies at Hillcrest Country Club after playing the front nine in 1 over with two bogeys. He had a 15-under 198 total.

Jonathan Randolph was second after a 66. Alex Cejka was 12 under after a 70, and Taylor Moore (71) and Ted Potter Jr. (70) were 11 under.

Peter Uihlein, the first-round leader after winning the series opener two weeks ago in Columbus, Ohio, was tied for 10th at 9 under after a 68. He opened with a 62, and had a 74 on Friday.

The series features the top 75 players — Potter was 14th, Duncan 31st, and Moore 38th — from the Web.com regular-season money list, Nos. 126-200 — Cejka was 149th, and Randolph 160th — in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings, along with Uihlein and other non-members with enough money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.

Potter and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com regular-season money list have earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals.

Six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan was tied for 39th at 6 under after a 70. He tied for 13th in Columbus after finishing 182nd in the FedEx Cup standings.