Jasmine Ly of Windsor and Parker Jamieson of Lansing (Photo: GAM)

Parker Jamieson of Lansing and Jasmine Ly of Windsor, Ontario, each shot 3-under 69 scores and emerged as the overall winners of the Golf Association of Michigan Junior Invitational Championship on Sunday at Forest Akers West Golf Course.

Jamieson’s 69 gave him a two-day total of 141 and a one-shot win over Nick Krueger of Spring Lake, who closed with the day’s low round of 68 for 142 in the boys competition.

Ly’s 69 gave her a two-day total of 143 and an eight shot win in the girls competition over Danielle Staskowski of Clarkston, who shot 75 for 151, and Mikaela Schulz of West Bloomfield, who shot 79 for 151.

A field of 86 golfers played to determine the boy and girl overall champion as well as winners in the 15-and-under division. The players were invited by the GAM based on performances in a variety of state and national competitions in 2017.

The 15-and-under boys winner was Justin Sui of Lake Orion, who shot 75 for 145, and topped runner-up Murphy Kehoe of Traverse City, who shot 75 for 152. It was the second consecutive 15-and-under invitational title for Sui.

The 15-and-under girls winner was Jacque O’Neill of Harbor Springs, who shot 80 for 161. The runner-up was Kit Schaefer of Kalamazoo, who shot 82 for 170.

Patrick Sullivan of Grosse Pointe was third with a 71 for 143, and Coalter Smith of Grosse Pointe Farms as fourth after a 72 for 144.