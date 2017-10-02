Phil Mickelson and the U.S. team cruised to a dominant 19-11 win in the Presidents Cup. (Photo: Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)

Jersey City, N.J. — The Americans won the Presidents Cup for the seventh straight time, and this one was no contest.

With most of the work already done, a dominant U.S. team needed only one point from the 12 singles matches Sunday. Kevin Chappell halved the first match with Marc Leishman, and victory was assured when Daniel Berger went 3 up with three to play against Si Woo Kim in the fourth match.

Berger wound up winning his match, and the celebration was on.

The last point came from Phil Mickelson, a 47-year-old on an American team that featured six players in their 20s. Mickelson has played in every Presidents Cup since it began in 1994. This was his 23rd straight team in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. And in his 100th career match, he beat Adam Hadwin, 2 and 1.

The final score was 19-11.

The Americans fell short of their goal to become the first Presidents Cup team to win all five sessions. The Internationals won six matches and halved two others. One of those victories belonged to Jhonattan Vegas, who waved his Venezuela flag after beating Jordan Spieth, keeping Spieth winless in singles in his five team competitions as a pro.

“This is a juggernaut of a U.S. team,” said Nick Price, in his third and final stint of the International captain, all of them losses. “They’re an overpowering team that played some phenomenal golf. It was tough to watch, especially being on the receiving end.”

The Americans had an 11-point lead going into Sunday. All that remained was the margin of victory, and to see if they could become the first team to win all five sessions in the Presidents Cup.

That was the motivation from U.S. captain Steve Stricker, and the players responded with some of their best golf.

So thorough was this beating that Chappell and Charley Hoffman could have clinched the cup Saturday evening if they had won their fourballs match.

“It was a bit of a slaughtering,” Adam Scott said.

Europe

At Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Paul Dunne held off a thrilling challenge from Rory McIlroy in the final round of the British Masters to claim his first European Tour title.

Dunne, who sprang to prominence after sharing the 54-hole lead in the 2015 British Open while still an amateur, shot seven birdies and an eagle in a closing 61 to finish 20 under par.

LPGA

At Auckland, New Zealand, Brooke Henderson took a big step toward her sixth title in only six holes, but will have to resume on today after rain, lightning and dangerous winds disrupted the final round of the New Zealand Women’s Open.